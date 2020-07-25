Arab Newswire™ Relaunches with Press Release Distribution to Media Reporting on Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA)
Press releases are published and distributed in Arabic, English and French to journalists at online news sites, blogs, influencers, newswire agencies, news terminals and directly to target audiences.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 25, 2020 ) Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) relaunches to meet the demand of press release distribution in the Middle East-North Africa (MENA) and the rest of the Arab world. Fueled by the economic growth in 2019 and the taping since second quarter of 2020, the service and heavy industries sectors are using press release distribution as part of their marketing strategies to inform, engage and educate their audiences.
With the advent of the coronavirus, it is becoming even more urgent for companies doing business in the Arab world to inform clients and stakeholders how they are adapting to the new pandemic environment – they are submitting their press releases at: https://arabnewswire.com/submit-press-release/.
Despite the economic downturn due to the coronavirus, the “Middle East GDP will grow by 1.0% in 2020, above the 0.2% pace of 2019, explains ICAEW. As for the North Africa region, the Da es Salaam Exchange reports that “the economic recovery for the region is forecast to grow between 3 per cent and 3.3 per cent,” after the pandemic is over.
Arab Newswire™ press release distribution covers the following countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somali, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
Press releases are published and distributed in Arabic, English and French to journalists, news analysts, influencers, bloggers at online news sites, blogs, influencers, newswire agencies, and directly to target audiences.
To submit a press release in Arabic, English or French, go to https://arabnewswire.com/submit-press-release/.
About Arab Newswire™
ArabNewsWire™ is a commercial newswire service with press release distribution to media outlets in the Arab world, Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The newswire services distributes press releases in Arabic, English and French. Arab Newswire™ is a sister newswire service to EmailWire.com™ – a global newswire with press release distribution with guaranteed results™. ArabNewswire™ and EmailWire.com™ are part of GroupWeb Media LLC.
For more information on press release distribution to the Arab world including Middle East and North Africa, contact us or call +1 281-645-4086 or WhatsApp: +1 832-716-2363.
Contact Information:
GroupWeb Media LLC
Media Contact
Tel: 18327162363
Email us
This is a press release.
