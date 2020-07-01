Recognise the role of Aircraft Technical Records related to the Operators lessee obligations with SofemaOnline
SofemaOnline – wholly owned partner company of Sofema Aviation Services, now offers Aircraft Technical Records Specialist Lessee Management for CAMO & TR Staff training as part of their growing training portfolio.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 15, 2020 ) Aircraft Technical Records Specialist Lessee Management for CAMO & TR Staff - Start learning online
About the course:
Course type: Presentation without voice over
Duration: Equivalent to 2-day classroom training
Price: 117.50 USD (get up to 45% off with a Multi-Courses/Users Discount)
The course is designed to provide delegates with a detailed awareness of the aircraft technical documentation obligations in general as well as in relation to the end aircraft lease return process. Additionally, the delegates will spend time gaining familiarity with the various end of lease checklists to ensure an effective aircraft redeliver.
The course will also be of benefit if you are considering employment within the Continuous Airworthiness Management Organization as a senior technical records administrator or officer. Read more
The covered subjects are:
About Aircraft Technical Records
Abbreviations & Terms
Regulatory Structure
Introduction to Aircraft Leasing & Lease Contracts
Continuing Airworthiness – The Role of Part-M
Part-145 Purpose, Content and Relationship
Contract and Subcontract Management
General Guidance Regarding Lease Return Best Practice
Introduction – Service Information – SIL, SB, VSB
Parts Manufacturing Authority PMA / EPA
Difference Between FAA Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) & FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) Parts?
Monitoring AD’s & SB’s
Aircraft Lease Redelivery Technical Records Preparation and Issues
Bilateral Acceptance of EASA / FAA STCs
Authorised Release Certificates
Aircraft Redelivery Technical Records Preparation and Issues
Ensuring the Integrity of EASA Aircraft Technical Records – Correcting Errors & Omissions
Aircraft Leasing Structural Repair Technical Records Considerations
End of Lease Engine Preparation Checklist
Aircraft Delivery and Re Delivery Key Event Milestones and Timeline
How to register:
Visit the course’s page here and enrol now with PayPal or email online@sassofia.com to request details, payment instructions and an enrolment form.
Are you a SofemaOnline client?
Join our membership program – Sofema Online Aviation Network (SOAN) and save 20% on your next training course.
About the course:
Course type: Presentation without voice over
Duration: Equivalent to 2-day classroom training
Price: 117.50 USD (get up to 45% off with a Multi-Courses/Users Discount)
The course is designed to provide delegates with a detailed awareness of the aircraft technical documentation obligations in general as well as in relation to the end aircraft lease return process. Additionally, the delegates will spend time gaining familiarity with the various end of lease checklists to ensure an effective aircraft redeliver.
The course will also be of benefit if you are considering employment within the Continuous Airworthiness Management Organization as a senior technical records administrator or officer. Read more
The covered subjects are:
About Aircraft Technical Records
Abbreviations & Terms
Regulatory Structure
Introduction to Aircraft Leasing & Lease Contracts
Continuing Airworthiness – The Role of Part-M
Part-145 Purpose, Content and Relationship
Contract and Subcontract Management
General Guidance Regarding Lease Return Best Practice
Introduction – Service Information – SIL, SB, VSB
Parts Manufacturing Authority PMA / EPA
Difference Between FAA Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) & FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) Parts?
Monitoring AD’s & SB’s
Aircraft Lease Redelivery Technical Records Preparation and Issues
Bilateral Acceptance of EASA / FAA STCs
Authorised Release Certificates
Aircraft Redelivery Technical Records Preparation and Issues
Ensuring the Integrity of EASA Aircraft Technical Records – Correcting Errors & Omissions
Aircraft Leasing Structural Repair Technical Records Considerations
End of Lease Engine Preparation Checklist
Aircraft Delivery and Re Delivery Key Event Milestones and Timeline
How to register:
Visit the course’s page here and enrol now with PayPal or email online@sassofia.com to request details, payment instructions and an enrolment form.
Are you a SofemaOnline client?
Join our membership program – Sofema Online Aviation Network (SOAN) and save 20% on your next training course.
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
SofemaOnline
Tel: 0035928210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
SofemaOnline
Tel: 0035928210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.