HPV Testing and Pap Test Market | Increasing awareness of cervical cancer screening programs
HPV Testing and Pap Test Market by Test Type (HPV Testing (Follow-Up, Co-Testing, Primary)), by Application (Pap Test (Cervical Cancer, Vaginal Cancer)), by End User (Laboratories, Hospitals, Physicians’ Offices & Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2020
According to the new market research report "HPV Testing and Pap Test Market by Test Type (HPV Testing (Follow-Up, Co-Testing, Primary)), by Application (Pap Test (Cervical Cancer, Vaginal Cancer)), by End User (Laboratories, Hospitals, Physicians' Offices & Clinics) - Global Forecast " published by MarketsandMarkets™
Cervical cancer is the second most common type of cancer in women, preceded by breast cancer. HPV, a sexually transmitted virus, has been clinically proven to be the primary cause of cervical cancer. HPV contributes to around 90% of all anal and cervical cancers and 70% of vaginal and vulvar cancers. Pap tests are the most preferred tests to detect cervical cancer. These tests include microscopic observation of specimens.
What the HPV Testing and Pap Test Market Looks Like?
The global HPV testing and Pap test market is projected to reach USD 4.52 billion by 2020 from USD 3.29 billion in 2015, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2015 to 2020. C In 2018, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.
The Papanicolaou test (Pap test) is a screening test used to detect pre-cancerous cells in the endocervical canal of the female reproductive system. Pre-cancerous cells might change into cancerous cells, if they are not diagnosed at an early stage. Pap tests are usually used to screen for cervical cancer, but sometimes vaginal cancer cells can also be detected on a Pap test.
HPV testing and Pap test market has been divided into two major segments on basis of test type, namely, HPV testing and Pap test. Follow-up HPV testing, co-testing, HPV primary testing are three sub-segments of HPV testing. The Pap test segment is expected to account for the largest share of the HPV testing and Pap test market in 2015. HPV testing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years
What Drives the HPV Testing and Pap Test Market?
The growth of the global market for HPV Testing and Pap Test Market is primarily influenced by the following factors:
1. Increasing number of cervical cancer cases and growing aging population
2. Increasing awareness of cervical cancer screening programs
3. Government initiatives and funding.
Geographical growth scenario of HPV Testing and Pap Test Market :
Geographically, the HPV testing and Pap test market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Increased government funding & grants and introduction of HPV primary tests are major factors fueling the growth of the HPV testing and Pap test market in North America.
Leading market players and strategies adopted
The prominent players in the HPV Testing and Pap Test Market include Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (The Netherlands), Hologic Inc. (U.S.), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Quest Diagnostics (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) are the key players operating in the HPV testing and Pap test market.
