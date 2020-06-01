United States eLearning Market by Segments (Corporate, K12, Vocational, Higher Education, Government)
United States eLearning Market will be USD 105.2 Billion by 2026. Forecast by Segment (Corporate E-Learning, Academic E-Learning (K12 (Elementary School ,Middle School & High School) and Government E-Learning), Company Analysis
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 06, 2020 ) Technology and usage of the internet have made the life of the people easy. E-learning is one such method of acquiring knowledge through electronic technologies and resources in this direction. The eLearning learning industry of the United States is in quite a mature stage compared to other countries worldwide. In the U.S, higher online education is one of the fastest-growing segments. According to Renub Research report, United States eLearning Market will be USD 105.2 Billion by 2026.
According to our latest market study, United States eLearning market is on fire. United States large enterprises corporate eLearning market is predicted to grow year on year. The corporate eLearning segment includes various types of learning and teaching tools used by firms and organizations to facilitate continuous learning and development.
COVID-19 Fueling the Growth of Elearning Learning Market in the United States
As the current pandemic COVID-19 has disrupted many industries, it has come as a blessing in disguise for eLearning companies. Due to coronavirus, there is a lockdown, and social distancing is being practised, so the demand for elearning is rising month on month.
Technologies wise the United States Online Education Market
Mobile is the most important factor for the growth of the E-Learning markets it helps learners to access information anytime, anywhere according to their ease and comforts. The United States is the most vibrant and unique mobile learning market. Learning Management System (LMS) and Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) are the other two most popular technologies for learning among students. LMS is a platform for fully online course administration, documentation, tracking, reporting, and managing. And whereas virtual classroom allows the teacher and the learners to connect via videoconferencing, online whiteboard for real-time communication, etc.
Types of Learning Mode
Self -paced: Learners can schedule there time for study and exam according to their convenience.
Instructor-led: learners are required to be online at agreeable one particular time.
Renub Research report titled “United States E-Learning Market by Learning Mode (Self-Paced e-Learning Market and Instructor Led & mixed (SPL and ILT) E-Learning Market), Segment (Corporate E-Learning, Academic E-Learning and Government E-Learning), Corporate E-Learning Market , Type (Small & Medium Business (SMBs) and Large Enterprises), Academic E-Learning Market, Segment (K12 (Elementary School ,Middle School & High School) Vocational Training and Higher Education, Technology (Mobile , LMS (Learning Management Software) ,Virtual Class and Others) Company (Adobe, Blackboard, D2L, McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson, Aptara Inc)” provides an all-encompassing analysis on the United States E-Learning Market.
Request a free Sample copy of the report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=united-states-e-learning-market-p.php
Learning Mode - In this report, we have covered the market by two Learning Modes.
• Self-Paced e-Learning
• Led & mixed (SPL and ILT) E-Learning
Segments - This report, covers the Market by Three Segments
• Corporate E-Learning
• Academic E-Learning
• Government E-Learning
Academic Segments – This Report Provides the Market by 3 Academic Segments and Sub-segments
• K12
o Elementary School
o Middle School
o High School
• Vocational Training
• Higher Education
Type – Report is divided into Two Types
• Small & Medium Business (SMBs)
• Large Enterprises
Technology – Market is defined from 3 types of Technologies
• Mobile
• LMS (Learning Management Software)
• Virtual Class
• Others
All the companies have been studied from 3 points.
• Business Overview
• Recent Developments & Strategy
• Sales Analysis
Company Analysis
1. Adobe
2. McGraw-Hill Education
3. Pearson
4. Microsoft Corporation
5. Apollo Education Group, Inc.
Industry Related Opportunity:
China Online Education Market: https://www.renub.com/china-online-education-market-p.php
Global Online Education Market: https://www.renub.com/online-education-market-p.php
About Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises of major players in Life Sciences, Information Technology, Telecom & Internet, Financial Services (Banking, Insurance), Energy, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Social sector. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Also Read: http://marketanalysisreport.over-blog.com/2020/06/united-states-elearning-market
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | +91-120-421-9822 (IND)
Email : info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Fallow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
According to our latest market study, United States eLearning market is on fire. United States large enterprises corporate eLearning market is predicted to grow year on year. The corporate eLearning segment includes various types of learning and teaching tools used by firms and organizations to facilitate continuous learning and development.
COVID-19 Fueling the Growth of Elearning Learning Market in the United States
As the current pandemic COVID-19 has disrupted many industries, it has come as a blessing in disguise for eLearning companies. Due to coronavirus, there is a lockdown, and social distancing is being practised, so the demand for elearning is rising month on month.
Technologies wise the United States Online Education Market
Mobile is the most important factor for the growth of the E-Learning markets it helps learners to access information anytime, anywhere according to their ease and comforts. The United States is the most vibrant and unique mobile learning market. Learning Management System (LMS) and Virtual Learning Environment (VLE) are the other two most popular technologies for learning among students. LMS is a platform for fully online course administration, documentation, tracking, reporting, and managing. And whereas virtual classroom allows the teacher and the learners to connect via videoconferencing, online whiteboard for real-time communication, etc.
Types of Learning Mode
Self -paced: Learners can schedule there time for study and exam according to their convenience.
Instructor-led: learners are required to be online at agreeable one particular time.
Renub Research report titled “United States E-Learning Market by Learning Mode (Self-Paced e-Learning Market and Instructor Led & mixed (SPL and ILT) E-Learning Market), Segment (Corporate E-Learning, Academic E-Learning and Government E-Learning), Corporate E-Learning Market , Type (Small & Medium Business (SMBs) and Large Enterprises), Academic E-Learning Market, Segment (K12 (Elementary School ,Middle School & High School) Vocational Training and Higher Education, Technology (Mobile , LMS (Learning Management Software) ,Virtual Class and Others) Company (Adobe, Blackboard, D2L, McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson, Aptara Inc)” provides an all-encompassing analysis on the United States E-Learning Market.
Request a free Sample copy of the report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=united-states-e-learning-market-p.php
Learning Mode - In this report, we have covered the market by two Learning Modes.
• Self-Paced e-Learning
• Led & mixed (SPL and ILT) E-Learning
Segments - This report, covers the Market by Three Segments
• Corporate E-Learning
• Academic E-Learning
• Government E-Learning
Academic Segments – This Report Provides the Market by 3 Academic Segments and Sub-segments
• K12
o Elementary School
o Middle School
o High School
• Vocational Training
• Higher Education
Type – Report is divided into Two Types
• Small & Medium Business (SMBs)
• Large Enterprises
Technology – Market is defined from 3 types of Technologies
• Mobile
• LMS (Learning Management Software)
• Virtual Class
• Others
All the companies have been studied from 3 points.
• Business Overview
• Recent Developments & Strategy
• Sales Analysis
Company Analysis
1. Adobe
2. McGraw-Hill Education
3. Pearson
4. Microsoft Corporation
5. Apollo Education Group, Inc.
Industry Related Opportunity:
China Online Education Market: https://www.renub.com/china-online-education-market-p.php
Global Online Education Market: https://www.renub.com/online-education-market-p.php
About Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises of major players in Life Sciences, Information Technology, Telecom & Internet, Financial Services (Banking, Insurance), Energy, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, and Social sector. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Also Read: http://marketanalysisreport.over-blog.com/2020/06/united-states-elearning-market
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | +91-120-421-9822 (IND)
Email : info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Fallow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
Contact Information:
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.