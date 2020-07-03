Delivery Robots Market | The market in APAC is expected to grow at a significant rate
Delivery Robots Market by Load Carrying Capacity (Up to 10, 10.01–50.00, and More than 50 kg), Component (LiDAR Sensors, Control Systems), Number of Wheels (3, 4, and 6), End-User Industry (Food & Beverages, Retail), and Geography - Global Forecast 2024
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 03, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Delivery Robots Market by Load Carrying Capacity (Up to 10, 10.01-50.00, and More than 50 kg), Component (LiDAR Sensors, Control Systems), Number of Wheels (3, 4, and 6), End-User Industry (Food & Beverages, Retail), and Geography - Global Forecast 2024", The delivery robots market is expected to grow from USD 11.9 million in 2018 to USD 34.0 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 19.15% during the forecast period. Autonomous delivery robots are primarily useful for food & beverages, retail, hospitality, and healthcare industries. Owing to this, the companies developing delivery robots have been receiving funding from venture firms. Another driver for the delivery robots market includes the reduction in last-mile delivery costs.
The market in APAC is expected to grow at a significant rate during 2018–2024
APAC countries such as Australia and Japan are currently involved in testing delivery robots. By the end of Q2 of 2019, these countries are expected to commercialize delivery robots developed by them. The growth of the market in APAC is likely to be propelled by the increasing awareness about the potential of delivery robots to provide delivery services with high efficiency and at a reduced cost. Apart from this, the existence of- e-commerce giants, such as Amazon, Walmart, and Alibaba, in the region provides a growth opportunity for the players in the delivery robots market in APAC. Further, with the increased demand and reduced prices of major components such as LiDAR sensors and motors, the market for delivery robots has a promising future in this region.
Key Market Players
A few major companies in the delivery robots market are Starship Technologies (US), JD.com (China), Panasonic System Solutions Asia Pacific (Singapore), Savioke (US), Nuro (US), Amazon Robotics (US), Robby Technologies (US), Boston Dynamics (US), Robomart (US), Eliport (Spain), Dispatch (US), Piaggio Fast Forward (US), Marble (US), TeleRetail (Switzerland), BoxBot (US), and Kiwi Campus (US). Apart from these, players such as House of Battery (US) and Ultralife Corporation (US) supply batteries to key autonomous robot manufacturers, and companies such as Fastree (Switzerland) and Quanergy (US) are the suppliers of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors.
Starship Technologies offers self-driving delivery robots that improve the local distribution of goods and groceries. The company’s vision of zero cost, zero waiting time, and the least adverse impact on the environment have redefined the local delivery chain. The company believes that robots can complete local deliveries within 5–30 minutes from a local hub or retail outlet and with 10–15 times less than the cost of current last-mile delivery alternatives. Robots are overseen by human operators, along with their property to drive autonomously, to ensure safety. The robots developed by the company have covered more than 100,000 miles in more than 100 cities of 20 countries in the world, encountering 15 million people along the way. In June 2018, the company raised the seed capital of USD 25 million, which is likely to be invested in deploying more number of robots in neighborhoods, as well as corporate and university campuses in the US and Europe.
The market for robots with load carrying capacity of up to 10.00 kg to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018–2024
Robots with a load carrying capacity of up to 10.00 kg are mainly adopted by local restaurants for the delivery of food parcels and beverages to consumers. As these robots weigh around 25 kg, they are capable of carrying limited weight and adopted to deliver products in a shorter range. The existing challenge of traffic congestion that restricts the easy movement of autonomous vehicles puts limitations on the dimensions of robots. Hence, the growth of the market for delivery robots with a load carrying capacity of up to 10.00 kg is driven by their small form factor.
Hardware to dominate delivery robots market in 2018
Hardware contributes majorly to the development cost of a robot. Robot development stages such as designing, building, programming, and testing a robotic system are a combination of physics, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, structural engineering, mathematics, and computing. The larger market share of hardware can be attributed to the costly components such as LiDAR sensors and radars. The LiDAR sensor provides high-resolution, three-dimensional information about the surrounding environment to the delivery robot. This sensor not only locates the position of people and objects around the vehicle but also assesses the speed and route at which they are moving.
