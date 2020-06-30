Whole Exome Sequencing [WES] Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Whole Exome Sequencing [WES] Market is segmented By Product & Services (Systems, Kits (Library Preparation Kits, Target Enrichment Kits, Others), Services (Sequencing Services, Data Analysis (Bioinformatics) Services, Others Services)), By Technolo
• The Global Whole exome sequencing [WES] Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Whole exome sequencing is a commonly used next-generation sequencing (NGS) procedure which involves the sequencing of protein-coding regions of the genome. The human exome represents less than 2% of the genome, but contains about 85% of known disease-related variants, making this method a cost-effective alternative to whole-genome sequencing. Exome sequencing is widely used for the identification and the determination of genetic variants causing various diseases, such as Miller syndrome and Alzheimer’s disease. It also provides a cost-effective screening approach for the diagnosis of genetic disorders, and presents itself as a less resource-intensive alternative to whole genome sequencing in several applications, including drug discovery and development processes.
Market Dynamics
• The global whole exome sequencing [WES] market growth is driven by several factors such as, increasing demand for the diagnosis of rare diseases, rising research and development in the field of genomics and next-generation sequencing, and growing demand for personalized medicine.
• The rising adoption of next-generation sequencing methods for prediction, treatment, and monitoring of various chronic diseases, such as cancer, is boosting the growth of the market globally. Sequencing the cancer exome provides valuable information about the coding mutations which contribute to tumor progression. As the exome represents less than 2% of the genome, the cancer exome sequencing is a cost-effective alternative to whole-genome sequencing. Exome sequencing also produces a more convenient data set compared to whole-genome approaches
• In addition, the low cost and high speed associated with whole exome sequencing technology, technological advancements in whole exome sequencing techniques, and startegic alliances among leading research institutes globally, are also driving the growth of the whole exome sequencing market. For instance, in June 2019, BGI Genomics has launched a clinical research whole exome sequencing solution coupled with industry-leading clinical interpretation services from Congenica. Marketed as ‘BGI-Xome’, sequencing will be conducted at BGI Genomics’ service laboratories while interpretation will be completed by certified clinical scientists using the Congenica™ clinical decision support platform, trusted by Genomics England and the NHS Genomic Medicine Service.
• Pacific Biosciences introduced technology upgrades that would make its Sequel II system and single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology more economical, namely through a combination of better chemistry, software, and cells (the hardware that reads DNA). The goal was to reduce the cost of reading a human genome from $12,000 in early 2018, then to $7,000 in late 2018, and finally to $1,000 in early 2019.
• However, lack of skilled professionals and high dependability on government grants are some of the factors restraining the growth of the whole exome sequencing market.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• By application, the whole exome sequencing market is segmented into drug discovery & development, diagnostics, personalized medicine, among others. The personalized medicine is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It aims to provide tailor-made therapies to individual patients, depending on the molecular basis of disease, and it has become popular over recent years. Rising demand for personalized medicine has created tremendous opportunities in the field of genetic medicine, and in order to exploit these opportunities, novel diagnostic and therapeutic technologies must be developed, which in turn, has resulted in the rapid expansion of the global whole exome sequencing market. Growing research & development in precise detection and diagnosis of disease is expected to minimize the cost of treating chronic conditions. Advancements in whole genome sequencing and molecular diagnostics has given health sciences a better understanding of the precise nature of diseases and pathways to develop personalized treatments.
• The drug discovery & development is expected to gain significant share over the forecast period (2020-2027). New paradigms in drug discovery and development depend on new technologies which include not only DNA sequencers but a wide variety of new tools for gathering, analyzing, and disseminating genetic and genomic information. Illumina provides an innovative portfolio of whole exome sequencing systems, products, and services for the drug development pipeline.
Market Geographical Analysis
• North America is dominating the global whole exome sequencing [WES] market accounting for the largest market share in 2018, owing to increasing prevalence of genetic and chronic disorders, such as cancer, ageing population, increasing demand for targeted and personalized medicine, advanced technological healthcare framework, and favorable government initiatives. According to the World Health Organization, chronic disease prevalence is expected to rise by 57% by the year 2020. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States. Each year in the United States, more than 1.6 million people are diagnosed with cancer, and nearly 600,000 die from it, making it the second leading cause of death. In addition, rising research activities and investment is estimated to drive industry size in the coming years. Investments in medical health R&D are on a surge, with a 20.6% growth in spending registered between 2013 to 2016. Moreover, around 7 biopharmaceutical developers in the U.S. have contributed over $1 billion each in R&D activities.
Market Competitive Trends
• The global whole exome sequencing market is highly competitive with large number of players. Some of the major players in the market are Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Macrogen Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute, Ambry Genetics Corp., Eurofins Scientific Group, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GENEWIZ Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., among others.
• The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations which are contributing to the growth of the Whole Exome Sequencing [WES] market globally. For instance,
• In June 2019, Nebula Genomics collaborated with EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA, Germany, in the U.S. and Canada. The goal of collaboration is to help EMD Serono to enhance its research efforts by supporting its scientists to develop potential new medicines, using Nebula’s database of anonymized genomic data to better understand the causes of diseases. This collaboration has significant potential in accelerating scientific discovery and drug development for the benefit of patients.
• In April 2019, Natera, Inc, a leader in cell-free DNA testing, announced plans to commercialize a research-use-only (RUO) service for whole exome sequencing (WES) of circulating tumor DNA, using plasma samples from patients with cancer.
• In February 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories has received the FDA approval for two digital PCR products designed to monitor patients’ molecular responses to tyrosine kinase inhibitor treatments in chronic myeloid leukemia. The company’s QXDx AutoDG ddPCR system, along with its QXDx BCR-ABL %IS kit, represents Bio-Rad’s first cleared liquid biopsy test in oncology.
• In February 2018, Twist Bioscience Corporation, a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA, launched new products to enhance next-generation sequencing including its Twist Human Core Exome Kit, an innovative and comprehensive library preparation and target enrichment kit, and its Custom Panels offering, that can be tailored to individual requests.
