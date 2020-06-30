Tourette Syndrome Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Tourette Syndrome Market is segmented By Treatment Type (Antipsychotic Drugs, Non-Antipsychotic Drugs), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Size, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 20
• The Global Tourette Syndrome Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Tourette syndrome is a neurological disorder characterized by repetitive, stereotyped, involuntary movements, and vocalizations called tics. The early symptoms of the disease are typically noticed in childhood, with the average onset age of three and nine years. Tourette syndrome occurs in people from all ethnic groups; males are affected about three to four times more often than females. According to National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, it is estimated that 200,000 Americans have the most severe form of Tourette syndrome, and as many as one in 100 exhibits milder and less complex symptoms such as chronic motor or vocal tics. Although Tourette syndrome can be a chronic condition with symptoms lasting a lifetime, most people with the disease experience their worst tic symptoms in their early teens, with improvement occurring in the late teens and continuing into adulthood.
Market Dynamics
• The Tourette syndrome market growth is driven by several factors, such as rise in awareness campaigns, an increase in research and development and robust pipeline.
• Many government and non-government organizations are working towards creating awareness among the population about Tourette syndrome. One of these initiatives is a joint effort by Tourette Association of America and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide education and awareness on Tourette to various professional audiences, as well as families, individuals, and the general public. The program recently renamed “Tourette Health and Education Program” (THEP) works to expand the ways in which information and education on Tourette are shared. Other organizations, such as Tourettes Action is taking support from social media to increase awareness. On Tourette’s Awareness day, the organization asked people to change their profile pictures either with a Tourettes Action twibbon or a Selfie with one eye blinking as social media is an incredible tool of communication. According to National Institute of Health, the exact incidence of Tourette’s syndrome is uncertain, it is estimated to affect 1 to 10 in 1,000 children.
• There are currently no commercial approved drug for the treatment of Tourette syndrome in the market. Many companies are working on the research and development of new drugs. The drug pipeline for Tourette syndrome is quite robust, and many drugs are expected to launch during the period of forecast (2020-2027).
Market Pipeline Analysis
• Emalex Biosciences is developing new drug Ecopipam (EBS-101) that has been studied as a potential treatment for many central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including pediatric Tourette syndrome and stuttering. Emalex is conducting two Phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate the efficacy and safety in patients with Tourette syndrome and stuttering.
• Therapix is initiating a Phase IIb clinical trial for THX-110 in two centers in Germany, Hanover, and Munich, which will evaluate the safety and efficacy of THX-110 for the treatment of symptoms of Tourette syndrome. This study is intended to be double-blind, randomized, and placebo-controlled.
• Teva Pharmaceuticals, in collaboration with Nuvelution Pharma, Inc. has initiated Phase 3 clinical trial study of AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) for the treatment of tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and the drug is expected to be launched in the period of forecast.
Geographical Analysis
• North America is dominating the Tourette Syndrome market in 2018 and estimated to hold the largest market size over the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to high incidences of Tourette syndrome, highly aware population, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and favorable government initiatives. One out of 162 children in U.S. have Tourette’s Syndrome, and it affects three out of every 1000 children between the age of 6 and 17. Many government and non-government organizations are working towards raising awareness among the common population, such as The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) is the world's largest association of neurologists and neuroscience professionals, with 36,000 members. The AAN is dedicated to promoting the highest quality patient-centered neurologic care to Tourette’s patients. In 2018, the Labor, Health and Human Services (LHHS) Appropriations Subcommittees and the full Committees on Appropriations in the House and Senate have now both passed FY18 bills – both bills included $2 million in continued funding for the CDC Tourette Syndrome Program.
Competitive Landscape
• Some of the major key players in the market are H. Lundbeck A/S, Emalex Biosciences, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Therapix Biosciences Ltd., Neurocrine Bioscience Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Mylan N.V.
• In the Tourette Syndrome market, H. Lundbeck A/S holds the leadership position due to robust pipeline, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions. The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations and increasing research and development and high investment, which are contributing to the growth of the Tourette Syndrome market globally.
• In May 2019, H. Lundbeck A/S acquired US biotech company Abide Therapeutics Inc. The acquisition of Abide gives Lundbeck development project of ABX-1431, a first-in-class MAG Lipase inhibitor that is being explored in clinical trials as a first-of-its-kind compound for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (exploratory phase IIa).
• In August 2018, Emalex Biosciences, Inc. announced that it acquired Psyadon Pharmaceuticals and the exclusive rights to develop, register, and market ecopipam, a new chemical entity with orphan drug designation for the treatment of pediatric Tourette Syndrome in patients under 16 years of age.
• In June 2018, Therapix Biosciences Ltd. sponsored 11th, European Society for the Study of Tourette Syndrome (ESSTS) conference as part of the Company's strategy to develop a therapy for Tourette's patients and to support the Tourette's community.
