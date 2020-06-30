Specialty Silica Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Specialty Silica Market is segmented By Type (Colloidal Silica, Fumed Silica, Fused Silica, Silica Gel, Precipitated Silica, Others), By Application (Containers, Fracturing, Recreational, Foundry, Abrasives, Chemicals, Filtration, Glass Fibers, Oth
Market Overview
• The global market for specialty silica is expected to grow by a CAGR of 6.17% in the forecast period. The increasing use of special silica in green tires and the strong worldwide demand in the automotive industry have significantly expanded the market. The increased demand for cleaner and faster vehicles in the automotive industry has significantly boosted the specialty silica market worldwide. Increased public awareness of the reduction in CO2 emissions has also boosted the demand for tires for the body shell, which will further increase demand in the specialty silica market.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• The world market for specialty silica is separated into electrical and electronic applications, rubber, plastics, paints and varnishes, food and beverages, agriculture and animal feed, personal care and other applications. Depending on the type of product, the world market for special silica is divided into pyrogenic silica, silica gel, precipitated silica, quartz glass, and colloidal silica and others.
Market Geographical Analysis
• The Global Specialty Silica Market Report provides geographic analysis for regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. The specialty silica market for each region is more divided among the major countries, particularly the United States, Canada, and Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Market Competitive Trends
• PPG Industries, Inc., Cabot Corporation and Solvay SA are major players in the global market share of specialty silica. Companies are involved in various growth and expansion strategies in order to gain a competitive advantage. The industry participants also monitor the integration of the value chain into business operations at several stages of the value chain.
The Specialty Silica Market has been segmented as below:
By Application
• Electrical & Electronics
• Rubber
• Plastics
• Inks & Coatings
• Food & Beverages
• Agriculture & Feeds
• Personal Care
• Others
By Product Type
• Fumed Silica
• Silica Gel
• Precipitated Silica
• Fused Silica
• Colloidal Silica
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
Scope of the report
• Sizes of the global specialty silica market from 2020 to 2027, with CAGR for 2018-2024.
• Comparison of the market size for 2018 with 2026, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecasts for 2020 to 2027
• Trends in the global market for silica specialties that cover a wide range of consumer and manufacturer trends
• Analysis of the value chain, which includes the participants from the raw material supplier to the downstream customer in the specialty silica market
• Target significant market opportunities and challenges in the target calendar
• Competitive landscape with analysis of the competitive model, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
• Comprehensive company profiles of the key players in the industry.
