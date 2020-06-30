EASA Part 145 Continuation Training with SofemaOnline
To Support Our Industry and Ensure all Part 145 Staff have Access to Professional and Cost Effective Online Recurrent Training
Reference should be made to AMC 145.A.35(d) which states that training should cover changes in relevant requirements such as Part 145.
Sofema Online (SOL) offers more than 175 Regulatory Compliant and Vocational Training including 145 Recurrent Training offered at an extremely competitive price to support our clients during the current crises.
Additional Online Options Include:
Producing specific & dedicated EASA Compliant Continuation training for your staff
Regulation / Legislation Overview and update regarding the current regulatory structure and major updates to EASA including upcoming changes, relevant to your organisation and its approvals.
Ongoing and updated training topics coordinated with your organisation
Assessments & Surveys available to support competence management
Special Offer
EASA Part 145 Recurrent Training Package:
Human Factors – EWIS – FTS Recurrent Training
***** 99 USD Recurrent Package ****
Enrol Today!
SofemaOnline: Your No1 EASA Compliant Regulatory Training Platform
For the Duration of the Corona Crisis, SofemaOnline undertakes to provide EASA Part 145 regulatory recurrent training at the lowest possible price.
Only 99 USD for Human Factors, Fuel Tank Safety (FTS) & Electrical Wiring Interconnect Systems (EWIS) taken together as a package. See more
SofemaOnline is pleased to provide this as a positive service to our customers and industry.
Meeting EASA Objectives
The Recurrent Package meets the following objectives as identified by EASA:
- The organisation shall establish and control the competence of personnel involved in any maintenance, management, and/or quality audits in accordance with a procedure and to a standard agreed by the competent authority.
- In addition to the necessary expertise related to the job function, competence must include an understanding of the application of human factors and human performance issues appropriate to that person’s function in the organisation.
This should include also:
Fuel Tank Safety training (Appendix IV to AMC 145.A.30(e) and 145.B.10(3)).Satisfies the requirements of EASA ED 2009/007/A and FAA AC 120-97A
EWIS training (AMC 20-22) – Covers Target Groups 1 & 2 as specified by Annex III to ED Decision 2008/007/R of 29/08/2008 AMC20-22
You can read further details & Enrol here
Who is SofemaOnline?
SofemaOnline (SOL) is a service provided by Sofema Aviation Services, offering a range of EASA, FAA and other leading regulatory compliant and vocational online courses, many with voice over.
All Regulatory and Vocational training courses are carefully formulated to be effective and to help you reach the correct level of understanding in the comfort of your own home or office.
The course content is followed by an online examination after which you are able to print out your certificate.
Next Steps
Please see www.sofemaonline.com where you can enrol directly through the website and make the payment with PayPal for Immediate start!
Or email online@sassofia.com for multiple enrolments
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
SofemaOnline
Tel: 0035928210806
Email us
