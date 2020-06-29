Optical Coating Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Optical Coating Market is segmented By Technology (Ion-Assisted Deposition Technology, Vacuum Deposition Technology, E-Beam Evaporation Technology, Sputtering Process), By End-Use Industry (Optical Communication/Telecommunication, Medical, Infrastr
• The Global Optical Coating Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• An optical coating is one or more thin layers of material deposited on an optical component such as a lens or mirror, which alters the way in which the optic reflects and transmits light. One type of optical coating is an antireflection coating, which reduces unwanted reflections from surfaces, and is commonly used on spectacle and photographic lenses. Another type is the high-reflector coating which can be used to produce mirrors that reflect greater than 99.99% of the light which falls on them. More complex optical coatings exhibit high reflection over some range of wavelengths, and anti-reflection over another range, allowing the production of dichroic thin-film optical filters.
Market Dynamics
• Increasing demand for renewable energy applications and technological advancements in the development of optical coatings fabrication processes are the major factors driving the growth of the market. There is widespread popular support for using renewable energy, particularly solar and wind energy, which provides electricity without giving rise to any carbon dioxide emissions. Since 1990 thin-film optical coatings have taken a prominent role in the development of highly efficient solar power concentrators for future space applications. During the initial development of this coating technology, the Boeing High Technology Center explored various ways of protecting ENTECH's DC93-500 silicone Fresnel lenses from the harsh space environment. Face International has introduced Evergreen® Spectral ™, a patented coating technology that allows light-sensitive devices such as solar panels and photo sensors. Furthermore, Optical coating technology developed for advanced flexible solar space power applications.
• Huge R&D costs and volatility in optical coating raw material prices are the key restraints hindering the market growth worldwide.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• Based on the type, the market is divided into transparent conductive coatings, electrochromic coatings, beam-splitter coatings, high reflective coatings, AR coatings, filter coatings. The global optical coating market size by high reflective coatings was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. High-reflection (HR) coatings work the opposite way to antireflection coatings. The general idea is usually based on the periodic layer system composed from two materials, one with a high index, such as zinc sulfide (n=2.32) or titanium dioxide (n=2.4), and one with a low index, such as magnesium fluoride (n=1.38) or silicon dioxide (n=1.49).
• HR coatings are affected by the incidence angle of the light. When used away from normal incidence, the reflective range shifts to shorter wavelengths, and becomes polarization dependent. This effect can be exploited to produce coatings that polarize a light beam. High reflective coatings (HR), sometimes called mirror coatings, increase surface reflectance and can create mirrors that reflect virtually all light of a given wavelength range that falls on them. Companies are offering HR coatings that are used in laser applications. For instance, Denton offers an AR/HR version of the Integrity that is optimized for semiconductor laser facet coating. This solution offers an in situ flip fixture to allow coating on both sides of the substrate without breaking vacuum, has a six-pocket e-beam source for multiple films, and uses our LambdaPro® OMS for real-time control.
• On the basis of the end-use industry, the market is classified into optical communication/telecommunication, medical, infrastructure, electronics & semiconductor, transportation, military & defense, and Solar The global optical coating market size by vacuum deposition technology was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
• By technology, the optical coating market is segmented into ion-assisted deposition (IAD) technology, vacuum deposition technology, e-beam evaporation technology, and sputtering process. The global optical coating market size by vacuum deposition technology was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
Market Geographical Analysis
• The Asia Pacific optical coating market size by vacuum deposition technology was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is dominating the global optical coating market in 2018 and estimated to hold the largest market size over the forecast period due to the presence of the largest consumption from countries such as China and India. Rising applications in different end-user industries are expected to grow during the forecast period in this region. The rapidly growing construction industry in Asia-Pacific is likely to contribute to the growth of these coatings. Adding to this, this region is developing at a fast pace in various sectors especially in the solar, telecommunication, and defense, thereby providing chances to the different optical coatings. The Asia Pacific is a major hub for Electrical Vehicles. For instance, China and India are majorly focusing on rising the sale and production and of EVs. The government of China has decided to rise the electric vehicles (EVs) production to 2 million a year by 2020, and 7 million a year by 2025.
Competitive Landscape
• The Optical Coating market is competitive with existing players in the market.
• Some of the major players include Newport Corporation, Artemis Optical Ltd, II-VI Optical Systems, Zeiss Group, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Reynard Corporation, Dupont, Abrisa Technologies, Inrad Optics, Inc. and PPG Industries.
• The key players are adopting various key strategies such as product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions which are contributing to the growth of the Optical Coating Market.
• In March 2019, Precision Glass & Optics has announced that they have successfully installed a new optical monitoring system, the SL-2012A SpectraLock from Eddy Company.
• Face International has introduced Evergreen® Spectral ™, a patented coating technology that allows light-sensitive devices such as solar panels and photo sensors.
• JDS Uniphase (San Jose, CA) has signed an agreement to buy Santa Rosa, CA-based Optical Coating Laboratory Inc. (OCLI) for USD2.8 billion in stock.
• Beneq is pleased to announce the launch of its new atmospheric wet coating technology called nFOG™ for use in applications such as anti-reflective coatings for large-sized glass.
