Intra-Dialytic Hypotension (IDH) Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Intra-Dialytic Hypotension (IDH) Market is segmented By Product Type (Hospital Devices, POC testing devices), By Distribution Chanel (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle Ea
• The Global Intra-Dialytic Hypotension Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Intra-Dialytic Hypotension (IDH) is defined as a fall in systolic blood pressure by =20 mmHg or in mean arterial pressure (MAP) by 10 mmHg correlated with symptoms, which include nausea, abdominal discomfort, yawning, sighing, vomiting, muscle cramps, restlessness, dizziness or fainting, and anxiety.
Market Dynamics
• The Intra-Dialytic Hypotension market is growing due to increasing number of patients suffering from kidney disorders and undergoing dialysis treatment globally. Other drivers for this market are the technological advancements in the medical field. Recent technological trends such as hemodialysis testing devices along with blood pressure monitors are beneficial for patients. Online hematocrit monitoring devices aid in the calculation of plasma volume changes, ultrafiltration, and plasma refill rates (such as UFR, PRR).
• Amongst the global population suffering from kidney failure, 76% of dialysis patients are reported to consume anti- hypertensive medications. Intra-dialytic hypotension is observed in 15% of the hemodialysis patients.
• However, low purchasing power and unavailability of hospitals equipped with necessary facilities for patients are the major restraints in this market.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• Based on type of testing device, the global Intra-Dialytic Hypotension market is segmented into Hospital devices such as Hemodialysis testing devices along with blood pressure monitors and Continuous hematocrit monitoring devices and POC testing devices such as Continuous non-invasive arterial pressure monitor (CNAP devices) and Telemedicine.
• Point-of-care (PoC) devices are beneficial for patients as they monitor inter- as well as intra-dialytic hypotension episodes.
• Based on location of testing, the global Intra-Dialytic Hypotension market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics and Homecare.
Market Geographical Analysis
• North America and Europe dominate the global market. Some of the key factors that are expected to be responsible for their dominance in this market are high number of patients undergoing renal hemodialysis along with the presence of large geriatric population in these regions.
• Most of the companies that are involved in the research and development activities in this field and have a few drugs in the pipeline also belong to these regions. Thus, it is expected that these regions will largely dominate this market in future. However, Asia Pacific that constitutes some of the fastest emerging economies of the world along with increasing number of patients with renal diseases will help grow this market in this region in future.
Market Competitive Trends
• Some of the major manufacturers in the Intra-Dialytic Hypotension market are Aetna, lighTouch Medical, Cnsystems Medizintechnik, Memscap, Fresenius Medical Care, SunTech Medical, W. A. Baum, Siemens Corporate Research and Omron healthcare.
• For instance, Omron Healthcare Inc., have launched the 3 Series and 7 Series Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor for advanced measurements of blood pressure.
