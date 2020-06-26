Food Acidulants Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Food Acidulants Market is segmented By Product Type (Acetic Acid, Tartaric Acid, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Lactic Acid, Others), By Product Form (Powder, Liquid, Crystals), By Application (Food and Beverages, Confectionary, Dairy Products, Others),
• The Global Food Acidulants Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Acidulant is a key ingredient in processing of sharp, sour-tasting sweets, and salty food products. The key functions of food acidulants includes it acts as a pH control agent, chelating agent, flavoring agent, gelling agent, preservative, anti-oxidant synergists, and others. With continuous developments in food and beverages industry, the market for processed food also increased considerably during last few years. And, acidulants is predominantly used in production of processed food as a preservative and flavor enhancer. Citric acid, tartaric acid, and malic acids are most commonly used additives in confectionary industry. The acidity in food acidulants helps in increasing the organo-leptic property of the food products.
Market Dynamics:
• Increasing production of processed food and usage of acidulants as a preservative or flavoring agent is the primary factor driving the global food acidulants market. The acidulants are extensively used in the production of beverages and significantly used in jams, conserves, candies, bubble gums, sauces, frozen foods, and many others. Furthermore, increasing production of flavored beverages to cater growing consumer demand for specific beverages globally and growing consumption of acidulants as key ingredient in the production process is expected to boost the market for food acidulants globally during forecast period. The most commonly used food acidulant in beverages production process are citric acid and malic acid as a flavor enhancement. Moreover, increasing demand of acid regulators ingredients or solutions from processed food and beverages manufacturers is further expected to boost market for food acidulants globally during forecast period.
• However, availability of alternatives and presence of side effects through excessive consumption are major factors hindering the growth of food acidulants market globally during forecast period.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• Global food acidulants market is segmented on the basis of product form into acetic acid, tartaric acid, citric acid, malic acid, lactic acid, others.
• Citric acid is dominating the global food acidulants market owing to its extensive usage in production of food and beverages, confectionary, dairy products over its compatriots. Initially, the citric acids wad extracted from limes and lemons but currently these are being commercially produced through fermentation process. Citric acid evolved as a key ingredient in the processing of jams, jellies, candy, canned food, and frozen food. The key properties of citric acid in food applications includes flavoring, preservatives, antioxidant and others.
Market Geographical Analysis
• By region, the global food acidulants market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-east and America.
• North America is expected to dominate the global food acidulates market owing to high presence of processed food industry and growing homely consumption of acidulates as key ingredient in daily food processing activities. Increasing production of beverages in the existing manufacturing facilities to cater growing consumer demand associated with increased consumption of food acidulates in manufacturing process is expected to boost market in North America during forecast period. Additionally, high presence of cheese production and processing facilities is further expected to boost consumption of food acidulants in North America during forecast period.
Market Competitive Analysis
• The key companies in global food acidulants market are focusing on improving their production capacity of their existing facilities to cater the growing market for respective ingredients in globally during forecast period.
• In February 2019, Bartek Ingredients one of the global leader in malic acid and food-grade fumaric acid completed the expansion of its current manufacturing facility by 4,000 tons/year. The company is additionally invested to increase its production capacity further by 5,000 tons/year in the current financial year.
• Some of the key players in the global food acidulants market includes Cargill Incorporated., ATP Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle PLC, and many other companies.
