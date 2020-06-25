Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market is segmented By Modality Type (Veno-arterial, Veno-venous, Arterio-venous), By Application (Respiratory, Cardiac, Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation), By Component (Pumps, Oxygenators, Co
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 25, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation Machine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine also known as life support machine is used in the treatment of various heart and lung disease. The main purpose of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine is to provide enough oxygen to the body when heart and lung are not functioning properly. This machine is used worldwide for the treatment of lung cancer and chronic disorders.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/extracorporeal-membrane-oxygenation-machine-market
Market Dynamics
• The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market is driven by various factors such as rising prevalence rates of lung cancer, increasing geriatric population, improvements in ECMO technology are expected to be other driving forces for the ECMO machine market over 2020-2027.
• The growth of the market can also be attributed by rising number of ECMO centers, conferences and training programs to increase awareness about the technology. Moreover availability of technological advanced devices by key players is also expected to play a vital role in the growth of the market.
• According to the WHO, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) affects nearly 200 million people globally. Today, rising funding by government organizations for the treatment of chronic diseases will boost the market growth.
• For instance, in European Union the direct cost of COPD is around 6% of total health expenditure, accounting for nearly 56% of the total cost of respiratory diseases. Another, driving factor for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market is high adoption rate of ECMO technique for lung transplantation. Thus, increasing awareness about extracorporeal membrane oxygenation technique among the patients and in hospitals will provide market players with better opportunity in the future.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• Based on Modality, the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market is segmented into Veno-arterial (VA), Veno-venous (VV), and Arterio-venous (AV). These modalities are used to provide hemodynamic support and to facilitate gaseous exchange in patients with cardiac or respiratory failure.
• Among these, Veno-venous (VV) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the high incidence of respiratory failure, rising lung transplants, and technological advancements.
• According to the U.S. National Institute of Health (NIH), combination of veno-venous and veno-arterial is used in specific cases, such as cardiogenic shock. The veno-arterial segment led the market in 2019.
• Veno-arterial systems can be used for the treatment/management of decreased cardiac output and tissue hypo perfusion, which results in cardiogenic shock. This can act as a trigger for myocardial infraction or chronic ischemia.
• Based on Application, the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market is segmented into Respiratory, Cardiac and Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR). The respiratory segment is expected to hold the major share in the market due to its crucial role in supporting pulmonary function and is projected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period whereas the Increasing number of people suffering from chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes, highly susceptible to suffer from cardiovascular conditions will drive the extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (ECPR) market.
• Based on Component, the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market is segmented into Pumps, Oxygenators, Controllers, Cannula and Accessories.
Market Geographical Analysis
• North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The large share of the North America is due to the well-developed primary, secondary and tertiary care hospitals, reimbursement framework, favorable government funding, and higher awareness about the ECMO systems facilitating their adoption in hospitals.
• On the other hand Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing prevalence of lung cancer in countries, such as China and India. According to National Cancer Center (NCC), each year ~781,000 patients are diagnosed with lung cancer in China and is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in the country.
Market Competitive Trends
• Some of the major manufacturers in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market are: MAQUET Holding B. V. & Co. KG, Medtronic plc, LivaNova PLC. These companies together contributed XX% of the global market in 2019. The other players of the market are XENIOS AG, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, NIPRO Corporation, OriGen Biomedical Inc, ALung Technologies Inc and EUROSETS S.r.l.
• The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations which are contributing to the growth of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market globally. For instance,
• Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation has made refinements in existing technology while manufacturing CAPIOX FX Oxygenator.
• Medtronic Plc designed Minimax Plus Oxygen System with functions such as venous aerosols and low arterial ports, integrated into the system to enhance security and performance for patients (neonates and children).
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/extracorporeal-membrane-oxygenation-machine-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/extracorporeal-membrane-oxygenation-machine-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation Machine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine also known as life support machine is used in the treatment of various heart and lung disease. The main purpose of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine is to provide enough oxygen to the body when heart and lung are not functioning properly. This machine is used worldwide for the treatment of lung cancer and chronic disorders.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/extracorporeal-membrane-oxygenation-machine-market
Market Dynamics
• The Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market is driven by various factors such as rising prevalence rates of lung cancer, increasing geriatric population, improvements in ECMO technology are expected to be other driving forces for the ECMO machine market over 2020-2027.
• The growth of the market can also be attributed by rising number of ECMO centers, conferences and training programs to increase awareness about the technology. Moreover availability of technological advanced devices by key players is also expected to play a vital role in the growth of the market.
• According to the WHO, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) affects nearly 200 million people globally. Today, rising funding by government organizations for the treatment of chronic diseases will boost the market growth.
• For instance, in European Union the direct cost of COPD is around 6% of total health expenditure, accounting for nearly 56% of the total cost of respiratory diseases. Another, driving factor for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market is high adoption rate of ECMO technique for lung transplantation. Thus, increasing awareness about extracorporeal membrane oxygenation technique among the patients and in hospitals will provide market players with better opportunity in the future.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• Based on Modality, the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market is segmented into Veno-arterial (VA), Veno-venous (VV), and Arterio-venous (AV). These modalities are used to provide hemodynamic support and to facilitate gaseous exchange in patients with cardiac or respiratory failure.
• Among these, Veno-venous (VV) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the high incidence of respiratory failure, rising lung transplants, and technological advancements.
• According to the U.S. National Institute of Health (NIH), combination of veno-venous and veno-arterial is used in specific cases, such as cardiogenic shock. The veno-arterial segment led the market in 2019.
• Veno-arterial systems can be used for the treatment/management of decreased cardiac output and tissue hypo perfusion, which results in cardiogenic shock. This can act as a trigger for myocardial infraction or chronic ischemia.
• Based on Application, the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market is segmented into Respiratory, Cardiac and Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR). The respiratory segment is expected to hold the major share in the market due to its crucial role in supporting pulmonary function and is projected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period whereas the Increasing number of people suffering from chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes, highly susceptible to suffer from cardiovascular conditions will drive the extracorporeal cardiopulmonary resuscitation (ECPR) market.
• Based on Component, the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market is segmented into Pumps, Oxygenators, Controllers, Cannula and Accessories.
Market Geographical Analysis
• North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The large share of the North America is due to the well-developed primary, secondary and tertiary care hospitals, reimbursement framework, favorable government funding, and higher awareness about the ECMO systems facilitating their adoption in hospitals.
• On the other hand Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing prevalence of lung cancer in countries, such as China and India. According to National Cancer Center (NCC), each year ~781,000 patients are diagnosed with lung cancer in China and is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in the country.
Market Competitive Trends
• Some of the major manufacturers in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market are: MAQUET Holding B. V. & Co. KG, Medtronic plc, LivaNova PLC. These companies together contributed XX% of the global market in 2019. The other players of the market are XENIOS AG, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, NIPRO Corporation, OriGen Biomedical Inc, ALung Technologies Inc and EUROSETS S.r.l.
• The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations which are contributing to the growth of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine market globally. For instance,
• Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation has made refinements in existing technology while manufacturing CAPIOX FX Oxygenator.
• Medtronic Plc designed Minimax Plus Oxygen System with functions such as venous aerosols and low arterial ports, integrated into the system to enhance security and performance for patients (neonates and children).
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/extracorporeal-membrane-oxygenation-machine-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/extracorporeal-membrane-oxygenation-machine-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.