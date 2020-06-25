Curling Irons Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Curling Irons Market is segmented By Product (Curling Tongs, Curling Wands, Others), By Material Type (Titanium, Ceramic, Others), By Application (DIY, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Online), and
• Curling irons are the devices that are used for transforming the hair structure by using the heat. These devices are used for creating curls or waves in the hair. Curling irons are made up of ceramic, metal, Teflon, titanium, and other materials. The majority of the curling irons operate on electricity for heating, others cordless irons or flat irons are butane or battery-powered. Curling irons comprised of either a clipless, marcel, or spring-loaded handle. The global curling irons market valued USD XX million in 2018 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach USD XX million by 2027.
Market Dynamics:
• The global curling irons market is driven by the rising demand for different models of curling irons based on barrel shape and size, diameter, handle type and material.
• The market is influenced by the availability of products providing the whole package of several hair styling tools to the consumers. This reduces the need to purchase different products for different styling requirements. For instance, Dyson provides Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete which includes a complete package of hairstyling tools such as airwrap barrels, smoothing brush, volumnizing brush, pre-styling dryer, filter cleaning brush, and others.
• The market is witnessing technological advancement in the curling irons. Several companies have launched digitally-controlled curling irons with faster healing times and 360-degree curling options. For instance, T3 Micro Inc. provides curing iron product i.e., TWIRL 360, an auto-rotating curling iron incorporating Digital T3 SinglePass technology for maintaining even temperature and forming flawless curls.
• Market players are also providing additional product features along with the curling irons to the consumers. For instance, Revlon, Inc’s Nutrifusion line provides the three curling irons and one straightener for hair conditioning with moringa and macadamia for protecting the natural luster of hair.
Market Segment Analysis
• Global curling irons market is segmented based on product as curling tongs, curling wands, and others. Curling tongs segment dominate the market with the highest market share due to rising demand of curling tongs as it comprises of the non-stick coating which provides a smooth and shiny texture to hairs. Consumers prefer the curling tongs because of their ability to provides long-lasting results to the hairs. It helps in making the hairs look thick and full of volume.
• Curling wands segment is expected to have a positive market share due to its fast and high-intensity heating properties. Curling wands are available in different colors, heat settings, materials, sizes, mechanisms and styles to curl hair. The market is witnessing the launch of several new products.
• The curling iron market is classified on the basis of application into commercial and residential. The commercial segment accounts for the highest market share owing to the rising availability of professional services across salons, beauty parlors, makeup studios and others. There is an increase in the number of hair cutting or styling services in the developing as well as the developed countries. Consumers are also preferring the hair professional services due to the risk of burns posed by these hot irons.
• The residential segment is one of the fastest-growing segments due to the rising demand for portable and low-cost self-grooming curling irons for at-home styling. There is increasing usage of portable curling irons due to increasing travel and tourism activities. Hence, several companies are focusing on developing portable curling irons. For instance, Conair Corporation has introduced Conair MiniPRO Cordless 3/4-Inch Ceramic Curling Iron compatible for traveling.
• Further, the market is classified as hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores and online based on the distribution channel. Supermarket/hypermarket contributes to the highest market share of distribution channels due to the availability of different products of different brands at discounted prices. Physical demonstration of the product in these stores stimulate market growth over the forecasted period.
• The online segment is expected to have positive market growth due to the increasing number of online hairstyling retailers such as Amazon.com, flipkart.com, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Lunatahair.com and others.
Market Geographical Analysis
• By region, the global Curling Irons market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Among all of the regions, North America accounts for the highest market share due to the rising trend of fashion vloggers through social media. There is a high number of hairstylists presence in this region. According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately, 766,100 people are employed as Barbers, Hairstylists, and Cosmetologists in the United States in 2018.
• Europe region accounts for the significant market share of the curling iron market due to the availability of portable appliances and advanced hair styling tools. There is the rising use of more economical hair grooming products which is increasing the demand for curling irons over the forecasted market. People are changing their preferences towards portable and less time-consuming hair styling products which are expected to fuel the market growth over the forecasted period.
• The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to rising urbanization, technological advancements, economic growth, increasing disposable income and awareness among the consumers. There is rising adoption of western and popular hairstyling trends in developing countries such as India, China, and Bangladesh.
Market Competitive Trends
• The global curling irons market is fragmented with the presence of several local and international players. The product diversification and opportunities for market growth through new product launches intensify the competition among companies. Koninklijke Philips N.V., Conair Corporation, Helen of Troy, Spectrum Brands, Inc., Dyson, Revlon, Inc., Andis Company, and Geloon are the leading market players with the prominent market share.
• The market players are using product expansion and product innovation with technological advancement strategies for holding their position in the market. For instance, In October 2018, Dyson launched a new revolutionary curling iron, the Airwrap Styler to curl, wave, smooth, and dry hair using air currents and less heat. It involves the use of the V9 motor that runs at 110,000 rpm's to blast air at high speed. In January 2019, Lunata Beauty had introduced Lunata Cordless, Convertible Curling Wand/Iron, with a 32 mm titanium barrel hat slides on and off the wand and removable clip. It operates in two modes i.e. cordless, battery-powered mode for portable use, as well as plugged in the mode for professionals, or for when the battery runs low.
• The companies are entering into the collaborations, mergers, strategic partnerships and acquisitions to increase the demand for a curling iron and their expansion across the globe. For instance, Lunata Beauty has recently entered into a collaboration with retailers to sell its industry-leading products online, including Amazon.com/ca and Nordstrom.com.
