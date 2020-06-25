Colonic Stents Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Colonic Stents Market is segmented By Product (Self-expandable Metal Stents (Nitinol Stents, Elgiloy)), By Indications (Colorectal Cancer, Benign Colonic Strictures, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty clinics, Others), and By Region (North
• The Global Colonic Stents Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of just under 5% during the forecast period (2020-2027).
• Colonic stent is a hollow tube, made up of an alloy or a flexible metal which keeps the lumen of the large bowel open when it is blocked by a stricture. Colonic stent will create a channel through the blockage and allow the bowel to function more easily and thus reduce pain.
Market Dynamics
• The global colonic stents market growth is driven by rising incidences of colorectal cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that there are about 101,420 new cases of colon cancer and 44,180 new cases of rectal cancer in the United States for 2019. Overall, the lifetime risk of developing colorectal cancer is about 1 in 22 (4.49%) for men and 1 in 24 (4.15%) for women. This risk is slightly lower in women than in men.
• Although there are various advantages of invasive colorectal cancer screening such as reliability, low cost, and better accuracy, but there is a certain risk of infection coupled with greater recovery time associated with these invasive devices. Hence, there is a shift from invasive monitoring devices to non-invasive monitoring devices for the colorectal cancer screening tests market.
• In addition, the increasing technological advancements in colonic stents are also boosting the growth of the colonic stent market globally. The use of self-expanding alloys for the manufacturing of stents is one the trend in the market, which leads to growth of the market during the forecast period (2020-2027).
• However, the high cost and complications associated with colonic stents are expected to hamper the growth of the colonic stents market during the forecast period. Some of the complications associated with the colon stent placement include mild to moderate rectal bleeding, temporary incontinence, transient anorectal pain, and others. The complications associated with self-expandable metallic stents (SEMS) include re-obstruction and migration of the stent. Such complications are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• Based on product, the colonic stents market is segmented into self-expandable metal stents (SEMS) such as nitinol stents, and elgiloy. Among these, the nitinol stent accounted for the largest market share in 2018, due to its high preference because of its better flexibility. Nitinol is one of the most widely used alloys in stents manufacturing which is used against acute colonic obstruction. Nitinol is a mixture of nickel and titanium metals which improves its flexibility and can be used for stenting sharply angulated regions with lesser radial force as compared to stents made of other metals. On the other hand, the elgiloy stent segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2027), due to its capability of generating high radial forces and corrosion resistant nature.
• On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into colorectal cancer, benign colonic strictures, and others. Among these, the colorectal cancer segment occupies the dominant market share in 2018 and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to rising use of metallic stents as a channel to surgery in patients suffering from acute colonic obstruction. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S. and one of the major causes of cancer-related death especially in western regions. About 55% of colorectal cancer cases occur in countries characterized by high or very high indices of development and income. About 95% of colorectal cancers are adenocarcinomas. Other types of cancers which minor incidence rates include mucinous carcinomas and adenosquamous carcinomas. The 5-year colorectal cancer prevalence pool is estimated to reach 5.42 million by 2025 from 4.41 million in 2017. The overall cure rate of colorectal cancer has not improved dramatically in the last decade, 5-year survival remaining at is approximately at 60% in developing countries.
Market Geographical Analysis
• North America is dominating the global colonic stents market accounting for largest market share in 2018, owing to rising incidences of colorectal cancer and benign strictures in the US. In the United States, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women each year, excluding skin cancer. According to cancer.net data, in 2018, an estimated 145,600 adults in the United States were diagnosed with colorectal cancer. It includes 101,420 new cases of colon cancer (51,690 men and 49,730 women) and 44,180 new cases of rectal cancer (26,810 men and 17,370 women). Hence, with rising cases of cancer, the demand for the diagnosis and treatment is rising, which leads to growth of the market in this region. In addition, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and technological advancements to develop more compatible metallic stents are also boosting the market growth of colonic stents during the forecast period (2020-2027).
Market Competitive Trends
• The Colonic Stents market is dominated by few major players with including Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical Inc., Ella-CS Ltd., TaeWoong Medical, MI-TECH, and Olympus Corporation. The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations which are contributing to the growth of the Colonic Stents market globally. For instance,
• In May 2019, Olympus launched two additional HANAROSTENT self-expanding metal stents (SEMS) at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2019. These new additions to the Olympus EndoTherapy portfolio for advanced procedures include the 510(k) cleared HANAROSTENT LowAx Colonic and Duodenal Uncovered Stents made by M.I. Tech and now distributed exclusively through Olympus in the U.S.
• In June 2018, Cook Medical has partnered with Taewoong Medical to distribute a selection of stents into the U.S. The new partnership includes the Niti-S™ Through the Scope (TTS) Esophageal Stent, the flagship product of the South Korean company’s Niti-S Self-Expandable line of metal GI stents.
