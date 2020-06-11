Service Robotics Market, Volume Global Forecast by Segments
According to Renub Research Service Robotics Market will be US$ 106.9 Billion by 2026. Volume Global Forecast by Segments (Defense, Agriculture, Logistic, Medical, Construction, Mobile) & Companies
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 11, 2020 ) Implementation of service robotics systems in varied professional purpose areas will change the service robotics market globally. Services robotics sector has a vital impact on agriculture, surgery, public relations, and logistics in growing economic importance. There is a massive demand for monitoring everyday surroundings which result in increased and difficult-to-manage workloads and data flows. The number of developing countries in the globe is looking to add robotic solutions to their facilities to the increasing workforce. Demand for service robots in defense, agriculture and healthcare are driving service robot market growth. High labour costs, increasing awareness of service applications, and scarcity of skilled workers are also supporting the service robotics market globally. According to Renub Research, Service Robotics Market is expected to reach US$ 106.9 Billion by 2026.
Besides, the numbers of manufacturers are adding a new and advanced feature in service robots. Manufacturers are implementing solutions while using service robots to assist ageing workers and help makes work safer for humans. The growing acceptance of service robots is driving the market growth of various industries such as Defense, Logistic, Agriculture (Field), Healthcare, Building Construction, Inspection and Mobile Platform. Government drives the robot revolution, and improved service increased operational efficiency and safety growth driver of service robotic market. However, the high cost of robots and barrier for small companies to enter into this because of the huge capital requirement to set up plant layout are huddles of this market.
Growth in Service Robotics Market due to COVID-19
Robots can provide contact-free alternatives to healthcare workers due to the highly contagious nature of the coronavirus. A robot allows healthcare personal to remotely check body temperatures, measure blood pressure and oxygen saturation from patients hooked up to a ventilator. From sterilising hospitals and public places to delivery services, robots are proving to be a big game-changer in the current pandemic. Specialised robots are sanitising rooms and delivering meals, handling all the hidden extra work associated with a surge in patients.
In hotels, front desk employees are using robots to interact in real-time with guests from a safe distance. Realtors are teleoperating robots to display properties from the safety of their own homes. The automation of laboratory and supply chain to be the next big opportunity in future. The COVID-19 test processing that relies on a small set of labs is slow. But by automating, we can eliminate some of the delays currently being experienced in many parts of the United States.
Renub Research study titled “Service Robotics Market, Volume Global Forecast by (Defense, Agriculture (Field), Logistic, Medical, Construction, Mobile Platform and Inspection) Companies (Honeywell Company, Medtronic, iRobot Corporation and Intuitive Surgical)” analyses the global service robotics industry.
Global Service Robotics Market has been analysed from two viewpoints
• Service Robotics Market
• Service Robotics Volume
Segments – Market & Volume Covered in the Report
1. Defense
2. Agriculture (Field)
3. Logistic
4. Medical
5. Construction
6. Mobile Platform
7. Inspection
Company Analysis
• Honeywell Company
• Medtronic
• iRobot Corporation
• Intuitive Surgical
