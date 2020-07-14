The new Part M webinar provides an overview of all parts of Part M & in-depth understanding of Subparts C and I
SAS is offering a reliable solution that enables you to undergo training from any location without losing the advantages of classroom training such as discussion initiation and the ability to ask questions in real-time.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 11, 2020 ) Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) is pleased to present our upcoming Part M webinar:
Part M Effective Mar 2020 – For Large Aircraft – 1 Day Webinar (6 hours)
Date: 14 July 2020
Starting time: 10.00 (GMT +3)
Price: 195 EUR per delegate
What is the webinar about?
The course considers the requirements of ICAO Annex 8, EU Basic Regulation 2018/1139, as well as 1321/2014. Providing delegates with an overview of Part M Subpart C & I implementation and how to avoid potential problems. The course will also provide a thorough understanding of the Role of Part M in all jurisdictions compliant with EASA, In particular the role of Contract and Subcontract organisations. Read more
What are the covered subjects?
- Basic Introduction to EASA regulations and Part M plus Subparts
- Contract & Subcontract Management
- Organizations Approval Ratings
- GENERAL M.1
- SUBPART A — GENERAL
- M.A.101 Scope
- SUBPART B — ACCOUNTABILITY
- SUBPART C — CONTINUING AIRWORTHINESS
- SUBPART D — MAINTENANCE STANDARDS
- SUBPART E — COMPONENTS
- Part M Subpart G Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation
- Overview of Subpart G CAMO Organisation requirements and responsibilities
- Subpart H Certificate of Release to Service
- Further Considerations Related to EASA Maintenance Check Flights (MCF) & Incomplete Maintenance
- Subpart I – Airworthiness Review Introduction
- Responsibilities of Airworthiness Review Staff
- Areas of Interest Concerning Aircraft Import / Export
Follow this link to see the detailed content of the webinar
How does Sofema Webinar Work?
We use https://zoom.us/. This is a live program where the instructor takes you through the material in real-time with easy to use Software.
This way of learning is highly interactive and spares the delegates additional costs such as travel and accommodation.
The Webinar training is a cost-effective way to cover the material for a small to a medium-size group of people. To go ahead with delivery the minimum number of participants required per course is six persons. However, if you are on your own please make the request to attend the training as we will consolidate and develop a group from all our clients.
Webinar Multi Delegate Discount
- For 2 Delegates (or 1 Delegate attending 2 Training) we offer a 10% Discount for each Delegate
- For 3 Delegates or more (or 1 Delegate attending 3 or more Training) we offer a 15% Discount for each Delegate
How to register?
Click here to reserve your place through our online system or directly email our Administration & Support team at office@sassofia.com
Part M Effective Mar 2020 – For Large Aircraft – 1 Day Webinar (6 hours)
Date: 14 July 2020
Starting time: 10.00 (GMT +3)
Price: 195 EUR per delegate
What is the webinar about?
The course considers the requirements of ICAO Annex 8, EU Basic Regulation 2018/1139, as well as 1321/2014. Providing delegates with an overview of Part M Subpart C & I implementation and how to avoid potential problems. The course will also provide a thorough understanding of the Role of Part M in all jurisdictions compliant with EASA, In particular the role of Contract and Subcontract organisations. Read more
What are the covered subjects?
- Basic Introduction to EASA regulations and Part M plus Subparts
- Contract & Subcontract Management
- Organizations Approval Ratings
- GENERAL M.1
- SUBPART A — GENERAL
- M.A.101 Scope
- SUBPART B — ACCOUNTABILITY
- SUBPART C — CONTINUING AIRWORTHINESS
- SUBPART D — MAINTENANCE STANDARDS
- SUBPART E — COMPONENTS
- Part M Subpart G Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation
- Overview of Subpart G CAMO Organisation requirements and responsibilities
- Subpart H Certificate of Release to Service
- Further Considerations Related to EASA Maintenance Check Flights (MCF) & Incomplete Maintenance
- Subpart I – Airworthiness Review Introduction
- Responsibilities of Airworthiness Review Staff
- Areas of Interest Concerning Aircraft Import / Export
Follow this link to see the detailed content of the webinar
How does Sofema Webinar Work?
We use https://zoom.us/. This is a live program where the instructor takes you through the material in real-time with easy to use Software.
This way of learning is highly interactive and spares the delegates additional costs such as travel and accommodation.
The Webinar training is a cost-effective way to cover the material for a small to a medium-size group of people. To go ahead with delivery the minimum number of participants required per course is six persons. However, if you are on your own please make the request to attend the training as we will consolidate and develop a group from all our clients.
Webinar Multi Delegate Discount
- For 2 Delegates (or 1 Delegate attending 2 Training) we offer a 10% Discount for each Delegate
- For 3 Delegates or more (or 1 Delegate attending 3 or more Training) we offer a 15% Discount for each Delegate
How to register?
Click here to reserve your place through our online system or directly email our Administration & Support team at office@sassofia.com
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.