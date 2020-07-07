Our Part-CAO training on 6 & 7 July helps you proactively manage the CAO Organisation – Join us in Sofia
Join the upcoming EASA Part-CAO 2-day training provided by SAS next month
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 08, 2020 ) Sofema Aviation Services invites you to a 2-Day EASA Part-CAO training in Sofia
Sign up at office@sassofia.com and receive a discount of up to 25% off. Read more here
About the course:
EASA Part-CAO (Combined Airworthiness Organization) – 2 Days
Dates: 6 – 7 July 2020
Venue: Legends Hotel, Sofia, Bulgaria
Price: 645 BGN
This Part-CAO training, which is focused on the professional development of key stakeholders, is designed to provide participants with a detailed understanding of all elements of an integrated CAO. That includes an in-depth understanding of the purpose, structure, and regulatory requirements of EASA Part-CAO Implementing Rules, AMC & Guidance Material.
The following subjects will be covered:
- Basic Introduction to EASA regulations and Part M plus Subparts Considering the Key Features of a Combined Airworthiness Organisation
- Scope, Application, Means of compliance & Terms of approval
- Combined airworthiness exposition
- Facilities
- Personnel requirements
- Certifying staff
- Airworthiness review staff
- Components, equipment and tools
- Maintenance Data & Standards – Work Orders
- Certificate of release to service
- Continuing-airworthiness management & Data
- Airworthiness review
- Technical Records
- Privileges of the organisation
- Quality system and organisational review
- Changes to the organisation
- Continued validity
- Findings
Read more
What do People Say about Sofema Aviation Services Training?
“The instructor used the right words to explain the material.”
“The discussions among the group were very beneficial.”
“The instructor showed a very resourceful background and experience.”
“All sections of the course were related to my field.”
“Adequate answers were given to specific questions.”
How to register:
Visit this page to reserve your seat with our online form or directly email our administration team at office@sassofia.com
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
