Classic Arcade Game System VS. Arcade 1up
If you are thinking about purchasing an Arcade 1up, READ THIS!
Play Over 4,000 classic arcade games in One Arcade Game Machine!
Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Space Invaders, Asteroids and more!
Yes, I know, you see the Arcade 1up arcade games in all the big box stores like Walmart, and online at Amazon. And for $300-$500 dollars they look good in the pictures, however, buyer beware!
If you are in the market for something very inexpensive, and you do not care if it needs to be assembled and is made out of particle board, then the Arcade 1up may bee a solution for your needs. However, I can assure you this is one of those products that may end up at one of your garage sales in a few years, or even in the garbage pickup. Now, I do not mean to put the product down or anything, but we ate IN THE NEW AGE sell HIGH-END commercial quality arcade machines. And YES! I referred to them as a machine instead of a game. After you compare the differences, then you will see what I mean.
The Classic Arcade Game System!
Sold by IN THE NEW AGE
Classic Arcade System, Inc, manufactures over 25 different types of arcade game machines that boast 100’s, and even 1,000’s of games all in the convenience of one commercial grade, full-size arcade machines.
Currently our largest arcade game machine includes 4,000+ ORIGINAL video arcade games!
Imagine, playing your favorite games from the 80’s like Pac-man, Galaga, Frogger, Missile Command, Space Invaders, Donkey Kong and more. Or, perhaps you like playing games from the 90’s like, Street Fighter, Tekken, X-Men, the Simpsons, NBA Jam, Marvel Vs. Capcom, Terminator, Cruisin USA and so many more.
Ok, so you are a little younger than I thought right? How about some classics from the 2,000’s like; Knights of the Round, Smash TV, Konomi arcade games, Shoot out pool, Sega arcade games, and so many more?
We offer full-size stand-up arcade games with LED high-definition screens from 19’ to 35’ in size.
We also offer sit-down style cocktail cabinet arcade games with tops that light up, LED flashing lights, and we include stools with all games that we sell.
Additionally, we sell a really BAD-ASS virtual pinball machine that includes a 42” high-definition LCD screen that incurs 2,000 classic pinball machines.
Our virtual pinball machine is SO LIFELIKE, you may forget it is a video pinball machine. LEARN ABOUT OUR MOST POPULAR ARCADE GAME SYSTEM!
So, what exactly is the "Classic Arcade System?" It is a genuine arcade gaming system that ENABLES you to play up to 3,500 REAL arcade games in 1 FULL-SIZE commercial arcade cabinet!
The CLASSIC ARCADE SYSTEM brand is made up of several unique arcade games that are built with commercial grade components.
The arcade machines are built for commercial use as well as home use.
Unlike so many other arcade games including multi-game systems, the "CLASSIC ARCADE SYSTEM" are built with the highest standards possible.
Therefore, all components including hardware, circuit boards, cabinets and monitors are commercial grade!
Additionally, when comparing the value, you are getting from one of these systems, in the end, you are possibly SAVING at least 40% when compared to similar FULL-SIZE arcade machines, games, and systems!
Be sure to view all available games styles.
All CLASSIC ARCADE SYSTEM game systems are made by hand as ordered in the USA!
Visit our website to learn more, watch video demonstrations, and to OWN your VERY OWN
Classic Arcade System Multi-Game arcade machine
IN THE NEW AGE
here is a noticeably short list of games included. Sorry, but we really could not put 3,500 game titles on this website! You can see an entire list of games on our website:
Arcade 1Up Games
Sold by nearly every big box store and online.
NOT SOLD by independent arcade game companies that can offer technical assistance.
This is the current list of games you can get on an Arcade 1Up cabinet. Most machines come with multiple games installed, but the named games are the ones that their respective cabinets are identified by in stores, and having matching exterior artwork:
Centipede (and Millipede, Missile Command and Crystal Castles)
Final Fight (and 1944, Ghosts ‘N Goblins and Strider)
Galaga (and Galaxian)
Golden Tee Classic (and Golden Tee 2K, Golden Tee ’99 and Golden Tee ‘98)
Karate Champ (and Bad Dudes, Burger Time, and Caveman Ninja)
Marvel Superheroes (and X-Men: Children of the Atom and The Punisher
Mortal Kombat (and Mortal Kombat 2 and Mortal Kombat 3)
Pac-Man and Pac-Man Plus
Rampage (and Defender, Joust and Gauntlet)
Space Invaders (Color and Black and White)
The Star Wars Home Arcade Game
Super Street Fighter II Turbo (and Super Street Fighter II Championship Edition and Super Street Fighter II the New Challengers)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (and Turtles in Time)
The choice for Arcade 1Up’s head-to-head cabinets is as follows:
Pac-Man (and Pac-Man Plus, Super Pac-Man, Pac and Pal, Pac-Land, Pac-Mania Galaga and Dig Dug)
Street Fighter II (and Street Fighter, Street Fighter II Championship Edition, Street Fighter II’ Turbo Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter II The New Challengers, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, 1944, Ghosts N’ Goblins, Strider, Commando, Dark stalkers and Final Fight)
Finally, the games that are available on Arcade 1Up’s counter-cades are:
Centipede
Dig Dug
Pac Man
Space Invaders
Arcade 1Up Cabinets
These are the standard ¾ scale cabinets (4 feet tall) sold by Arcade 1Up. They feature a 17-inch LCD display, original artwork, coinless operation, authentic controls, volume controls, and a selection menu to switch between the different games. The cabinets run from an AC outlet and are shipped in flat boxes for you to construct yourself.
Arcade 1Up reviews: what critics and fans say
If you check the Amazon review averages, Arcade1Up products vary between 3.5 and 4.5 out of 5 stars. The cabinets require some assembly once they arrive, but most reviewers say that this is easy to do.
Although some users complain about the cabinets reaching them in a faulty or unplayable state, they are full of praise for the customer service teams who quickly sent out replacement parts and even full units to those affected, along with some money back for the trouble.
Other minor criticisms include the quality of the controls, the overly high default volume, and the fact that leaving the cabinets on for extended periods of time can damage the electronics within.
The bottom line is Arcade 1up a cheap solution to someone, or a family that cannot or does not want to spend $1,699 - $4,495.00 for a commercial quality arcade game.
But no matter what your budget is, before you go out and spend your hard earned cash on an pretend arcade game that comes in a kit, please visit our website and read all about our Classic Arcade Game System arcade machines. We sell REAL, commercial arcade machine that can be used in a commercial setting such as a roller rink, a bowling alley, a pub, a restaurant, and even the home. It is IMPORTANT you KNOW the DIFFERENCE between the two different arcade games.
Arcade Machines, video arcade games, pinball machines, slot machines, jukeboxes, popcorn machines and much more!
Play Over 4,000 classic arcade games in One Arcade Game Machine!
Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Space Invaders, Asteroids and more!
Arcade Machines, video arcade games, pinball machines, slot machines, jukeboxes, popcorn machines and much more!
