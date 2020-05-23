Planning a Trip To Las Vegas? You Had Better Read This First!
This is what the Las Vegas Casino Are Planning for you!
InTheNewAge.com
Your source for casino slot machines!
After you read this, you just may want to own your own slot machines and start your own casino night in the comfort of your own home!
Now, for the bad news!
There is only one way the GREEDY casinos can make up for their losses because of the Covid-19 now, and POST COVID-19 reopening! Get ready to LOSE BIG on the slot machines!
But first, look at an all new casino atmosphere!
The Las Vegas casinos will look different when they reopen. Here is what you need to know.
LAS VEGAS – Would you like a complimentary squirt of hand sanitizer? The offer will soon become as common in casinos as a complimentary beer or cocktail.
In the aftermath of COVID-19, the casino experience in Las Vegas and greater Nevada will look a lot different.
While they did not offer a timeline of when resorts will welcome back tourists, the Nevada Gaming Commission unanimously approved the Gaming Control Board's reopening policies Thursday, laying out what more than 400 large and small casinos need to do when shutdown orders are lifted.
Here is a look at what visitors can expect to see when they return to casinos:
Smaller Number of people allowed to gamble
The number of persons allowed to gamble will be reduced, as occupancy limits in gaming areas will be cut in half.
Casinos can enforce these limits with head counts, surveillance and using the property's slot accounting system to monitor the number of people on the casino floor.
Gaming machines like slot machines, video poker machines, keno machines, and bingo machines:
Do not expect to sit next to your sweetheart or best friend. Gambling in the time of COVID-19 will be more solitary.
Casinos are required keep space between gamblers. That means you likely will see chairs and stools in front of every other gaming machine.
Guess what they are planning to do to the video slot machines? Word has it from some particularly good, but anonymous sources, the casinos are planning on TIGHTNINING the slot machines so YOU WILL WIN LESS MONEY!
Crowd control police:
Social distancing will be remaining an everyday part of resort life.
Gaming authorities want casinos to assign employees to make sure guests do not gather in groups.
Table games and card games
• Gone are the days of packed tables.
• Casinos must now limit the number of people playing cards or throwing dice.
• Here are limits you will see on the floor:
• Three players per blackjack table.
• Six players per craps table.
• Four players per roulette table.
• Four players per poker table.
• Groups are not allowed around gaming tables.
• Meeting and convention spaces
In January, 182,000 people gathered at the Las Vegas Convention Center for CES 2020, the consumer electronics expo.
In the wake of COVID-19, no more than 250 people will be able to gather in these spaces until further notice.
Social distancing must be enforced at meetings and banquets, and all food must be served by casino personnel.
Now, for the GOOD NEWS!
You know all those exceedingly popular slot machines like IGT slot machines, Bally Slot machines, WMS (Williams) slot machines that you have been playing all these years? Well, now you can OWN YOUR OWN SLOT MASHINE for as little as $995.00!
Learn more at IN THE NEW AGE!
We sell real slot machines, video slot machines, video poker machines, arcade games, arcade machines, pinball machines, jukeboxes, air hockey tables, foosball tables, full-size arcade machines cocktail sit down arcade games, bar-top arcade games and more!
Are you thinking what I think you are thinking? Yup! That is right! Why note start creating your own “At Home Vacation?” Also referred to a man cave, a family cave, or a staycation!
But you do not have to do it all at once. You can start with 1 or 2 casino slot machines that accept U.S. currency and pay back casino vouchers. Then, for the kids, purchase one of our multi arcade games that include over 4,000 popular arcade games like: Pacman, Ms. Pacman, Frogger, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon games, Arkinoid, Missile Command, Space Invaders and more!
Then, perhaps you would like to purchase a virtual pinball machine that include about 2,000 famous pinball games such as Pinbot, Street Fighter, Evil Knievel, Elvis, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe and others. Do not worry, I know you need some music am I right?
Now, you can purchase a nostalgic bubbler jukebox made by Rock-Ola jukebox.
Ok, one more time, let me summarize your potential Staycation:
Video slot machines, video poker machines, multigame casino machines like IGT game king, Bally slots, IGT slot machines and WMS slot machines.
Arcade games that include Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Galaxian, Galaga, Double Dragon, Asteroids, Missile Command, and thousands more!
Video pinball machines that include over 2,000 famous pinball tables.
Rock-Ola Jukeboxes that play vinyl-45v records, CD jukeboxes, and digital downloadable jukeboxes.
Visit the internet’s most popular game room store!
