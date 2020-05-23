United States Biodegradable Plastics Market, Type & End-User Forecast by 2020 - 2026
According to Renub Research United States Biodegradable Plastics Market is expected to grow with double-digit CAGR and reach US$ 1.5 Billion by 2026. Forecast by Type, End-User & Raw Materials.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 23, 2020 ) Biodegradable plastics are plastics, which can be decomposed into the soil, carbon dioxide, and biomass by the action of living organisms, usually microbes. Usually, biodegradable plastics are manufactured from petrochemicals, microorganisms, recycled raw materials, or all three combinations. New food packaging, dried snacks & candy, bakery products, water & juice cups, and meat trays are widely used in packaging materials made from these plastics. Biodegradable plastics are also used as cup coatings and as drink films & card collection. According to Renub Research analysis, the United States Biodegradable Plastics Market is expected to grow with double-digit CAGR and reach US$ 1.5 Billion by 2026.
COVID-19 impact on Biodegradable Plastics Industry
Research & Development costs also make up a majority of the investment in bio-plastics and affect the prices of materials and goods. Besides, due to pandemic COVID-19 oil prices has hit rock bottom. So because of low oil prices, it currently makes it impossible for bio-plastics to meet competitive market levels as opposed to conventional plastics.
Renub Research report titled “United States Biodegradable Plastic Market by Type (Starch Based, PLA, PHA, PBS, PBAT, Others), End-User ((Food packaging, dishes, cutlery, bags), Compost bags, Foam Packaging, Agriculture and Horticulture, Paper coatings, Others)), Raw Materials (List of Raw Materials (Starch Based, PLA (Polylactic Acid), PHA (Polyhydroxyalcanoates) PBS (Polybutylene succinate), PBAT (Polybutylene adipate terephthalate), Properties of Raw Materials), Company Analysis (Thistle, Inc., DuPont, Heritage Pioneer Corporate Group, BMB Film Supply, Plascon Plant 2, Kilmer Wagner Wise) & Forecast” provides a detailed analysis of Biodegradable Plastic Market in United States.
A ban on disposable foam food containers and packaging, carryout bag fees, and compulsory collection of plastic recycling may all become part of a nationwide plastic waste bill currently in its early stages. Recently, the government of the United States issued a draft of legislation that they intend to implement in the fall, after collecting suggestions from consumers and companies. The outline of the bill focuses on increasing the duty on plastic manufacturers to handle waste, helping to pay for recycling and raising awareness of plastic environmental footprint that can become garbage. Today various kinds of plastic become garbage such as food containers, cups and lids, plastic cigarette butts, wet wipes, balloons, and lightweight plastic bags. The bill will include opportunities to create less polluting alternatives, although there are no details in the outline.
Type - Market Segmentation
The report on United States biodegradable plastic market has been segmented as Starch Based, PLA (Polylactic Acid), PHA (Polyhydroxyalcanoates) PBS (Polybutylene succinate), PBAT (Polybutylene adipate terephthalate), Others.
End-User - Segmentation
Based on End-User, the report covers the market of Food packaging, dishes, cutlery, bags; Compost bags, Foam Packaging, Agriculture and Horticulture, Paper coatings, Others). Food packaging, dishes, cutlery, bags represent a significant market in the U.S. biodegradable plastic market in end-user segment.
Raw Materials – Market Segmentation
On the basis of raw materials, the report has also been segmented into Raw Materials (List of Raw Materials (Starch Based, PLA (Polylactic Acid), PHA (Polyhydroxyalcanoates), PBS (Polybutylene succinate), PBAT (Polybutylene adipate terephthalate), Properties of Raw Materials.
All the companies have been studied from three points.
• Overview
• Initiatives & Recent Developments
• Sales Analysis
Company Analysis
• Thistle, Inc.
• DuPont
• Heritage Pioneer Corporate Group
• BMB Film Supply
• Plascon Plant 2
• Kilmer Wagner Wise
Type – United States Biodegradable Plastic Market
• Starch Based
• PLA (Polylactic Acid)
• PHA (Polyhydroxyalcanoates)
• PBS (Polybutylene succinate)
• PBAT (Polybutylene adipate terephthalate)
• Others
End-User - United States Biodegradable Plastic Market
• Food packaging, dishes, cutlery, bags
• Compost bags
• Foam Packaging
• Agriculture and Horticulture
• Paper coatings
• Others
Raw Materials - United States Biodegradable Plastic Market
• List of Raw Materials
• Starch Based
• PLA (Polylactic Acid)
• PHA (Polyhydroxyalcanoates)
• PBS (Polybutylene succinate)
• PBAT (Polybutylene adipate terephthalate)
• Properties of Raw Materials
Technological Snapshot
• Biodegradable Production Process
• Biodegradation of Different Polymers by Microorganisms
• Ecotoxicological Studies on Biodegradable Polymers
Interrelationship between Conventional, Bio-Based and Biodegradable Plastics
SWOT Analysis
• Strengths
• Weaknesses
• Opportunities
• Threats
