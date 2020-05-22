Lymphedema Diagnostics Market Worth 35 million by 2024 | Growing Global Prevalence of Cancer
Lymphedema Diagnostics Market by Technology (Lymphoscintigraphy, MRI, Near IR Fluorescence Imaging, Ultrasound), Disease Type (Cancer, Inflammatory Diseases, Cardiovascular, Filariasis), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers) - Global Forecasts to 2024
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 22, 2020 ) [165 Pages Report] The Global Lymphedema Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 35 million by 2024 from USD 24 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.4%.
The study involved four major activities in estimating the current market size for the lymphedema diagnostics market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research
Secondary Research:
In the secondary research process, various secondary sources such as annual reports, press releases & investor presentations of companies, white papers, certified publications, articles by recognized authors, gold-standard & silver-standard websites, regulatory bodies, and databases (such as D&B Hoovers, Bloomberg Businessweek, and Factiva) were referred to in order to identify and collect information for this study.
Primary Research:
The lymphedema diagnostics market comprises several stakeholders, such as manufacturers of lymphedema diagnostic systems, clinical research organizations (CROs), diagnostic imaging centers, and hospitals. The demand side of this market is characterized by the global rise in the prevalence of cancer and lymphedema cases. Various primary sources from both the supply and demand sides of the market were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=145177203
By disease type, the cancer segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the lymphedema diagnostics market.
On the basis of disease type, the market is segmented into cancer, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory diseases, and other diseases. The cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cancer-associated lymphedema and increasing awareness about early disease diagnosis.
Key Questions Addressed by the Report:
- What are the growth opportunities related to the adoption of lymphedema diagnostics across major regions in the future?
- Emerging countries have immense opportunities for the growth and adoption of near-infrared fluorescence imaging for lymphedema diagnostics. Will this scenario continue in the next five years?
- Where will all the advancements in products offered by various companies take the industry in the mid- to long-term?
- What are the new trends and advancements in the market?
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=145177203
The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.
The lymphedema diagnostics market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the RoW. The Asia Pacific region is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the market. This market is also expected to show high growth in the coming years, mainly due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growing awareness about the benefits of early lymphedema diagnosis, improvements in healthcare systems, and growing research activities related to the development of advanced lymphedema diagnostic modalities.
Key Market Players:
GE Healthcare (US), Philips (Netherlands), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany) dominated the lymphedema diagnostics market. Other prominent players include Canon, Inc. (Japan), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (US), Fluoptics (France), United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd. (China), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Esaote, SpA (Italy), Neusoft Corporation (China), Mindray Medical International, Ltd. (China), Mitaka USA, Inc. (US), Curadel, LLC (US), and ImpediMed Ltd. (Australia), among others.
