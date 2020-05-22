Enrol for the EASA Part 147 Instructor Recurrent Online Training Program & Benefit from a special price package
SofemaOnline.com – wholly owned partner company of Sofema Aviation Services – now offers EASA Part 147 Instructor Recurrent Training Program
About the EASA Part 147 Recurrent Training Package:
Ensure EASA Part 147 Instructor Competence with this Recurrent Training Package, also Suitable for General Updating.
Part-147, in particular, 147.A.105 (f), states that the experience and qualifications of instructors, knowledge examiners, and practical assessors shall be established in accordance with criteria published or in accordance with a procedure and to a standard agreed by the competent authority.
There are no additional requirements or guidance published in EASA rules regarding the experience and qualification of instructors, except that it is recommended that potential instructors be trained in instructional techniques. Read more
Part 147 Recurrent Training Package includes the following 5 courses:
- EASA Part 145 – 147 Instructor Techniques Course – Train the Trainer (165 USD) equivalent to 3-day classroom training
This course serves as an introduction to the skills and techniques required across a range of areas including Part 145 HF. EWIS, FTS as well as Part 66 Basic Module and Type Rated Training (TRT).
- Aviation Leadership and Management Skills Development – Public Speaking (42.50 USD) equivalent to 2 hours of classroom training
This course considers a range of techniques which can be employed and understands best practice to ensure you deliver a presentation which stands out in a way which gets you noticed.
- EWIS for Target Groups 1 and 2 (Recurrent) with VO (79.50 USD) equivalent to 1-day classroom training
After attending this course, participants should be able to understand the specific requirements, having in mind that it is required to develop this training further within its organisation.
- Human Factors in Aviation Maintenance (Recurrent) with VO (79.50 USD) equivalent to 1-day classroom training
The aim of the course is to provide delegates with a recurrent review of HF issues in the workplace. The objectives are to review and refresh the implications of error, the organisation’s safety culture, its procedures and safety policy and methods of communication.
- Fuel Tank Safety (Recurrent) with VO (57.50 USD) equivalent to half-day classroom training
This training is intended to equip you with the necessary understanding regarding all issues associated with Fuel Tank Safety identified by the following documents: Annex 1 to ED Decision 2009-006-R / Annex to ED Decision 2009-007-R.
The Regular price of the courses, when undertaken individually, is 424 USD.
The Regular price of the courses, when undertaken individually, is 424 USD.
Special Price for the EASA Part 147 Instructor Recurrent Training Program = 265 USD
How can I enrol?
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
