Preparative and Process Chromatography Market: Production of Vaccines and Monoclonal Antibodies in Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries
The major driving factors for process and preparative chromatography market include increasing demand for insulin and other biopharmaceutical products
The major driving factors for process and preparative chromatography market include increasing demand for insulin and other biopharmaceutical products, high demand for omega-3 fatty acids, and rising awareness about advancements in process and preparative chromatography.
Emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil provide opportunity for the players operating in the process and preparative market. However, high cost of instrument and availability alternative techniques for purification and separation of pharmaceutical products are the major restraining factors for this market.
The process and preparative chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 8.60 billion by 2023 from the estimated USD 6.27 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5%.
The preparative and process chromatography market is classified into process chromatography and preparative chromatography. The process chromatography segment is estimated to command the larger market share in 2018. This is mainly due to increasing production of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.
Process and Preparative Chromatography Market, By Product
+ Process Chromatography
^ Solid Supports and Reagents
^ Resins
-- Affinity Resins
-- Protein A Resins
-- Hydrophobic Interaction Resins
-- Ion-exchange Resins
-- Mixed-mode/Multimode Resins
^ Columns
-- Prepacked Columns
-- Empty Columns
^ Systems
^ Services
+ Preparative Chromatography
^ Solid Supports and Reagents
^ Resins
-- Affinity Resins
-- Protein A Resins
-- Hydrophobic Interaction Resins
-- Ion-exchange Resins
-- Mixed-mode/Multimode Resins
^ Columns
-- Prepacked Columns
-- Empty Columns
^ Systems
-- Liquid Chromatography Systems
-- Other Chromatography Systems
^ Services
Process and Preparative Chromatography Market, By End User
+ Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries
+ Food and Nutraceutical Industries
+ Academic Research Laboratories
Process and Preparative Chromatography Market, By Region
+ North America
^ US
^ Canada
+ Europe
^ Germany
^ France
^ UK
^ Italy
^ Spain
^ Rest of Europe
+ Asia Pacific
^ Japan
^ China
^ India
^ Rest of Asia Pacific
+Rest of the World
In this report, the process and preparative chromatography market is segmented into four major regional segments—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The process and preparative chromatography market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
The growth in this market is primarily driven by the growing demand for process and preparative chromatography procedures in life sciences, biotechnology, and food & beverage sectors and the geographic expansion of major chromatography players in this market.
Key Players
GE Healthcare (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Novasep Holding S.A.S (France), Waters Corporation (US), Daicel Corporation (Japan), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan) are some of the key players in the process and preparative chromatography market worldwide.
