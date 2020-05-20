Who are Key Players of the Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market?
Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market by Scanning Type (Area Scan and Line Scan), Technology (Cooled and Uncooled), Application (Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection, and Detection), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 20, 2020 ) According to the new market research report “Shortwave Infrared Market (SWIR) by Scanning Type (Area Scan and Line Scan), Technology (Cooled and Uncooled), Application (Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection, and Detection), Vertical, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2024”, the SWIR market is expected to be worth USD 147 million in 2018 and reach USD 258 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.87% from 2018 to 2024. The growth of this market can be attributed to the high demand for SWIR cameras from the nonindustrial vertical, especially from military & defense sector for security & surveillance application.
North America to account for largest market share during forecast period
North America is expected to account for the largest share of SWIR market during the forecast period. The market in this region is also expected to witness significant growth during 2018–2024. One of the major reasons for the leading position of North America is the presence of several prominent military and defense, scientific research, and medical players in this region that are generating demand for SWIR cameras.
Key Market Players
Key players in the SWIR market include Sensors Unlimited (US), FLIR Systems (US), Xenics (Belgium), New Imaging Technologies (France), Allied Vision Technologies (Germany), Sofradir (France), Raptor Photonics (UK), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), and Opgal Optronic Industries (Israel). Sensors Unlimited is well known for its SWIR imaging solutions and InGaAs technology products. Its leading position in the SWIR market can be attributed to its strong product portfolio of SWIR cameras, consisting of both area scan cameras and line scan cameras. The company is further strengthening its product portfolio by introducing new products. In 2016, the company launched Micro-SWIR 640CSX Camera—a rugged, lightweight, and low-cost SWIR camera; and in 2015, the company introduced two new SWIR products—320-MicroSWIR camera and GL2048R camera. Besides extensive product portfolio, the company’s strong brand image and wide geographic reach have also helped it attain a leading position in the shortwave infrared market.
By technology, uncooled segment to account for largest market share during forecast period
In this report, the SWIR market, by technology, has been segmented into cooled and uncooled. Among the two, uncooled segment is expected to hold a larger share of the market throughout the forecast period. The dominant position of this segment can be attributed to the high demand for uncooled SWIR cameras owing to their low cost compared with cooled SWIR cameras. Security & surveillance is the major application area for which uncooled SWIR cameras are used in the shortwave infrared market.
