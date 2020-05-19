Achieve a solid understanding related to Part-CAMO with the new online course by SofemaOnline
SofemaOnline offers a new Part-CAMO online course equivalent to 1-day classroom training.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 19, 2020 ) SofemaOnline.com – wholly owned partner company of Sofema Aviation Services – now offers EASA PART-CAMO Regulatory Obligations
as part of their growing online portfolio
The primary purpose of this training is to provide a thorough understanding of the Role of Part-CAMO in specific the area of the CAMO & ARC. The course also aims to provide a full understanding of the regulations and considers in detail all relevant procedures, responsibilities and tasks. Read More.
What is the Benefit of this Training – What will I Learn?
By the end of this course, delegates will be able to:
a) Achieve a solid understanding related to Part-CAMO Continued Airworthiness Management (CAM) including Subpart I Airworthiness Review Certificates (ARC)
b) Demonstrate Part M Functionality and to avoid or mitigate problems
c) Get a detailed understanding of the PART-CAMO Quality System – The difference between QA & QC Roles and responsibilities
d) Fully appreciate the role of the Safety Management System within the Part-CAMO organisation
e) Use the regulation to proactively manage the Continuing Airworthiness (CA) of your aircraft
f) Understand the activities which support the analysis of Safety Data including SB’s and AD’s
g) Understand the purpose of STC’s and how they are integrated into the maintenance Program
h) Understand the roles and responsibilities within the various CAMO groups including Reliability, Technical Records, Engineering, & Maintenance Planning
The following subjects are addressed:
Definitions
Considerations related to EASA Part CAMO
Basic Introduction to EASA regulations and Part M plus Subparts
Occurrence Reporting in an EASA Part CAMO Organisation – Mandatory & Voluntary (Internal)
Managing Competence Within an EASA Part CAMO Organisation
Considerations Related to EASA Part CAMO – CAME
Compliance Monitoring in a Part CAMO Environment
Part CAMO Organisation Requirements
- CAMO.A.005 Scope
- CAMO.A.105 Competent authority
- CAMO.A.115 Application for an organisation certificate
- CAMO.A.130 Changes to the organisation – Require Prior Approval
- CAMO.A.135 Continued validity
- CAMO.A.140 Access (CA)
- CAMO.A.150 Findings
- CAMO.A.155 Immediate reaction to a safety problem
- CAMO.A.160 Occurrence reporting
- CAMO.A.200 Management system
- CAMO.A.202 Internal safety reporting scheme
- CAMO.A.205 Contracting and subcontracting
- CAMO.A.215 Facilities
- CAMO.A.220 Record-keeping
- CAMO.A.300 Continuing airworthiness management exposition (CAME)
- CAMO.A.305 Personnel requirements
- CAMO.A.310 Airworthiness review staff qualifications
- CAMO.A.315 Continuing airworthiness management
- CAMO.A.320 Airworthiness review
- CAMO.A.325 Continuing airworthiness management data
Additional details:
Course type: Presentation without voice over
Duration equivalent to 1-day classroom training
Category: Part M
Price: 79.50 USD
