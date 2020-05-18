A Brief Look of Rock-Ola Jukeboxes Over the Years!
After you read this, you may just want to own a Rock-Ola jukebox!
THE 1940S - THE 1428 ROCK-OLA MAGIC GLO JUKEBOX
One of the oldest jukeboxes still in circulation today, we produced the 1428 Magic Glo as the styling, strong colors and animation. Even today, you can see how it perfectly captures that feeling of post-war euphoria that was being felt the world over. After six years of death and destruction, people were looking for some good old-fashioned escapism, and with the Magic Glo jukebox line, we were pleased to bring them exactly that. last in the Magic Glo series. We built it in the boom immediately following the end of the Second World War, which is clear to see from its Art Deco.
THE 1950S - THE 1434 ROCK-OLA “SUPER ROCKET”
1951 was the year when we officially launched the Super Rocket, which immediately saw widespread popularity. As well as being a brilliant jukebox, it also marked a change for jukebox manufacturers like us - namely the arrival of the 45rpm seven-inch record. The Super Rocket was our first 45rpm player, holding 25 records for a total of 50 selections.
THE 1960S - THE WALL MOUNT ROCK-OLA 1464
By the early 1960s, we noticed a gap in the market - one that called for smaller, more compact jukeboxes so venue owners and private buyers did not have to concern themselves with available floor space. We responded with the wall-mounted Rock-Ola 1464, which proved to be the vanguard for a raft of similar models in the decades to come. It holds 60 records (for a total of 120 selections) and captured the public’s hearts immediately with its elegant aesthetics and wide range of colors.
THE 1960S - THE ROCK-OLA PRINCESS
We could not move away from the 1960s without mentioning the ever-beautiful Rock-Ola Princess. We debuted it in 1962, and only 8500 were ever produced, making them highly collectible. It sports a visible mechanism wherein you can see the records being selected and played, through the narrow-arched glass on the front. Today, it maintains its reputation as being one of the smallest free-standing variants of the visible mechanism jukeboxes.
THE 1970S - THE ROCK-OLA 449
Looking for a Rock-Ola machine with a disco aesthetic? Well, we are pleased to tell you: the 449 has that in spades. From its silver trim to its entrancing blue finish, it is no wonder the Rock-Ola 449 got feet moving across America. It plays 50 records in total, and there is still a booming market today for collectors and professional restoration experts, proving that this funky machine has no trouble staying alive (ah, ah, ah, staying alive).
THE 1980S - THE ROCK-OLA TECHNA 480
Coming into the 1980s, the aesthetic changed again. Back in the 80s, we loved everything to be big, bold, and larger than life - and they are all qualities neatly exhibited by the Rock-Ola Techna 480. It offset its boxy, space-age aesthetic with flashy vibrant colors designed to draw the eye and energize anyone nearby. One thing is for sure - it certainly got you Hooked on A Feeling.
THE 1990S - THE ROCK-OLA CD BUBBLER
The later stages of jukebox history are marked more for the evolutions in technology than in design. As you might expect, the question for manufacturers like us was: how do you keep a vintage technology relevant in an age of compact discs? The natural response to this question came in the form of the Rock Ola CD Bubbler, which used modern technology in a familiar, iconic form.
Currently for the year 2020?
The 2000s brought yet another evolution in the Rock-Ola Bubbler, and as digital music came to the forefront of the global zeitgeist, we answered with the Rock Ola Music Center. Oddly enough, in 2020 we have now come full circle, and today more and more of our discerning customers are looking for a machine that reminds them of a fondly remembered bygone age.
We listened, and so we bring you the new authentic, premium Rock Ola Vinyl Bubbler! It effortlessly blends the old with the new, with a finely engineered vinyl mechanism taking center stage alongside Bluetooth capability. You can find out more about it here, or alternatively look through our full range of stunning Rock Ola jukeboxes. We promise you, there is nothing quite like the real thing!
Now, Rock-Ola makes about 21 different jukeboxes.
Rock-Ola makes CD-playing jukeboxes with a 100-cd capacity, vinyl-45 jukeboxes with a 100-record capacity, and the Rock-Ola Music center digital downloadable jukebox with a huge 1-tb hard drive that has about a 60,000-song capacity! Additionally, with all three jukebox styles, you can select from the following cabinet finishes: Walnut, oak, black onyx, and white onyx. Furthermore, Rock-Ola offers the following limited edition jukeboxes; Elvis Presley jukebox, Jack Daniels jukebox, Harley Davidson jukebox, American Beauties jukebox, the Peacock jukebox, the Gazelle jukebox, and the rarest of them all the Rock-Ola 90th Anniversary edition jukebox!
To learn more about Rock-Ola jukebox and other game room products available such as but not limited to; Jukeboxes, arcade games, pinball machines, slot machines and more visit our website today!
