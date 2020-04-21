Cellulose Ethers Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Cellulose Ethers Market is segmented By Product Type (Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Methyl Cellulose & Derivatives, Hydroxyethyl Cellulose,Others), By Application-based Analysis (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Construction, Cosmetics
• Global Cellulose Ethers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Cellulose ethers are polymers constructed from wood fiber or refined quick cotton fiber as the primary raw material, after chemical mix and through the reaction of etherifying marketers which includes chlorinated ethylene, chlorinated propylene, and oxidized ethylene.
• They are polymers derived from etherification procedure of cellulose. Cellulose ethers carry out series of capabilities such as thickening, binding, water retention, prescription drugs, and private care products, oil field chemical compounds, construction, and textiles.
• The precise product used is decided based on performance, availability, and the capability to change formulations without problems and by relying on overall performance.
Market Drivers & Restraints
• The advantageous features of Cellulose Ethers are driving demand for this product in the world. Also, owing to the developing consumer’s awareness for bio-primarily based products will increase the demand for cellulose ethers market.
• Moreover, the increase of end-use sectors together with personal care & prescribed drugs coupled with technological improvements is expected to boost the cellulose ether market in the forecast period.
• The demand for cellulose ether is growing at a high pace because various other products can’t be substituted in place of cellulose ethers.
• Additionally, the supply of raw materials required for the production of cellulose ether can propel the worldwide demand for cellulose ether in the forecast period.
• Properties of cellulose ether which include few activities in which it acts as a stabilizer in addition to a thickener in aqueous solutions.
• This makes cellulose ether beneficial in different industries including personal care products, cosmetics, construction, and pharmaceuticals.
• Although demand for cellulose ether is increasing, a few elements can hinder the growth of the cellulose ether marketplace at some point of the forecast period like low-priced guar gum, which is used as a substitute for cellulose ether, can hinder its usage in several industries inclusive of paints & coatings and food & beverages.
• The first raw material used for making cellulose ethers is cotton linter. However, factors such as extreme weather conditions, and different elements have contributed to the low manufacturing of cotton linter. Owing to this, the cost of cotton linter has elevated, and in the long run, affected cellulose ethers manufacturers’ margins.
Segmentation Analysis
• The Cellulose Ethers are segmented from the application into few most important segments including Construction, Ceramic Processing, Adhesives, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Food and Beverage, Household Products, Textiles, and Others. Among this kind of pharmaceutical enterprise, food & beverage segments are the largest consumers of cellulose ethers, and they occupied a significant percentage.
• Improved healthcare centers in emerging economies are vital factors that drive the pharmaceutical sector. Cellulose ether products are most commonly used as tablet binders and pharmaceutical excipients. The market for cellulose ether & its derivatives inside the pharmaceutical industry is driven using the rise in demand for superior drugs. Awareness of healthy consumptions among people with decreased fats and capacity allergens will improve cellulose ether consumption in food & beverage industry in the forecast period.
• For instance, the increasing use of packaged foods & beverages coupled with a shift toward the western lifestyle is expected to boost food & beverage application. Population expansion coupled with growing urbanization is a crucial factor using cellulose ether consumption in construction and personal care applications.
• Based on product type cellulose ethers market is segmented into carboxymethyl cellulose, methyl cellulose, hydroxyethyl cellulose, ethyl cellulose, and others. Carboxymethyl cellulose is the leading product segment and accounted for over 45% of the market share.
• It is most commonly used in different sectors including food ingredients, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, adhesives, ceramics, detergents, and textiles.
• Such diverse applications along with its low pricing have made carboxymethyl cellulose as one of the significant market segment within all the cellulose ether product categories. Hydroxyethyl cellulose is expected to grow in the forecast period due to increasing demand from the construction industry for application such as gypsum, mortars, cement and organic plasters in the forecast period.
Geography Analysis
• Global electromechanical relay market is segmented by geographic region which includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest share in cellulose ether market & its derivatives.
• The Asia-Pacific accounted for half of the global cellulose ether & its derivatives marketplace, regarding value, in 2015 with excessive investments in developing applications such as pharmaceutical industries, personal care industries, and others.
• This growth is attributed due to the expansions of production capacities, competitive production cost, rapid urbanization, and others. The cellulose ethers market in the Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a CAGR of XX billion.
• Moreover, increasing populace coupled with the supply of reasonably-priced labor required for the manufacturing can propel the demand for cellulose ether in the Asia Pacific.
• Most of the key players of this market for cellulose ether are strategizing to shift their manufacturing centers to emerging economies of Asia Pacific together with Malaysia, China, and India. This is due to the less cost of production of cellulose ether and excess availability of raw materials in these countries.
Competitive Trends
• Prominent players in the global cellulose ethers market are Ashland Specialty Chemicals, The Dow Chemical Company, SE Tylose, AkzoNobel Performance Additives, Lotte Chemicals, and China RuiTai International Holdings Co., Ltd., Shin-Etsu,CCP Kelco, Shangdong Head Co. Ltd., Daicel Finechem Ltd., Sichem LLC, and Fenchem Biotek Ltd., and others.
• Product launches, partnerships, and expansions are some of the strategies adopted by players to increase their market share. For instance, in December 2018, Norton (the subsidiary of Akzo Nobel) launched Bermocoll EBM 3000, which enhances the performance of water-based multicolor paints used on building cover-ups to simulator the appearance of stone or marble.
• In April 2017 CP Kelco announced new production capabilities in Oklahoma plant for manufacturing KELCOGEL gellan gum which is used in used in a wide range of food, beverage, and other applications.
