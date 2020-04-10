FACT! COVID-19 Is Causing STRESS - STRESS Causes Hair Loss - Grow Your Hair Back TODAY!
Learn about the FDA Cleared - AWARD WINNING Theradome Hair Growth Helmet!
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 10, 2020 )
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
It is true, billions of people around the world are on a MAJOR LOC-KDOWN due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and are under a GREAT DEAL of STRESS! Scientific research has shown that stress is a major contributing factor to hair loss. And due to the unfortunate situation, billions of people around the globe are experiencing perhaps MORE STRESS than they have ever felt in a lifetime. And because of the EXTRA STRESS, they are noticing hair loss for the first time in their life, or even MORE hair loss to those already losing their hair. Additionally, the hair loss seems to manifest even MORE hair loss because everyone losing their hair is now worrying even more about losing their hair, right?
Answer these questions:
When you comb your hair, are you noticing excessive amounts of hair in the comb or the brush?
After taking a shower, to you fund strands or even lumps of hear trying to go down the drain?
When you look in the mirror, are you starting to notice a receding hairline?
Are you noticing more grey hairs than usual (The next step is the hair falling out)?
Were you experiencing hair loss prior to COVID-19, and now you believe it is becoming progressively worse?
If you answered to YES to any of these questions, then you are note alone, both MEN as well as WOMEN!
However, we HAVE A SOLOUTION!
Featuring the BEST RATED Hair Growth device called the THERODOME PRO LH80!
The THERODOME PRO LH80) is a hair growth laser helmet designed for both men and women. Additionally, it is one of the few hair growth devices that is FDA CLEARED for Women as well as Men! And for those of you who may not know, as rare as hair loss in women may seem, it is almost IMPOSIBLE to grow back with any lotions, potions, or other hair growth gadgets on the market. However, we at IN THE NEW AGE is an authorized worldwide dealer for the MOST SOUFGHT-after hair growth helmet on the market, the one and only Therodome LH80!
Additionally, this hair regrowth helmet was once only available from doctors and clinics. However, with a SPECIAL DEAL from Therodome, we at IN THE New able to shar this amazing hair regrowth helmet to the public. Also, Therodome makes another hair regrowth helmet that cost less; however, we WILL NOT SELL it because it is NOT UP TO OUR standards. Of course, it may do the job for some individuals, however, if you are SERIOUS about hair regrowth, you need PROFESSIONAL Hair regrowth machine like the Therodome PRO LH80!
Reason 1.
Doctor recommended Theradome® Laser Hair Growth Treatment for Safe and Effective Home Use!
Reason 2.
Theradome is an award-winning company for its
innovative technology and high-quality laser hair growth product.
2017 Aesthetic Industry Award – Best Hair Restoration Device
2018 Hollywood Beauty Award – Innovation Award
2018 MyFaceMyBody Award – Hair Restoration Treatment of the Year
2018 Pure Beauty Award Nominee – Best New Male Hair Product
Reason 3.
Theradome is an FDA cleared product that is proven to be a safe and effective laser hair growth treatment for both men and women. There have been clinical studies that prove efficacy, as well as safety information, and other evidence showing that the device is has been deemed safe and effective for its intended use.
Reason 4.
Theradome manufactures in Silicon Valley, CA, U.S.A. using 680 nm lasers for the highest absorption, follicle stimulation, for the best laser hair growth results. Whereas, competitors use 650 nm lasers made in China, causing fewer effective results.
Reason 5.
If you have not achieved visible or satisfactory results after 180 days from the date of purchase, you may return the Theradome for a full refund of the purchase price, less the shipping cost and interest charges – if a financing option (Affirm) was used for payment.
This is JUST a FEW GOOD REASONS to own the Therodome PRO LH80!
To learn more, visit us today!
IN THE NEW
InTheNewAge.com
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
It is true, billions of people around the world are on a MAJOR LOC-KDOWN due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and are under a GREAT DEAL of STRESS! Scientific research has shown that stress is a major contributing factor to hair loss. And due to the unfortunate situation, billions of people around the globe are experiencing perhaps MORE STRESS than they have ever felt in a lifetime. And because of the EXTRA STRESS, they are noticing hair loss for the first time in their life, or even MORE hair loss to those already losing their hair. Additionally, the hair loss seems to manifest even MORE hair loss because everyone losing their hair is now worrying even more about losing their hair, right?
Answer these questions:
When you comb your hair, are you noticing excessive amounts of hair in the comb or the brush?
After taking a shower, to you fund strands or even lumps of hear trying to go down the drain?
When you look in the mirror, are you starting to notice a receding hairline?
Are you noticing more grey hairs than usual (The next step is the hair falling out)?
Were you experiencing hair loss prior to COVID-19, and now you believe it is becoming progressively worse?
If you answered to YES to any of these questions, then you are note alone, both MEN as well as WOMEN!
However, we HAVE A SOLOUTION!
Featuring the BEST RATED Hair Growth device called the THERODOME PRO LH80!
The THERODOME PRO LH80) is a hair growth laser helmet designed for both men and women. Additionally, it is one of the few hair growth devices that is FDA CLEARED for Women as well as Men! And for those of you who may not know, as rare as hair loss in women may seem, it is almost IMPOSIBLE to grow back with any lotions, potions, or other hair growth gadgets on the market. However, we at IN THE NEW AGE is an authorized worldwide dealer for the MOST SOUFGHT-after hair growth helmet on the market, the one and only Therodome LH80!
Additionally, this hair regrowth helmet was once only available from doctors and clinics. However, with a SPECIAL DEAL from Therodome, we at IN THE New able to shar this amazing hair regrowth helmet to the public. Also, Therodome makes another hair regrowth helmet that cost less; however, we WILL NOT SELL it because it is NOT UP TO OUR standards. Of course, it may do the job for some individuals, however, if you are SERIOUS about hair regrowth, you need PROFESSIONAL Hair regrowth machine like the Therodome PRO LH80!
Reason 1.
Doctor recommended Theradome® Laser Hair Growth Treatment for Safe and Effective Home Use!
Reason 2.
Theradome is an award-winning company for its
innovative technology and high-quality laser hair growth product.
2017 Aesthetic Industry Award – Best Hair Restoration Device
2018 Hollywood Beauty Award – Innovation Award
2018 MyFaceMyBody Award – Hair Restoration Treatment of the Year
2018 Pure Beauty Award Nominee – Best New Male Hair Product
Reason 3.
Theradome is an FDA cleared product that is proven to be a safe and effective laser hair growth treatment for both men and women. There have been clinical studies that prove efficacy, as well as safety information, and other evidence showing that the device is has been deemed safe and effective for its intended use.
Reason 4.
Theradome manufactures in Silicon Valley, CA, U.S.A. using 680 nm lasers for the highest absorption, follicle stimulation, for the best laser hair growth results. Whereas, competitors use 650 nm lasers made in China, causing fewer effective results.
Reason 5.
If you have not achieved visible or satisfactory results after 180 days from the date of purchase, you may return the Theradome for a full refund of the purchase price, less the shipping cost and interest charges – if a financing option (Affirm) was used for payment.
This is JUST a FEW GOOD REASONS to own the Therodome PRO LH80!
To learn more, visit us today!
IN THE NEW
InTheNewAge.com
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.