Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market is segmented By type (Nitrapyrin, Dicyandiamide, Dmpp, Others), By crops (Cereals, Millets & oilseeds, Cotton, Fruits & vegetables, Plantation crops, Pulses), and By Region (North America, Latin Amer
• The Global Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3 % during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Automotive exhaust after treatment systems treats post-combustion gases after they leave the engine, reducing environmental impact without sacrificing power or performance.
• The growing efforts towards clean vehicular emission, the automotive sector has adopted the exhaust after-treatment systems. A maintained adequately after treatment system ensures that emissions are kept at or below government regulation requirements.
Market Dynamics
• Stringent Regulations coupled with colorations of automotive manufactures with exhaust manufactures driving the growth of the Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market.
• Major automakers are partnering with exhaust system manufacturers to provide a suitable solution for clean vehicular emission.
• The automotive exhaust is one of the principal reason for the air pollution globally. China and India contribute to around 35% of the CO2 emission. Vehicles emit carbon monoxide when the carbon in fuel doesn’t burn completely. Moreover, hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter also ejected through the automotive exhaust.
• To limit air pollution, various countries are restricting the emission from emission norms to curb air pollution. For instance, India’s Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has released the final rule for non-road Bharat Stage (CEV/Trem) IV and V emission standards, including stringent emission limits on particulate matter, nitrogen oxide, hydrocarbon, and carbon monoxide in June 2018.
• However, growing electric vehicles and ban on diesel vehicles might hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, advanced diesel after-treatment devices and upcoming regulations in emerging economies would provide lucrative opportunities for the market.
Segmentation Analysis
• The global Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market is segmented by filter type, vehicle type, and fuel type. Filter type is further segmented as cordierite based, silicon carbide based, and ceramic fiber based.
• Vehicle type is segmented as a passenger car, LCV, and HCV. By fuel type, the market is bifurcated into Gasoline (Petrol) and Diesel.
• The passenger cars segmented dominates the market owing to the high volume of sales. Passenger cars hold around 58% of the Global Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market.
• A large number of diesel vehicles in the passenger car fleet and need to curb the emission from diesel vehicles is the original drive of the segment.
• Moreover, the growing adoption of automotive exhaust after-treatment systems within heavy commercial vehicles would drive the growth for the HCV segment. For instance, Mack makes enhancements to its granite model trucks in March 2018. The increase includes exhaust after-treatment systems installation.
Geographical Analysis
• By geography, Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The global Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market has witnessed moderate growth over the past couple of years owing to increased demand for Exhaust After-treatment Systems in the automotive sector.
• North America region has the largest share in global Automotive Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems Market, owing to stringent regulations. North America is followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.
• China and India are most prominent regions within Asia-Pacific region which would drive the growth for the Asia-Pacific segment. Focus on reduction of greenhouse gases, and clean energy would further propel the market growth.
Competitive Landscape
• Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc., Continental AG, Cummins Inc., DCL International Inc., Delphi Automotive LLP., Dinex, Donaldson Company, Inc., ESW Group, European Exhaust and Catalyst Ltd., Nett Technologies Inc., ROADWARRIOR, Sibelco Asia Pte Ltd., Standard Motor Products Europe, Tenneco Inc. are top players of the market.
• The Global Automotive Exhaust After-treatment Systems is moderately consolidated. The new product innovation and product launches are critical strategies adopted by significant manufactures to improve their market presence and geographic reach.
• For instance, Continental shows technologies for compact, highly efficient exhaust after-treatment at Agritechnica in November 2017.
