SIX – Flat-out LIE’s and Myths About the Coronavirus!
Flat-out Lie 1 – Covid-19 Is Too AIRBORNE! Coronavirusairborne.com
Myth 1.
The virus doesn’t stay alive on surfaces, only on hands. And it’s not airborne. FALSE
A study published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine found that a new version of COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is more resilient than ever. But it may survive longer on certain surfaces.
The study found the new coronavirus could survive on plastic and steel surfaces for up to 72 hours. Fortunately, for Amazon shoppers and postal workers, the study showed the coronavirus rarely survived longer than 24 hours on cardboard; and for those afraid of catching the virus via pennies, the study found coronavirus did not survive beyond eight hours on copper surfaces.
“It can still be spread from surfaces for hours and maybe even days,” Joshi said.
But can you catch it by breathing it in? Possibly.
The same study found coronavirus particles could stay suspended in the air for up to 30 minutes before landing on a surface, meaning you could become infected if you encounter coronavirus particles that linger in the air.
Possible solution:
Myth 2.
It only affects older people. Children can’t get it. FALSE
Early studies of the outbreak in China showed children accounted for the fewest and least severe cases of COVID-19 infections. These same studies revealed that the virus tends to have a much more devastating effect on adults above age 70. A more recent study of over 2,000 children who tested positive for COVID-19 in China, however, found that young children (those under age 10) and infants were particularly vulnerable to having severe cases of infection.
Jen Caudle, a family physician and associate professor at Rowan University School of Medicine, says the public’s focus on the most impacted population may have helped fuel the rumor that other populations can’t be affected.
“This myth has persisted because we keep talking about the high-risk nature of older people and people with underlying medical conditions. These are people who tend to do worse when they get it. I think, somehow, people have been led to believe that that means children or young people are not being infected and that is false,” Caudle said. “Children, infants, young adults, teenagers, people in their 20s, 30s, 40s, or any age can get coronavirus.”
Myth 3.
Antibiotics, vitamins, and at-home remedies can kill the virus. Climates kill the virus. FALSE
One thing that all the experts agree on: Antibiotics do not kill COVID-19. Coronavirus is a virus, not bacteria. Antibiotics stop infections caused by bacteria.
But what about other homemade cures that people are touting as effective against the disease? People have claimed everything from eating certain foods or gargling salt water, to drinking gallons of water at a time or rubbing yourself down with alcohol can serve as a cure for the virus.
Caudle says, proceed with caution.
“I think it’s really important that we eat a balanced diet on any given day, and for some people, taking a multivitamin for optimal health may be recommended,” she explained. “However, there’s no evidence to support taking a specific vitamin or supplement like garlic, vitamin C or elderberry specifically to cure, prevent or treat coronavirus.”
Similarly, the idea that warm weather or cold weather can kill the virus, has also been proven false. According to the WHO, the virus can be transmitted in any climate.
Myth 4.
COVID-19 is not that serious. It’s just a bunch of hype. FALSE
The numbers speak for themselves. To date, at least 8,800 people in 145 countries have died from COVID-19. This week, Italy reported 368 COVID-19 deaths in a single day, which means someone in Italy died every four minutes from the virus that day. But people who downplay the impact of coronavirus often point to the fact that not everyone who gets infected with COVID-19 will die. This is true. While more than 210,000 people have been infected with the virus, including reported cases in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., an estimated 82,000 people have recovered.
Aditi Joshi, an emergency medicine physician at Jefferson Health and medical director of its telehealth platform Jeff Connect, says just because the virus has varying degrees of severity, doesn’t mean preventative measures should be ignored.
Myth 5.
The process for testing is too difficult or scary. FALSE
It’s no secret that hospitals across the U.S. have struggled to obtain coronavirus test kits and find places to administer them safely, but the process of coronavirus testing itself is simple.
According to Sahiwal, the process of testing involves having a healthcare worker use a cotton swab to take a sample of the back of the nose to check for the virus. It is not painful but can be briefly uncomfortable and some patients might cough during or after the test. All in all, the test usually takes less than 30 seconds to complete.
It’s not even as deadly as the flu. SOMEWHAT TRUE, BUT…
The CDC estimates as many as 55,000 Americans may die from influenza by the end of this flu season. So yes, even conservative estimates make it appear that the flu is more deadly than the coronavirus.
However, COVID-19 has proven to be much more contagious than the flu primarily because people who have coronavirus can go up to 14 days with no symptoms, making it highly likely that they will unknowingly pass the virus on to many others before being diagnosed. Symptoms for the flu usually appear within two days of initial infection, leaving a much shorter window for the virus to be passed along.
It’s also worth noting that due to the rapid spread and lack of COVID-19 tests, the mortality rate for coronavirus could be grossly undercounted.
“The exact mortality rate from this illness is still being worked out. Initial reports on mortality rates only used laboratory-confirmed infected patients and due to testing limitations, only the sickest patients were initially tested,” Sahiwal said. “As our testing capabilities increase and we hopefully can test more patients we should get a more accurate measurement of the overall mortality rate.”
Myth 6.
Your body’s immune system cannot fight off the coronavirus. FALSE
Having a health and strong immune system is paramount to whether you can get the coronavirus. Exercise, a healthy diet, and a good workout can only increase your body’s ability to defend itself against almost any unwanted health condition!
Solution:
Possible solution:
Solution:
