AMD Drugs Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2027
Global AMD Drugs Market is segmented By Product Type (Wet AMD, Dry AMD), By Drug Type (Lucentis, Eylea, Avastin, Others), By Route of Administration (Intravenous, Intravitreal), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle Eas
• The Global AMD drugs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% in the forecast period of 2020-2027.
• Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a problem with retina. It happens when a part of the retina called the macula is damaged. AMD lose central vision. Age-related macular degeneration is of two types; dry AMD and wet AMD.
• Around 80% (8 out of 10) of people who have AMD have the dry form. Dry AMD is when parts of the macula get thinner with age and tiny clumps of a protein called drusen grow. Wet AMD is when new, abnormal blood vessels grow under the retina. These vessels may leak blood or other fluids, causing scarring of the macula. In wet AMD the vision is lost faster as compare to dry AMD.
• The global AMD drugs market was worth XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
• The rising prevalence of age-related macular degeneration is one of the factors fueling the global AMD drugs market.
• Age-related macular degeneration (AMD), is a leading cause of vision loss in Americans 60 and older.
• According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 11 million people in the United States have some form of age-related macular degeneration. This number is expected to double to nearly 22 million by 2050.
• The number of people living with macular degeneration is expected to reach 196 million worldwide by 2020 and increase to 288 million by 2040.
• According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, age is a prominent risk factor for age-related macular degeneration. The risk of getting advanced age-related macular degeneration increases from 2% for those ages 50-59 to nearly 30% for those over the age of 75.
• According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the prevalence of AMD in the UK among people aged 50 years or over is 2.4% in 2015, and has been increased to 4.8% in people aged 65 years or over, and 12.2% in people aged 80 years or over.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• Based on product type the global market for AMD drugs is broadly segmented as by wet AMD, and dry ADM.
• Currently, wet AMD is the dominant segment, and it accounts for approximately XX% of the market, due to the increasing regulatory approval for wet AMD.
• For instance, in August 2018, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
• In October 2016, Roche, has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval the Lucentis (ranibizumab injection) 0.5 mg prefilled syringe (PFS), it is a new method of administering the medicine. The Lucentis 0.5 mg vial, the 0.5 mg PFS is approved to treat people with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and macular edema after retinal vein occlusion (RVO).
Geographical Analysis
• The global AMD drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and ROW.
• North America is dominating the global AMD drugs market, due to the increasing acceptance for investigation of pipeline product, and regulatory approval of AMD drugs, which is fueling the market growth.
• For instance, in January 2018, Pixium Vision, has received the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin the clinical feasibility study for PRIMA, Pixium Vision’s new-generation miniaturized wireless photovoltaic sub-retinal implant, in patients with Atrophic Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD).
• In January 2017, Genentech have received FDA approval for Lucentis as a treatment for patients with choroidal neovascularization (CNV) resulting from myopic macular degeneration (MMD), also known as myopic degeneration. Lucentis is the first FDA-approved anti-VEGF therapy to treat myopic CNV (mCNV) in the U.S.
Competitive Analysis
• The increasing pipeline product and strategic alliance between companies for AMD drugs are one of the critical factor driving the global AMD drugs market.
• For instance, in November 2018, Ophthotech Corporation, is on Phase 2a safety trial of Zimura (avacincaptad pegol), for patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). This trial was designed to evaluate the safety of different dosage regimens of Zimura combination therapy in wet AMD.
• In April 2018, Novartis announced is on Phase III trial for brolucizumab (RTH258) data in neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD) from a pre-specified secondary analysis of HAWK and HARRIER trials.
• In August 2017, Ophthotech Corporation was on Phase 3 clinical trial for Fovista (pegpleranib) anti-PDGF therapy in combination with Eylea (aflibercept) or Avastin® (bevacizumab) anti-VEGF therapy compared to Eylea or Avastin monotherapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
• In June 2015, Bayer HealthCare collaborated with Johns Hopkins University for five years to jointly develop new therapies targeting retinal diseases. Bayer has partnered with Johns Hopkins’ Wilmer Eye Institute to discover and develop drugs for back-of-the-eye diseases that include age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), geographic atrophy, Stargardt’s disease, and retinal vein occlusion (RVO).
