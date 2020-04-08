Acute Coronary Syndrome Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2027
Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Market is segmented By Type (ST-elevation Myocardial Infarction, Non-ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction, Unstable Angina), By Drugs (Antithrombotic, Antihypertensive, Statin Drugs), and by Region (North America, Latin Americ
• The Acute coronary syndrome Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.70 % during the forecast period (2020-2027).
• Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) refers to a spectrum of clinical presentations ranging from ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) to presentations found in non–ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI) or in unstable angina.
• It is associated with rupture of an atherosclerotic plaque and partial or complete thrombosis of the infarct-related artery.
• Acute coronary syndrome (ASC) occurs when a blood clot suddenly forms within a coronary artery, usually due to the acute rupture of an atherosclerotic plaque.
• The blood clot may produce partial or complete blockage of the artery, either way placing the heart muscle supplied by that artery in immediate jeopardy.
Market Dynamics
• The increasing cases of hypertension are one of the factors fueling the global acute coronary syndrome market.
• High blood pressure is the main risk factor for stroke and risk factor for heart attack, heart failure, and kidney disease. There is also increasing evidence that it is a risk factor for vascular dementia.
• For instance, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 75 million American adults with 32% have high blood pressure in 2016. 1 in 3 American adults has prehypertension.
• According to the National Heart Foundation of Australia, in 2015, 6 million Australians aged 18 years and over had high blood pressure.
• In 2015, the prevalence of uncontrolled or unmanaged high blood pressure was 20.4% in Western Australia and 25.2% in Tasmania.
• According to the Blood Pressure Association, around 16 million people in the UK have high blood pressure, of which 30% of women and 32% of men have high blood pressure in 2016.
• In 2016, around 62,000 death cases from stroke and heart attacks occurred due to poor blood pressure control.
• The risk for AFib increases with age. High blood pressure, which also increases in danger with advancing age, accounts for 14% to 22% of AFib cases.
• More than 750,000 hospitalizations occur each year because of AFib. The condition contributes to an estimated 130,000 deaths each year.
Segmentation Analysis
• Based on the type the global market for the acute coronary syndrome is broadly segmented as by ST-elevation myocardial infarction, non-ST elevation myocardial infarction, and unstable angina.
• Currently, ST-elevation myocardial infarction is showing significant growth, and it accounts for approximately XX% of the market, due to the regulatory approval for ST-elevation myocardial infarction drugs.
• For instance, in January 2018, Wacker Biotech GmbH, has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to manufacture the drug substance in Retavase, a thrombolysis medication. The medication is used to treat acute myocardial infarction in adults. The drug Retavase used to treat acute ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI).
• In March 2016 AstraZeneca received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a new administration option for acute coronary syndrome (ACS) patients. BRILINTA is indicated to reduce the rate of thrombotic cardiovascular (CV) events in patients with ACS ST-elevation myocardial infarction [STEMI]. BRILINTA to be crushed and administered in water by swallowing or via nasogastric tube.
Geographical Analysis
• The global Acute Coronary Syndrome market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and ROW.
• North America is dominating the global Acute Coronary Syndrome market, the rising prevalence of hypertension, which is driving the market.
• For instance, according to the American Heart Association, in 2017, an estimated 103 million U.S. adults have high blood pressure.
• According to American Heart Association, the death rate from high blood pressure increased by nearly 11% in the United States between 2005 and 2015, and the actual number of deaths rose by almost 38%, which is up to almost 79,000 by 2015.
Competitive Trends
• The strategic alliance between companies and regulatory approval for acute coronary syndrome is one of the key factor driving the global Acute Coronary Syndrome market.
• For instance, in November 2018, AstraZeneca has received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the first generic medication indicated for lowering the risk of heart attack, or death from heart attack or stroke in patients with the acute coronary syndrome (ACS).
• Ticagrelor tablets, a generic version of Brilinta have been granted Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approval in 60 mg and 90 mg doses.
• In June 2015, Roche entered into an agreement with DalCor to develop a companion diagnostic (CDx) test for dalcetrapib, which will target patients with a specific genotype experiencing acute coronary syndrome (ACS).
• In June 2015, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries signed an agreement with AstraZeneca Pharma to distribute cardiology drug Axcer in India. Axcer is an additional brand of Astra drug ticagrelor that is used in treating acute coronary syndrome (ACS).
