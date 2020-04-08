Air Purifier Reviews for 2020! Which One Should You Buy?
Especially now, during the Coronavirus, it is important to know which air purifier is best!
Many people find that having an air purifier in the home is essential. They might be someone in the home that has severe allergies or the air cleaner could take away pet smells or the smells from an old house. It is also common for some homeowners to have air cleaners just for the sheer pleasure of knowing that their air quality is top notch. There are some comparable machines that are designed to clean the air you breathe.
IQ Air health pro plus, is an expensive system to have. It is ideal for anyone with severe allergies. It uses a Hyper HEDA filter and it can clean a huge 900sq foot room. It also comes with a filter change alert system and a five-year warranty.
Austin Air Health Mate is a model with lots of perks. It is easy to maintain which has many fans. It is packed with a HEDA/carbon filter pack that only must be replaced ever 3-5 years, which is unlike other systems which must be changed every few months. It claims to eliminate 95% of particles as little as 0.1 micron. The only drawback with it is that it is noisy.
Honeywell Enviroacaire is a lower end air cleaner. It can only clean up to 390sq foot or less and it is noisy. The plus is that it is cheap so that it can appeal to someone who doesn`t want to spend lots of money. It also has a permanent style filter that just must be vacuumed out twice a year, and it has an odor reducing carbon pre-filter that does have to be replaced from time to time. This system takes the air from its sides and shoots it out the top for superior air cleaning.
The Allerair Airmedic is a system that is used in hospitals, offices and homes. It takes air from 360 degrees and can remove lots of things from the air, such as chemicals, particles, gases and odors.
The Allen paralda is a system that has no pre-filter. That means that large particles must go through the main filter system that may take the lifespan away from the main filter. It also does not have a carbon filter to catch chemicals, the company did this to save money and provide a cheaper product; however, in the cheapness it also doesn`t filter through anything more than particle dust.
The Whirlpool Whispure can clean the air of a large room up to 510sq feet. It can remove everything from, dust, pollen, mold, dust mites and gassy chemicals. It also features CADR that is top notch for cleaning air. Its HEDA filter and pre-filter work hard to keep the air you breathe clean. An indicator light lets you know when you need to change your filter.
Many air filter systems claim to do many things, it is always crucial to read up on the individual product to make sure it is right for you. Check reviews to see how people liked the system and see what it was rated. For extra thoughts Free Web Content, you can always talk to a salesperson who deals with air purifies and ask them about the concerns you have. Let them know your room size and what kind of substances you would like removed from your home.
Airpura
Airpura makes 2 different air purifiers that designer to filter out both airborne VIRUSES and BACTERIA, amongst many other unhealthy pollutants and germs.
About:
AIRBORNE & AEROSOLIZED VIRUS REMOVAL RATE: 99.99%
Airborne and aerosolized viruses, bacteria, mold, chemicals and particles go through powerful filtration for near complete removal. Airpura's patented UV air purifiers destroy the DNA of microorganisms, (without emitting ozone), viruses, influenza and gastro as well as black mold, effectively neutralizing them. Airpura's 18 lbs. of custom blended activated carbon adsorbs chemicals, VOC's, gases, and odor. A medical grade True HEPA filter provides powerful particle reduction of 99.97% of particulate matter as small as 0.3 microns including PM2.5, pollen, dust, dander
Airpura models are the Airpura UV600 and the Airpura P600
essenceAIR
About:
essemceAIR is classified as an air purifier and disinfectant device.
The devices are combined with NATURAL SALT THERAPY like that of salt mines used for curative purposes!
Highly Recommended for People with Weakened Immune Systems, For People Suffering from Chronic Diseases And Also For Seniors.
EssencAir is a multifunctional device and its main feature is to clean the air of pollution and it also destroys bacteria when in disinfectant mode. During air purification the device sucks in and subsequently cleans the air in its environment. After that, it destroys bacteria that maybe found in the air by ozonic disinfection. The devices salt-filter makes the air a bit salty like that of salt mines and caves used for curative purposes.
Sanidyne Prime UV Portable Air and Surface Sanitizers model (PRIME)
About:
If you really want to go bonkers and use what the hospitals use to sanitize and disinfects their operating rooms, then you would want a UV air and surface Sanitizers. A UV air sanitizer uses an ultraviolet lighting to KILL and eradicate all those dangerous viruses, bacteria, yeast, and other ungodly germs.
Our TOP PICKS are as follows:
Airpura, essenceAIR air purifier and disinfectant device, and if you think you need to NUKE those ungodly viruses, bacteria, and other germs, the Sanidyne Prime UV Portable Air and Surface Sanitizers
Our TOP 3 air purifiers are available at
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release.
