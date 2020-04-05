ATTENTION! Since the COVID-19 Pandemic – PEMF machines Are More Popular Than Ever!
Pulsed Electro-magnetic Fields to treat pain, inflammation. Stress, and to BUILD RESISTANCE against Unwanted Health Conditions including VIRAL PANDEMICS!
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 05, 2020 ) An online company called IN THE NEW Age, LLC. says they have a solution to many forms of pain relief. Furthermore, it is based on a technology developed back in the 1980’s for astronauts from both NASA and the Russian cosmonauts.
The technology is ALL NATURAL, and is a technology called Pulsed Electro-magnetic Fields, or simply (PEMF)
PEMF TO TREAT SEVERAL AILEMENTS
Since the cellular reaction takes place in everybody, magnetic fields are not condition specific. As a result, PEMF therapy can be used to assist with many conditions. In fact, clinical studies have demonstrated that PEMFs are capable of:
Increasing circulation
Decreasing inflammation
Accelerating bone healing
Enhancing muscle function
Reducing the effects of stress
Improving blood oxygenation, and much more
Why choose PEMF therapy?
PEMF is USED to INCREASE the body’s IMMUNE SYSYEM!
PEMF is a non-invasive and drug-free therapy that compliments other therapies and, together with a combination of regular exercise and a healthy diet, can aid acceleration of the healing process. However, individuals are advised to consult their physicals before changing any medication.
For pain
If individuals are living with constant pain, they would likely have already tried different forms of therapy; if unsuccessful they may have taken certain painkillers to conceal the pain and organize their daily routine around their pain.
This cycle is followed for such a long time that resistance builds up in the body. Long-term pain medication can also lead to other consequences such as internal bleeding and stomach problems. PEMFs can accelerate the healing process, reducing pain and allowing individuals to move more freely.
For sleep management
Furthermore, one recurrent piece of feedback is that PEMF therapy improves people’s sleep quality. PEMFs are not only useful for deep relaxation but also help with falling asleep and sustaining sleep throughout the night.
PEMF therapy relaxes both the mind and the body and facilitates the release of two hormones called Melatonin and Human Growth Hormone (HGH), which are crucial for longevity and deep sleep, thus improving people’s sleep.
Through theta-delta frequencies, the brain is induced with the traditionally known frequencies for deep relaxation and sleep. Melatonin is one of the most vital hormones for anti-aging and sleep. PEMF therapy stimulates its production in the pineal gland.
HGH is another vital hormone that plays a role in deep sleep and is also stimulated by PEMFs. During deep sleep, both Melatonin and HGH hormones are produced which are also known to have anti-aging properties.
Deep sleep is promoted by PEMF therapy, thereby recharging the body and providing people with an increasing amount of energy during the day. Sleep issues should be tackled to ensure a good quality night’s sleep, because sleep revitalizes and heals the body. So, it is important to get plenty of sleep.
For mental focus
The programs in PEMF therapy promote an alpha state, wherein the mind is awakened but relaxed, and set to learn and simultaneously retain much more without continuous reviewing.
Beta brain waves are induced by another program, where the ability for data processing, problem solving, and multitasking is increased, allowing individuals to prevent distraction, have focused control, and be highly productive.
Can anyone use PEMFs? The answer is YES!
To learn more visit one of the most reputable holistic health machine companies on the internet called IN THE NEW AGE, LLC.
Website:
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
The technology is ALL NATURAL, and is a technology called Pulsed Electro-magnetic Fields, or simply (PEMF)
PEMF TO TREAT SEVERAL AILEMENTS
Since the cellular reaction takes place in everybody, magnetic fields are not condition specific. As a result, PEMF therapy can be used to assist with many conditions. In fact, clinical studies have demonstrated that PEMFs are capable of:
Increasing circulation
Decreasing inflammation
Accelerating bone healing
Enhancing muscle function
Reducing the effects of stress
Improving blood oxygenation, and much more
Why choose PEMF therapy?
PEMF is USED to INCREASE the body’s IMMUNE SYSYEM!
PEMF is a non-invasive and drug-free therapy that compliments other therapies and, together with a combination of regular exercise and a healthy diet, can aid acceleration of the healing process. However, individuals are advised to consult their physicals before changing any medication.
For pain
If individuals are living with constant pain, they would likely have already tried different forms of therapy; if unsuccessful they may have taken certain painkillers to conceal the pain and organize their daily routine around their pain.
This cycle is followed for such a long time that resistance builds up in the body. Long-term pain medication can also lead to other consequences such as internal bleeding and stomach problems. PEMFs can accelerate the healing process, reducing pain and allowing individuals to move more freely.
For sleep management
Furthermore, one recurrent piece of feedback is that PEMF therapy improves people’s sleep quality. PEMFs are not only useful for deep relaxation but also help with falling asleep and sustaining sleep throughout the night.
PEMF therapy relaxes both the mind and the body and facilitates the release of two hormones called Melatonin and Human Growth Hormone (HGH), which are crucial for longevity and deep sleep, thus improving people’s sleep.
Through theta-delta frequencies, the brain is induced with the traditionally known frequencies for deep relaxation and sleep. Melatonin is one of the most vital hormones for anti-aging and sleep. PEMF therapy stimulates its production in the pineal gland.
HGH is another vital hormone that plays a role in deep sleep and is also stimulated by PEMFs. During deep sleep, both Melatonin and HGH hormones are produced which are also known to have anti-aging properties.
Deep sleep is promoted by PEMF therapy, thereby recharging the body and providing people with an increasing amount of energy during the day. Sleep issues should be tackled to ensure a good quality night’s sleep, because sleep revitalizes and heals the body. So, it is important to get plenty of sleep.
For mental focus
The programs in PEMF therapy promote an alpha state, wherein the mind is awakened but relaxed, and set to learn and simultaneously retain much more without continuous reviewing.
Beta brain waves are induced by another program, where the ability for data processing, problem solving, and multitasking is increased, allowing individuals to prevent distraction, have focused control, and be highly productive.
Can anyone use PEMFs? The answer is YES!
To learn more visit one of the most reputable holistic health machine companies on the internet called IN THE NEW AGE, LLC.
Website:
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.