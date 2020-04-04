Know About the Air You Are Breathing!
Especially in today’s world, don’t you think it is IMPORTANT to know what you and your family are breathing in your home? Introducing the uHoo Smart Indoor Air Quality Sensor
Introducing the uHoo Smart Indoor Air Quality Sensor
Another new and fascinating product sold at
IN THE NEW AGE
inthenewage.com
uHoo Air Sensor provides the user with the most advanced technology designed to help them make the right choices and to improve their well-being. The nine air quality parameters being monitored use safety thresholds indicated by the EPA and WHO. uHoo does not just tell user what is bad, it detects toxins and tells the exact air quality parameters that are unhealthy all in real time. uHoo was built to empower you to take control of the air you breathe and your health so that you can breathe with ease and live life freely.
What does uHoo measure?
• Temperature
• Humidity
• PM2.5
• Total VOCs
• Barometric Pressure
• Carbon Dioxide
• Carbon Monoxide
• Nitrogen Dioxide
• Ozone
uHoo Air Quality Sensor Features
• The World’s Most Advanced Monitor - You can breathe freely and easily when you know what’s in your air. uHoo’s nine air quality sensors provide a fully comprehensive analysis by measuring indoor air quality.
• A Breath of Fresh Air - Your asthma, allergies, and sleep quality all suffer when indoor air is unclean. Don’t let impurities impacts your overall health, happiness, and productivity. uHoo tests the air, and the uHoo mobile app streamlines your data for personalized tips to achieve the safest atmosphere possible.
• Smart & Seamless - Clean breathing in any indoor environment is finally possible. The uHoo system syncs with any IFTTT-compatible device. It works with Nest, Roomba, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and more for anything from scheduled cleanings to 24/7 climate control. You can even record your data on Google Spreadsheet using IFTTT.
• Effortless Connection - With uHoo, advanced technology is simpler than ever. Just plug in your uHoo, connect to Wi-Fi, and receive round-the-clock feedback through 9 precisely calibrated sensors. uHoo should be able to work anywhere if the area has a power outlet and a reliable Wi-Fi connection for the unit to connect to.
• Handy for Travel - uhoo easily transports from one area of the house to another. It can be taken anywhere to promote improved respiratory health, overall well-being and productive work environment.
What does uHoo Air Monitor include?
• Each box comes neatly packed with the following items:
• uHoo unit
• Micro USB cable
• Power adapter
• uHoo System Requirements
• Private Wi-Fi network 802.11 @ 2.4Ghz b/g/n
• Free uHoo mobile app on iOS or Android
• iPhone with iOS 9 or later or Android phone with Android OS version 4.3 or higher
• Power outlet
How does uHoo Air Quality Monitor help?
• Temperature - Feel more comfortable and have a restful sleep
• Humidity - Minimize moisture and prevent mold from forming
• Carbon Dioxide - Feel less nauseous and have a clearer mind
• Airborne Chemicals/VOC - Know which chemicals and products to keep out
• Particulate Matter (PM2.5) - Prevent dust buildup before sensitive allergies and infections occur
• Nitrogen Dioxide - Learn when to keep roadside fumes from entering and what you can do about it
• Carbon Monoxide - Avoid fatigue, chest pain, and air poisoning
• Ozone - Relieve throat irritation and learn which gadgets affect your health
• Air Pressure - Understand why arthritic pains and headaches happen
uHoo Mobile App
• Access all your important data when you need it. With the uHoo app, you can view how your habits and activities affect your home, health, and productivity.
• Keep an eye on your air quality everywhere, every time
• Monitor each room
• Record your respiratory conditions digitally
• Share your device and air quality data with family or friends
• Track your progress
• Get alerts and customize when you want to be notified
• Automatically turn on your air purifier
• See current and historical data by the hour, day, and month
Why is uHoo Smart Indoor Air Quality Sensor important?
The air we breathe indoors can be up to five times worse than outdoors. Ordinary things found in our homes or workplaces such as wooden furniture, cleaning products, or carpets, all contribute to the air we breathe. Unvented cooking, harmful appliances, your car idle in the garage, and even the number of people inside a room greatly affects the quality of our indoor air.
Knowing the quality of the air you’re breathing helps you make better decisions about how you live, work, learn and play. This knowledge helps you develop better and healthier habits. Avoid asthma or allergies triggered by unhealthy indoor air. Know when to start cleaning or if it’s time to get professional help.
uHoo gives you the information and direction you need to take control of what you breathe. With it, you’re always one step ahead. Even while you’re away, you can rely on uHoo to automatically switch on air purifiers to clean the air. A single glance on the app keeps you updated, helping you focus better. If something is wrong, the light colors change to alert whoever’s at home so they can immediately act.
• Elegant Design - Barely bigger than a coffee mug, your uHoo easily doubles as a sleek piece of home or office decor.
• Sophisticated Technology - Stay powered and protected with uHoo’s high-performance ARM-based processor and 128-bit AES encryption via SSL.
• Integration Capabilities - Make your uHoo feel right at home by pairing it with automatic air purifiers, smart thermostats, and hundreds of other IFTTT devices. Also ask Alexa anytime how healthy your home's air is.
• Your wellbeing matters, and it begins with what you breathe - Only uHoo has 9 built-in air quality detectors that evaluate every key factor in healthy, hygienic air.
• You can only manage what you can measure - You can only manage what you can measure. The uHoo mobile app has all the tools you need to track air quality and make informed decisions about your indoor climate.
• With the knowledge to respond, you can see results - The smartest spaces have one thing in common: clean, breathable air. Experience benefits such as improved respiratory health and overall wellbeing, productive work environment, focused classroom setting, cost-efficient energy expenditure, and many more!
Where is uHoo Air Purifier used?
Say goodbye to messy installations and retrofitting with uHoo’s easy set-up. Just plug it into any power outlet and leave it on any table or shelf or mount it on a wall. It’s simple and elegant design seamlessly blends into any space. Place your uHoo in any room and monitor your air quality from anywhere you are.
• Office - Improve productivity. Reduce health-related complaints and lost man-hours. Create a happier and more comfortable workplace.
• Hospitality - Seemingly insignificant moments can ruin someone's entire stay. Unwanted odor, stuffy air, and invisible allergens immediately have a negative effect on guest satisfaction.
• School - Providing the best education doesn't stop with a great team and curriculum. Ensure your students and staff are learning and performing their best by promoting a safer and healthier environment.
• Hospital - Ensure the optimum recovery of your patients and the protection of health workers against infections and occupational diseases. After all, premium healthcare goes beyond comfort.
• Real Estate - Attract loyal customers and tenants by creating a safe and happy experience whenever they enter your spaces. Be proactive and minimize maintenance costs as well as obtain green building credits.
• Government - Encourage smarter spaces and promote the wellbeing of your communities. Create more awareness about air quality so people can practice better habits at home.
How to measure air quality with uHoo?
uHoo continuously measures the air and fits seamlessly with your daily routine.
1. Plug - Plug your uHoo to a power source.
2. Sync - Setup your uHoo with the uHoo mobile app on iOS or Android.
3. Monitor - Easily track and monitor your indoor air quality.
What can uHoo Air Sensor work with?
uHoo can work with these smart devices and applications to automatically keep your air clean:
• Nest
• IFTTT
• Google Home
• Amazon Echo
• Netatmo
• Wemo
• Smart Things
• Hue Philips
• iRobot
• Ecobee
uHoo Air Monitor Specifications
• Specifications
• Weight 210 grams
• Dimensions 165 mm x 85 mm / 6.5 in x 3.4 in
• Wifi 802.11 b/g/n @ 2.4 GHz
• Power Micro USB power adapter and 5V DC external power adapter
• Material ABS
• Security 128-bit AES encryption via SSL
• Processor High-performance ARM-based
• Platform Cloud-based with iOS and Android mobile applications
• Care Use soft cloth/brush to remove obvious dirt and dust
Learn more and get your uHoo Smart Indoor Air Quality Sensor
At
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
More resources are found here:
https://www.inthenewage.com/uHoo-Smart-Indoor-Air-Quality-Sensor-and-Monitor_p_3618.html
