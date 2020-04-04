Learn How to Safely Transport – COVID-19 Related Product Now
Specialist Training Course to ensure that all critical staff who are engaged in the supply, distribution and waste management of critical medical product.
This is a specialist course to ensure that all critical staff who are engaged in the supply, distribution and waste management of critical medical product are fully aware of the instructions for packing, handling and shipping of patient specimens and medical waste.
Patient Specimens and Medical Waste are Infectious Substances (Dangerous Goods). COVID-19 Associated Materials must be packed, handled and transported in order to prevent contamination and avoid the spread of the virus?
