Biologics Safety Testing Market worth $ 4.90 Billion by 2022 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
Biologics Safety Testing Market by Product (Instruments, Services, Kits & Reagents), Test (Endotoxin, Sterility Test, Cell Line Authentication, Bioburden), Application (Vaccine Development, Blood Products, Stem Cell Research) - Global Forecast to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 06, 2020 ) According to research report the global Biologics Safety Testing Market is expected to reach USD 4.90 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.75 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2017 to 2022.
Growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry driven by government support in both industries, the positive trend of R&D investment in the life sciences industry and an increase in the number of new drug launches are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
The objectives of this study are as follows:
- To define, describe, and forecast the global market on the basis of product & service, test type, application, and region
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, opportunities and challenges)
- To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of a competitive landscape for market leaders
The kits & reagents segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017
On the basis of products and services, the biologics safety testing market is segmented into kits & reagents, services, and instruments. The kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the products segment. This growth can be attributed to the regular and repeated purchase of kits & reagents as compared to instruments.
By application, the vaccine and therapeutics development segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017
On the basis of applications, the biologics safety testing market is segmented into vaccine and therapeutics development; blood and blood-related products testing; cellular and gene therapy; tissue and tissue-related products testing, and stem cell research.The vaccine and therapeutics development segment holds the largest share in the market.
The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the increase in initiatives for immunization, increase company investment in vaccines development and the rising prevalence of diseases.
Some of the major players operating in the biologics safety testing market are Lonza Group LTD. (Switzerland), Charles River Laboratories (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), SGS SA (Switzerland), WuXi Apptec (China), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), Cytovance Biologics, Inc. (U.S.), Pace Analytical Services Inc. (U.S.), and Toxikon Corporation (U.S.).
