Worldwide Slide Stainer Market Analysis and Forecast Report till 2023
The report "Slide Stainer Market by Product (Reagent, Equipment (Automated, Manual)), Technology (Hematoxylin & Eosin, Immunohistochemistry, In Situ Hybridization, Microbiology, Special Stains), End User (Hospital, Pharmaceutical, Academic) - Global Forec
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 05, 2020 ) The report "Slide Stainer Market by Product (Reagent, Equipment (Automated, Manual)), Technology (Hematoxylin & Eosin, Immunohistochemistry, In Situ Hybridization, Microbiology, Special Stains), End User (Hospital, Pharmaceutical, Academic) - Global Forecast to 2023", The slide stainers market is expected to reach USD 4.70 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 2.79 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.0%.
“By product, the reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the slide stainers market in 2017”
On the basis of product, the reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the global slide stainers market in 2017. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing public awareness, and growing demand for automation in diagnostics and clinical research.
“By technology, the hematoxylin & eosin (H&E) segment held the largest share in 2017”
Based on technology, the slide stainers market is segmented into hematoxylin and eosin (H&E), immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, cytology, microbiology, hematology, and special stains. In 2017, the H&E segment accounted for the largest share of the slide stainers market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that H&E staining is the initial staining technique for various diseases and is associated with better quality, ease of use, and higher throughput than most other staining technologies.
Key Players
Roche (Switzerland), Agilent (US), Danaher (US), BioGenex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Sakura (Japan), Biocare Medical (US), Merck Group (Germany), General Data Company (US), and Hardy Diagnostics (US).
Roche (Switzerland) held the leading position in the global slide stainers market in 2017. The company has a diversified product portfolio, which includes a wide range of instruments, reagents, and accessories. The company’s leading position can be attributed to its strong distribution network across the globe, which enables it to serve customers in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company focuses on growth strategies such as product launches, partnerships, and expansions to enhance its market share in the global slide stainers market. For instance, in 2018, the company partnered with GE Healthcare (UK) to jointly develop and co-market an integrated diagnostic platform to improve oncology and critical care treatment.
