Global Palm Oil Market is anticipated to reach nearly 111.3 Million Tons by 2025. Palm oil is mesocarp (Reddish pulp) obtained from the palm fruit and considered as cooking vegetable oil. Palm oil has a long shelf life, low cost, and its distinct chemical composition offers numerous dietary advantages. It has many health benefits; vitamin A, cholesterol-free, carotenoid-rich, and easy to digest.
Apart from that, palm oil enhances the level of energy, improves eye-sight, anti-aging, good for the immune system, and reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease. The demand for palm oil boosted due to higher oil production and higher stock accumulations. In addition, palm oil stock levels are expected to rise as production increases and yield levels in recent years.
Indonesia, India and China are one of the top consuming countries of Palm oil. Apart from consumption, Indonesia is one of the largest exporters of palm oil, and the government of Indonesia has taken several major to increase production because palm oil is very important for Indonesian economy. The production of palm oil is quite large per hectare as compared to other vegetable oil. The low price of palm oil makes it more attractive for cooking and other purposes. The other applications of palm oil are; detergents, shampoos, making soap, and various cosmetics items such as lipsticks, waxes, polish, etc. one of the major application of palm oil is it replaces some of the petro products that are used in transportation and energy industries because it is good alternative of fossils fuels.
Indonesia-India among Top Countries which has the Largest Market Share in the Global Palm Oil Market
Top Consumption-based countries are; Indonesia, India, EU-27, China, Malaysia, Pakistan, Thailand, Bangladesh, the United States, Nigeria and others. The major factor that increases the consumption of palm oil is; it’s low price, production per hectare and used in varsities of application.
Indonesia is the Leading Producing, Consuming and Exporting Country for Palm Oil Globally
Palm oil contributes a substantial amount of revenue for the Indonesian economy because it produces a huge amount of palm oil as well as one of the largest consumers of palm oil. In this report, we have done a complete analysis of the top ten most important countries in terms of production, consumption, import, and export. Indonesia is holding the top position as a producer, consumer, and exporter palm oil. In this report, we have shown the market in four perspectives – top 10 production countries analysis, top 10 consuming countries analysis, top 10 importing nation analyses, and top 10 exporting nation analysis.
Leading Key Players Analysis
In this report, We have covered five leading companies; Sime Darby Berhad, IOI Corporation Berhad, Wilmar International, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, and Golden-Agri Resources. This section explains the basic overview of company, revenue analysis & forecast and recent development and initiatives.
