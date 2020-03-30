Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market is segmented By Type (Liquid Isoprene Rubber, Liquid Butadiene Rubber, Liquid Styrene Butadiene Rubber, Others), By Application (Tire Manufacturing, Adhesives & Sealants, Paints and Coatings, Industrial Rubber Compone
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 30, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Liquid synthetic rubber Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2019-2026
• Liquid synthetic rubber (LSR) is used as one of the alternatives for the natural rubber. The polymer compounds such as cis-1,4-polyisoprene, cis-1,4-polybutadiene, and styrene are the major raw materials used in the manufacturing of LSR. These high-viscosity synthetic rubbers are based on isoprene, butadiene and styrene has major applications in tire industry.
• The LSR industry growing at a healthy pace especially in the Asia-Pacific region owing to increase in supply-demand gap. For instance, in India, Natural rubber production declines, demand-supply gap rises to 45% in the period between April 2018 to January 2019.
Natural Rubber Vs Synthetic Rubber Production Trends
• The world production of Natural rubber was reached to 15,051 million metric tons in 2017. Globally, Asia-Pacific is leading in the production of natural rubber in 2017, out of 28 countries 12 highest production countries are in Asia. Thailand ranks first in natural rubber production in the world in 2017 followed by Indonesia, Malaysia and India. Their natural rubber production was 3.12, 2.54, 1.27, and 0.803 million metric tons respectively. Vietnam, China, and Philippines are other prominent countries in the production of natural rubber.
• The production of synthetic rubber is also growing at a healthy pace owing to several reasons such as supply-demand gap, low natural rubber production in other than Asia-Pacific region, and higher consumption of rubber in the industries such tires and adhesives & sealants. The production of synthetic rubber is high in the countries such as Germany, UK, Italy, United States, Spain and China, Spain due to high supply-demand gap. This gap is majorly due to low natural rubber production and huge import tariffs. In 2017, Asia-Pacific is the major producer of synthetic rubber followed EMEA (Europe, Middle East, & Africa) and Americas with 8.0, 4.04, and 2.99 million tons respectively.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/liquid-synthetic-rubber-market
Market Dynamics
• Rising demand for automotive tires, increasing demand for light weight footwear, and lower processing costs are some the factors influencing the growth of liquid synthetic rubber market. Using liquid synthetic rubber during the rubber compounding phase significantly reduces processing time while maintaining the rubber compounds’ physical properties. This results in a product with lower processing costs. Also, increasing tire production will boost the LSR market further. Asia-Pacific is the world’s largest and fastest tire market owing to increase in motorcycle tire sales and growing disposable income levels. Motorcycle tire sales are largely concentrated in fast-growing developing areas in the Asia/Pacific region, where motorcycles are used as low-cost substitutes for motor vehicles. In these countries, motorcycle sales are expected to continue to register healthy advances as economic growth spurs additional purchases and income levels remain too low for much of the population to upgrade to motor vehicles.
• However stringent government regulations especially in Europe and the United States is hindering the liquid synthetic rubber market growth. The growing development of innovative products and increasing mergers & acquisitions by key players are expected to provide various opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• By type, the Liquid Synthetic Rubber is segmented into liquid isoprene rubber, liquid butadiene rubber, liquid styrene butadiene rubber and others. Among all, liquid styrene butadiene rubber holds majority of share in 2018 owing to increased consumption in the tire industry. It is highly preferred in the tire industry due to its properties such as high temperature operating ability, abrasion and cut growth resistance, and low-temperature flexibility.
• The global tire manufacturing industry production volume was around 19 million tons in 2018. It will grow at 3 to 4% CAGR during the forecast period 2019 to 2026 owing to increased demand, design innovation, renewed capital spending and capacity expansion by tire suppliers.
Geographical Share
• Asia-Pacific is dominating the global liquid synthetic rubber in terms of volume and value in 2018 and estimated to hold largest market size over the forecast period (2019-2026) owing to the presence of major tire manufacturing companies especially in China and Japan. Moreover, availability of raw materials, low manufacturing cost, and wide scope of application industries is expected to drive the regional market growth over the forecast period. For instance, China is the world’s largest producer of synthetic rubber as well as raw materials, such as butadiene, styrene, and solvents, and catalysts. Rapid development of manufacturing sector in the country; primarily automotive and construction materials, is expected to drive the market over the projected period.
• Europe is also one of the lucrative markets for LSR owing to growing automotive industry and the presence of major tire manufacturing companies like Goodyear, Firestone or Michelin.
• However, massive investments were required to develop industrial grade liquid synthetic rubber, the production technology was heavily concentrated in long-established global major chemical companies such as BASF, Lanxess, DOW, Shell, Exxon, DuPont or major players in the tire industry like Goodyear, Firestone or Michelin.
Competitive Scenario
• The Liquid Synthetic Rubber market is a moderately fragmented with presence of global and regional players. The competitive edge lies with the increased regional presence and growing investment in the downstream applications. Synthomer plc, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, TER HELL & Co. GmbH and Kuraray Co., Ltd. are the major players. Manufacturers are actively involved in R&D as the low product differentiation has forced the manufacturers to focus on the product quality development.
• In March 2019, Kuraray has developed a series of liquid rubber products with molecular weights ranging from a few thousand to a hundred thousand. These polymers, which consist of isoprene, butadiene, styrene and a new, bio-based monomer called Farnesene, can be used by tire manufacturers to achieve improvements in processing and tire performances.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/liquid-synthetic-rubber-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/liquid-synthetic-rubber-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Liquid synthetic rubber Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2019-2026
• Liquid synthetic rubber (LSR) is used as one of the alternatives for the natural rubber. The polymer compounds such as cis-1,4-polyisoprene, cis-1,4-polybutadiene, and styrene are the major raw materials used in the manufacturing of LSR. These high-viscosity synthetic rubbers are based on isoprene, butadiene and styrene has major applications in tire industry.
• The LSR industry growing at a healthy pace especially in the Asia-Pacific region owing to increase in supply-demand gap. For instance, in India, Natural rubber production declines, demand-supply gap rises to 45% in the period between April 2018 to January 2019.
Natural Rubber Vs Synthetic Rubber Production Trends
• The world production of Natural rubber was reached to 15,051 million metric tons in 2017. Globally, Asia-Pacific is leading in the production of natural rubber in 2017, out of 28 countries 12 highest production countries are in Asia. Thailand ranks first in natural rubber production in the world in 2017 followed by Indonesia, Malaysia and India. Their natural rubber production was 3.12, 2.54, 1.27, and 0.803 million metric tons respectively. Vietnam, China, and Philippines are other prominent countries in the production of natural rubber.
• The production of synthetic rubber is also growing at a healthy pace owing to several reasons such as supply-demand gap, low natural rubber production in other than Asia-Pacific region, and higher consumption of rubber in the industries such tires and adhesives & sealants. The production of synthetic rubber is high in the countries such as Germany, UK, Italy, United States, Spain and China, Spain due to high supply-demand gap. This gap is majorly due to low natural rubber production and huge import tariffs. In 2017, Asia-Pacific is the major producer of synthetic rubber followed EMEA (Europe, Middle East, & Africa) and Americas with 8.0, 4.04, and 2.99 million tons respectively.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/liquid-synthetic-rubber-market
Market Dynamics
• Rising demand for automotive tires, increasing demand for light weight footwear, and lower processing costs are some the factors influencing the growth of liquid synthetic rubber market. Using liquid synthetic rubber during the rubber compounding phase significantly reduces processing time while maintaining the rubber compounds’ physical properties. This results in a product with lower processing costs. Also, increasing tire production will boost the LSR market further. Asia-Pacific is the world’s largest and fastest tire market owing to increase in motorcycle tire sales and growing disposable income levels. Motorcycle tire sales are largely concentrated in fast-growing developing areas in the Asia/Pacific region, where motorcycles are used as low-cost substitutes for motor vehicles. In these countries, motorcycle sales are expected to continue to register healthy advances as economic growth spurs additional purchases and income levels remain too low for much of the population to upgrade to motor vehicles.
• However stringent government regulations especially in Europe and the United States is hindering the liquid synthetic rubber market growth. The growing development of innovative products and increasing mergers & acquisitions by key players are expected to provide various opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• By type, the Liquid Synthetic Rubber is segmented into liquid isoprene rubber, liquid butadiene rubber, liquid styrene butadiene rubber and others. Among all, liquid styrene butadiene rubber holds majority of share in 2018 owing to increased consumption in the tire industry. It is highly preferred in the tire industry due to its properties such as high temperature operating ability, abrasion and cut growth resistance, and low-temperature flexibility.
• The global tire manufacturing industry production volume was around 19 million tons in 2018. It will grow at 3 to 4% CAGR during the forecast period 2019 to 2026 owing to increased demand, design innovation, renewed capital spending and capacity expansion by tire suppliers.
Geographical Share
• Asia-Pacific is dominating the global liquid synthetic rubber in terms of volume and value in 2018 and estimated to hold largest market size over the forecast period (2019-2026) owing to the presence of major tire manufacturing companies especially in China and Japan. Moreover, availability of raw materials, low manufacturing cost, and wide scope of application industries is expected to drive the regional market growth over the forecast period. For instance, China is the world’s largest producer of synthetic rubber as well as raw materials, such as butadiene, styrene, and solvents, and catalysts. Rapid development of manufacturing sector in the country; primarily automotive and construction materials, is expected to drive the market over the projected period.
• Europe is also one of the lucrative markets for LSR owing to growing automotive industry and the presence of major tire manufacturing companies like Goodyear, Firestone or Michelin.
• However, massive investments were required to develop industrial grade liquid synthetic rubber, the production technology was heavily concentrated in long-established global major chemical companies such as BASF, Lanxess, DOW, Shell, Exxon, DuPont or major players in the tire industry like Goodyear, Firestone or Michelin.
Competitive Scenario
• The Liquid Synthetic Rubber market is a moderately fragmented with presence of global and regional players. The competitive edge lies with the increased regional presence and growing investment in the downstream applications. Synthomer plc, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, TER HELL & Co. GmbH and Kuraray Co., Ltd. are the major players. Manufacturers are actively involved in R&D as the low product differentiation has forced the manufacturers to focus on the product quality development.
• In March 2019, Kuraray has developed a series of liquid rubber products with molecular weights ranging from a few thousand to a hundred thousand. These polymers, which consist of isoprene, butadiene, styrene and a new, bio-based monomer called Farnesene, can be used by tire manufacturers to achieve improvements in processing and tire performances.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/liquid-synthetic-rubber-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/liquid-synthetic-rubber-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.