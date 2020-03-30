Kombucha Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Kombucha Market is segmented By Type (Regular/Classic, Flavoured), By Distribution Channel (Online Distribution Channel, Offline Distribution Channel (Hypermarket, Supermarket, Others)), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pac
• The Global Kombucha market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8 % in the forecast period (2019-2026).
• Due to the health benefits of Kombucha and the increasing health consciousness of the people all around the world will fuel the future growth of global Kombucha Market.
• Kombucha is a fermented, slightly alcoholic, lightly effervescent, sweetened black or green tea drink. It is a functional drink with bacteria and yeast which converts the sugar into ethanol and acetic acid. The acetic acid is what gives kombucha its distinctive sour taste. Juice, spices, or other flavorings are often added to enhance the taste of the beverage. Numerous health benefits have been associated with drinking kombucha. These include claims for treating AIDS, aging, anorexia, arthritis, atherosclerosis, cancer, constipation, and diabetes, but there is no evidence to support any of these claims.
• The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a key role in the growth of the Kombucha market.
Market Dynamics
• The global Kombucha is primarily driven by health benefits that are associated with the Kombucha. Kombucha with the base ingredients as green tea and black tea have various health benefits associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, arthritis, and even cancer. This is due to the presence of polyphenols which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Moreover, tea production rises in countries like China, India, and others because of the increase in demand by the people as a base ingredient in Kombucha.
• With the increasing flavors options and innovative launches of kombucha is also driving the market for the forecast period. A few of the most common flavors preferred by users in Kombucha comprises of berries, herbs & spices, Citrus, Apple, Flowers, Coconut, mango, And various others.
• For instance, Health-Ade Kombucha Marks Innovation and Product Milestone, Launching Six New Flavors and New Packaging. It will roll out six new flavors this year, across retail channels, starting this summer. The new flavors, each of which is Certified Organic, non-Gmo, Gluten-Free, Vegan, Raw and Kosher include Cherry Berry, Grapefruit, Tropical Punch, Passionfruit, Strawberry, and Peach-Mango. And are launched in February 2019.
• However, due to several regulations of the government pertaining to labelling and packaging of the food product and also over consumption causes health issues is hampering the growth of Kombucha.
Market Segmentation
• By Type, the global Kombucha Market is segmented into Regular and Flavoured. Flavoured type has the dominant position in the Kombucha market and is expected to retain its dominance in the forecasted period due to the rising popularity for innovative flavors and tastes of Kombucha among the people. It is expected that the Flavoured Kombucha market will grow at a CAGR of ~14.8% during the forecast period.
• By Distribution Channel, the global Kombucha market is segmented into an Online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. Offline distribution channel has the dominant position in the Kombucha market due to the rising supermarkets and hypermarket giving excess to the various flavored and regular Kombucha drinks to the consumers easily all around the world.
Geographical Analysis
• By geography, the global Kombucha market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
• North America holds the largest market share for Kombucha due to the high demand of various favored Kombucha by the people in the region and also due to the growing demand for the organic food and beverages is during the market for this region.
• Kombucha being organic drinks and having large health benefits associated make it more popular than other carbonated drinks in North America and hence make the market grow at significant pace in the forecast period. Europe is after North America in terms of market share of Kombucha due to the rise in the supermarket and hypermarket culture backed by rise in disposable income of people in the region.
• With investment and development in Eastern Europe are constantly growing. Poland is entering its third decade of dynamic growth with new overseas retailers and luxury brands entering the market with thirty new global brands setup operations in the country last few years. There is retail boom in Russia as 63 new complexes in 40 Russian cities have been completed. There is positive attitude in Western Europe of investment in outdated shopping centers to allow retailers to expand locally.
• However, APAC market for Kombucha is supposed to grow at the higher CAGR due to rise in popularity for the organic food and beverages consumption and also due to the rise in the population in the region. China and India will be the major contributor to the APAC growth due to the population rise with increase in disposable income of the people.
Competitive Analysis
• Key players are adopting strategies such as investing in R&D, new product launches, expansion in distribution channels to stand out as strong competitors in the market. Global Kombucha is a competitive market with the presence of various global and regional players in the market. The major players Captain Kombucha, Notabeer Organic Kombutcha, Carpe Diem, Equinox Kombucha, and Yogi Tea. Other key players in the market include Tealixir, Latta, GT’s Enlightened, Yogi Tea, and Kombucha Wonder Drink.
• In October 2018, Bend, Oregon-based kombucha company, Humm Kombucha, has just debuted a reduced sugar collection consisting of two flavors: Raspberry Hops and Ginger Juniper. Each 8-ounce serving contains only 5 grams of sugar and 25 calories. To lower sugar content, the company replaced fruit with ingredients such as juniper and hops. The juniper is sourced from Oregon’s high desert.
• In November 2018, GT’s Living Foods, the original brand that defined ready-to-drink kombucha, released its new limited edition fall flavor, Living in Gratitude. The kombucha is a blend of autumnal flavors: pink lady apple, carrot, turmeric and cider spices. And is available in North America from December 2018.
