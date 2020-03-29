Polarized Light Therapy – Relieve Pain – Wounds – Scars and More!
Finally, an affordable polarized light therapy device that anyone can own for PENNIES on the dollar when compared to the professional polarized light therapy devices!
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 29, 2020 ) If you are looking for a cost efficient polarized light therapy device to treat pain, wounds, surgical wounds, scars, ant-aging of wrinkles and more, then we have some wonderful news!
We at IN THE NEW AGE are an authorized worldwide dealer for OMI Medical Products.
OMI manufacturers PEMF machines, air purifiers, and other unique health products.
And now, they have just released a super-affordable line of polarized light therapy devices.
For the cost to visit a polarized light practitioner, you can own one of our polarized lights for only $180.00!
OMI is superior to all healing lights
We produce high quality, yet affordable polarized light therapy lamps. Our lamps are probably the best Bioptron lamps alternative on the market.
High Quality Polarized Light Therapy Lamps for Home Use
The light is an essential source of life. There is no life on Earth without light. Several tests were carried out to find those vital components of light that carry biostimulation opportunities. These tests included different types of lights, such as visible, non-visible and laser.
Several peer-reviewed clinical studies have been published stating and explaining the benefits of using polarized light in medical treatments.
The main effect of polarized light is the biostimulation effect that enhances cell activities, accelerates the regeneration process and the formation of new cells and tissues.
The lamp emits special polarized light in the visible range that leads to photobiostimulation in the skin and increases microcirculation.
What does polarize light mean?
Natural light vibrates in all directions. In polarized light the light waves move in parallel plains. A polarizer transforms unpolarized light into polarized light by absorbing some of the light and selectively allowing the rest to pass through. Using the lamp on a regular basis promotes wound healing and leads to better cosmetic results, less visible scars, faster healing skin.
In connection with wound healing scientists have proven that polarized light therapy improves microcirculation, stimulates the deposition of collagen fibers, promotes the body’s regeneration processes and reduces inflammation.
Why choose OMI Polarized Light Therapy Lamps?
If you search for polarized light therapy devices, you'll find quite a few types of lamps, but most of them share one thing in common: they are way too expensive. Our polarized light therapy lamps are like the well-known Bioptron and Bioptron Compact lamps but available at an affordable price!
We use the most advanced optical filters. The polarization rate of our lamps exceeds 99% while the Bioptron light therapy lamps’ polarization rate is around 95%.
You can trust us. We have experience! For over 15 years, our company has been helping people regain balance with the natural world. We design, manufacture, and distribute each of our products; and not to mention, we offer a 30 Days Full Satisfaction Full Money Back Guaranty for our polarized light therapy lamps.
We offer a full range of polarized light lamps, all of them are developed and manufactured in Europe. Check out our product range and click on the images for further details:
How Our Polarized Light Therapy Devices Work:
POLARISED LIGHT
Therapy Lamp
The lamp emits special polarized light in the visible range that leads to photobiostimulation in the skin and increases microcirculation.
Natural light (polarized light) vibrates in all directions. In polarized light the light waves move in parallel plains. A polarizer transforms unpolarized light into polarized light by absorbing some of the light and selectively allowing the rest to pass through. Using the lamp on a regular basis promotes wound healing and leads to better cosmetic results, less visible scars, faster healing skin.
Recommended for the use of:
POLARISED LIGHT
Therapy Lamp
As supplementary treatment the polarized light therapy:
Promotes wound healing of different origins: post-surgical wounds, burns, venous ulcer, leg ulcer, pressure sores
Relieves pain from inflammation
Alleviates dermatological problems: acne
Recommended for everybody who wants to accelerate the healing process of their wounds.
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.