What Are the WORST AIRBORNE VIRAL DISEASES?
If you thought the Coronavirus was bad, then read this!
What Are the WORST AIRBORNE VIRAL DISEASES?
First is first, let me explain what an airborne virus is.
You can catch some diseases simply by breathing. These are called airborne diseases.
Airborne disease can spread when people with certain infections cough, sneeze, or talk, spewing nasal and throat secretions into the air. Some viruses or bacteria take flight and hang in the air or land on other people or surfaces.
When you breathe in airborne pathogenic organisms, they take up residence inside you. You can also pick up germs when you touch a surface that harbors them, and then touch your own eyes, nose, or mouth.
Because these diseases travel in the air, they’re hard to control. Keep reading to learn more about the common types of airborne diseases and what you can do to protect yourself from catching them.
Types of airborne diseases
Many diseases are spread through the air, including these:
Coronavirus and COVID-19
A rapidly spreading coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and the disease it causes, COVID-19, continue to cause widespread concern as of early 2020. Information on coronavirus and COVID-19 is constantly being updated as a result.
The most common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, fatigue, and shortness of breath. If you experience these symptoms, see a doctor immediately.
The common cold
Millions Trusted Source of cases of the common cold occur each year in the United States. Most adults get two or three colds a year. Children tend to get them more frequently.
The common cold is the top reason for absences at school and work. There are many viruses that can cause a cold, but it’s usually a rhinovirus.
Influenza
Most of us have some experience with the flu. It spreads so easily because it’s contagious about a day before you notice the first symptoms. It remains contagious for another 5 to 7 days. If you have a weakened immune system for any reason, you can spread it to others longer than that.
There are many strains of the flu, and they are constantly changing. That makes it difficult for your body to develop immunities.
Mumps
Mumps is another very contagious viral disease. You can spread it before symptoms appear and for up to 5 days after. Mumps used to be quite common in the United States, but rates have declined by 99 percent Trusted Source due to vaccination.
From January 1 to January 25, 2020, 70 cases in the United States were reported to the CDC. Outbreaks tend to occur in densely populated environments.
Chickenpox
Chickenpox is caused by the varicella-zoster virus. If you have chickenpox, you can spread it for a day or two before you get the telltale rash. It takes up to 21 days after exposure for the disease to develop.
Most people get chickenpox only once, and then the virus goes dormant. Should the virus reactivate later in life, you get a painful skin condition called shingles.
If you haven’t had chickenpox, you can contract it from someone with shingles.
Measles
Measles is a very contagious disease, particularly in crowded conditions.
The virus that causes measles can remain active in the air or on surfaces for up to 2 hours. You’re able to transmit it to others up to 4 days before and 4 days after the measles rash appears.
Most people get the measles only once.
Measles is a leading cause of death among children worldwide and was responsible for 140,000 deaths Trusted Source in 2018. It’s estimated that the measles vaccine prevented around 23 million deaths from 2000 to 2018.
The disease is less common in the United States and occurs mostly in people who haven’t been vaccinated. There were 1,282 cases Trusted Source reported in 2019. As of March 2, 2020, there have been 12 confirmed cases in 2020.
Whooping cough (pertussis)
This respiratory illness causes swelling of the airways that results in a persistent hacking cough. It’s at the height of contagiousness for about 2 weeks after the coughing starts.
Worldwide, there are about 24.1 million Trusted Source cases of whooping cough every year, resulting in 160,700 deaths.
In 2018Trusted Source, there were over15,000 reported cases in the United States alone!
Tuberculosis (TB)
TB, also known as consumption, is an airborne disease. This is a bacterial infection that doesn’t spread easily. You generally must be in close contact with a person who has it for a long time.
You can contract TB without becoming ill or transmitting it to others.
Well over 1 billion people worldwide have TB. Most aren’t sick. About 10 million people worldwide have active TB.
People with a weakened immune system have the greatest risk of developing the disease. Symptoms can appear within days of exposure. For some, it takes months or years to activate.
When the disease is active, bacteria rapidly multiply and attack the lungs. It can spread through your bloodstream and lymph nodes to other organs, bones, or skin.
Diphtheria
Once a major cause of sickness and death in children, diphtheria is now rare in the United States. Due to widespread vaccination, fewer than five cases have been reported in the past decade.
Worldwide, there were about 7,100 cases Trusted Source of diphtheria in 2016, but it may be underreported.
The disease injures your respiratory system and can damage your heart, kidneys, and nerves.
Symptoms
Airborne diseases usually result in one or more of the following symptoms:
• inflammation of your nose, throat, sinuses, or lungs
• coughing
• sneezing
• congestion
• runny nose
• sore throat
• swollen glands
• headache
• body aches
• loss of appetite
• fever
• fatigue
Chickenpox causes an itchy rash that usually starts on your chest, face, and back before spreading over the rest of your body. Within a few days, fluid-filled blisters form. The blisters burst and scab over in about a week.
The measles rash can take as long as 7 to 18 days to appear after you’ve been exposed. It generally starts on your face and neck, and then spreads over the course of a few days. It fades within a week.
Serious complications of measles include:
• ear infections
• diarrhea
• dehydration
• severe respiratory infection
• blindness
• swelling of the brain, or encephalitis
Whooping cough gets its name from its main symptom, a severe hacking cough, which is usually followed by a forceful intake of air.
Symptoms of TB vary depending on which organs or body systems are affected and may include coughing up sputum or blood.
Diphtheria can cause marked swelling in your neck. This can make it difficult to breathe and swallow.
Complications from airborne diseases are more likely to affect the very young, the very old, and people with a compromised immune system.
Treatment for common airborne diseases
For most airborne diseases, you’ll need plenty of rest and fluids. Further treatment depends on your specific illness.
Some airborne diseases, such as chickenpox, have no targeted treatment. However, medications and other supportive care can help relieve symptoms.
Some, such as the flu, can be treated with antiviral drugs.
Treatment for infants with whooping cough can include antibiotics, and hospitalization is often needed.
There are drugs to treat and cure TB, although some strains of TB are drug resistant. Failure to complete the course of medicine can lead to drug resistance and return of symptoms.
If caught early enough, diphtheria can be successfully treated with antitoxins and antibiotics.
