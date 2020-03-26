Construction Fabrics Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Construction Fabrics Market is segmented By Application (Facades, Awnings & Canopies, Tensile Architecture, Others), By Type (Non-woven, Woven (Woven Monofilament, Woven Slit)), By Material (PTFE, ETFE, PVC, Others (PP, PE)), and By Region (North A
• The Global Construction Fabrics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026)
• Construction fabric is a general term describing geotextiles used in construction applications. This may cover many different geotextile types and applications utilized on construction projects. There are three main types of construction fabrics: needle punched nonwoven, woven monofilament and woven slit film. Nonwovens offer excellent water flow and are most likely used as filter fabrics to prevent clogging of drainage systems. Woven monofilaments are typically used in shoreline erosion control or rip rap applications. Woven slit-films offer excellent strength and are used to separate rock from the subgrade in construction entrances as well as for reinforcement and stabilization when dealing with problematic subgrade soils.
Market Dynamics
• The growing construction industry is the major driving factor for the growth of the market worldwide. Promptly increasing population in foremost countries especially in China, India, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Brazil, and others, are building more construction companies get established worldwide. Additionally, the increasing demand for commercial spaces owing to the development of the service industries like insurance, ITC, and BFSC is leading to improved and better construction, which, acts as a key opportunity for growth of the global construction fabrics market. For instance, as per MEED, Saudi Arabia appears to be the most active player in the Middle East construction market. The total value of the Saudi Arabian capital projects is estimated to approximately USD 1.2 trillion. Additionally, recent reports issued by Dodge Construction suggest that U.S. construction starts will increase by 3 %.
Segment Analysis
• By material, the construction fabrics are further segmented into PTFE, ETFE PVC, and others. Others are further divided into PP and PE. The global construction fabrics market size by material was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. Poly-vinyl chloride (PVC) is the world’s third most-produced petrochemical compound. PVC is expected to garb major share due to the wide usage in various applications, many dealing with construction. PVC comes in rigid and flexible forms. Rigid PVC products include both construction and construction applications like pipes, door and window frames, bottles (non-food applications), credit cards and vinyl siding. PVC is flexible in texture and is used in a variety of uses, some of them pertaining to construction as well.
• Construction textiles such as tarpaulins, roofing plastic, building materials, and drop cloths are formed out of similar petrochemical compounds, such as polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE). Like PVC textiles, these construction fabrics provide great durability and have a wide range of commercial and industrial applications. Companies are introducing various construction fabrics in the market. For instance, US-based company WorldWise Globaltex LLC has various stock lots of PVC textiles and construction fabrics available to ship to 65 countries worldwide.
• By type, the construction fabrics market is segmented into non-woven and woven. Woven is further divided into woven monofilament and woven slit. The global construction fabrics market size by type was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
• By application, the construction fabrics market is segmented into facades, awnings & canopies, tensile architecture, and others. Others include scaffolding nets and hoardings & signages. The global construction fabrics market size by application was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period.
Geographical Analysis
• The Asia Pacific construction fabrics market size was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a high CAGR rate over the forecast period 2019-2026 owing to the increasing demand for new and sustainable construction materials. Adding to this, the adoption rate across various applications is rising due to the useful and appealing characteristics of construction fabrics. Investments in construction industry by the Asia Pacific economies are increasing in residential and non-residential sectors which are estimated to drive the construction fabrics market. For instance, as per Global construction perspectives and oxford economics, China will overtake the US as the world's largest construction market for the next decade.
Competitive Landscape
• The construction fabrics market is highly competitive with existing players in the market.
• Some of the major players include Endutex Coated Technical Textiles, Stylepark AG, Taiyo Kogyo Corporation, Seaman Corporation, Seele, Verseidag-Indutex GmbH, Sioen Industries NV, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Low & Bonar, and Saint-Gobain
• The key players are adopting various key strategies such as product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions which are contributing to the growth of the Construction Fabrics Market.
• In December 2018, Polartec has announced Polartec Power Air, the first fabric construction technology, engineered to reduce fiber shedding.
• In October 2018, DuPont Safety & Construction announced the launch of NomexComfort, an innovative lightweight fabric combining flame-resistant protection of Nomex with enhanced comfort and breathability.
• In July 2018, Ahlstrom-Munksjö has launched HighFlow Wind Energy, its latest reinforcement fabric for wind turbine blade manufacturing.
