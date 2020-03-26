Robot Operating Systems Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Robot Operating Systems Market is segmented By Robot Type (Cartesian, SCARA, Cylindrical, Delta, Polar, Articulated), By End-User Industry (Automotive, Electricals/Electronics, Metal/Heavy Machinery, Chemical, Rubber, & Plastics, Food, Others), and
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 26, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The global Robot Operating Systems Market expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
• Factors such as the integration of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) with industrial robots are driving the demand for industrial robot, thereby fueling growth in robot operating systems market.
• Robot Operating System (ROS) is robotics middleware (i.e., collection of software frameworks for robot software development). Although ROS is not an operating system, it provides services designed for a heterogeneous computer cluster such as hardware abstraction, low-level device control, implementation of commonly-used functionality, message-passing between processes, and package management. The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the global Robot Operating Systems Market. The global Robot Operating Systems Market has been segmented based on region, robot type, and end-user industries.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/robot-operating-systems-market
Market Dynamics
• The global Robot Operating Systems Market growth is primarily driven by rising e-commerce industry and growing adoption of automation in various industries and warehouses for efficient and smooth operations. The use of robotics helps the manufacturers to achieve enhanced quality and reliability in warehouse operations.
• The demand for ROS has been on the rise due to an increase in industrial robotics due to the ongoing trend towards automation and increasing technological advancements in the industry. Factors such as shortage of skilled workforce and high labor costs also drive the adoption of industrial robotics across various industries worldwide. Several organizations have implemented industrial robotics solutions to reduce their labor costs and improve efficiency. Although the initial cost of procuring a robot is high, once implemented, it offers high productivity, efficiency, and profits.
• Moreover, rising demand for integrated for Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model and the increased adoption of low-cost industrial robots are the key factors driving the ROS market. Robot as a service (or Robotics as a service) is a cloud computing unit that facilitates the seamless integration of robot and embedded devices into Web and cloud computing environment.
• However, high capital requirements for full automation, as well as high level of complexity, might hinder the market growth over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
• By Type, the global ROS Market is segmented into Cartesian, SCARA, Cylindrical, Delta, Polar, and Articulated. In 2018, the articulated robots segment accounted for the maximum share in the market, owing to the increased usage of these robots in the packaging and healthcare sectors of the emerging economies. However, the cylindrical robots and others segment comprising customized and refurbished robots, are expected to grow at a significant pace in the near future, owing to their increasing demand in industrial sectors in the Asia-Pacific region.
• By End-user industry, the global ROS market is segmented into automotive, electrical/electronic, metal/heavy machinery, chemical, rubber, & plastics, food, and others. In 2018, the automotive segment dominated the global market. The development of automotive robotics in the industry has picked up pace due to the cost-effectiveness, job efficiency, and safety. Also, with the rising demand for vehicles across the globe is expected to drive the automotive industry and therefore, fueling growth in the global industrial robotics market.
Regional Analysis
• By geography, the global Robot Operating Systems Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share in the global ROS market. The broad market share of the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the high growth in the automotive and electrical/electronics industry in countries like China, Japan, Republic of Korea, and India. China has been the biggest robot market in the world with continued dynamic growth. The industrial robot installations are continuously increasing in China, and it is also the fastest-growing robot market in the world. China’s rising robotics industry attributes to its scale, growth momentum, and capital. Also, the rising initiatives of the Chinese government are contributing to the growth of the market. The Chinese government has recognized the Robotics Industry as a strategically important sector in its Made in China in 2025 (MIC 2025) industrial policy.
• In North America, growing industrial automation; emerging applications, such as augmented and virtual reality and IoT; and need of new technologies and innovations to produce higher quality products at faster speeds with lower costs will further drive the market during the forecast period.
Competitive Analysis
• Global Robot Operating Systems Market is moderately fragmented with the presence of global and regional players in the market. The market players in the Robot Operating Systems Market are focusing on expanding through strategic interventions, such as acquisitions, and collaborations in the Robot Operating Systems Market.
• Some major players in the market are ABB, FANUC, KUKA AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Denso, Microsoft, Omron, Universal Robots, Clearpath Robotics, iRobot Corporation, and among others.
• In April 2019, ABB collaborated with Ericsson to accelerate wireless automation for factories, which enhances connected services, industrial Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies in the future. ABB would provide fully automated flexible robotic cell solution that assembles 5G radios for Ericsson.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/robot-operating-systems-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/robot-operating-systems-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The global Robot Operating Systems Market expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
• Factors such as the integration of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) with industrial robots are driving the demand for industrial robot, thereby fueling growth in robot operating systems market.
• Robot Operating System (ROS) is robotics middleware (i.e., collection of software frameworks for robot software development). Although ROS is not an operating system, it provides services designed for a heterogeneous computer cluster such as hardware abstraction, low-level device control, implementation of commonly-used functionality, message-passing between processes, and package management. The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the global Robot Operating Systems Market. The global Robot Operating Systems Market has been segmented based on region, robot type, and end-user industries.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/robot-operating-systems-market
Market Dynamics
• The global Robot Operating Systems Market growth is primarily driven by rising e-commerce industry and growing adoption of automation in various industries and warehouses for efficient and smooth operations. The use of robotics helps the manufacturers to achieve enhanced quality and reliability in warehouse operations.
• The demand for ROS has been on the rise due to an increase in industrial robotics due to the ongoing trend towards automation and increasing technological advancements in the industry. Factors such as shortage of skilled workforce and high labor costs also drive the adoption of industrial robotics across various industries worldwide. Several organizations have implemented industrial robotics solutions to reduce their labor costs and improve efficiency. Although the initial cost of procuring a robot is high, once implemented, it offers high productivity, efficiency, and profits.
• Moreover, rising demand for integrated for Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model and the increased adoption of low-cost industrial robots are the key factors driving the ROS market. Robot as a service (or Robotics as a service) is a cloud computing unit that facilitates the seamless integration of robot and embedded devices into Web and cloud computing environment.
• However, high capital requirements for full automation, as well as high level of complexity, might hinder the market growth over the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
• By Type, the global ROS Market is segmented into Cartesian, SCARA, Cylindrical, Delta, Polar, and Articulated. In 2018, the articulated robots segment accounted for the maximum share in the market, owing to the increased usage of these robots in the packaging and healthcare sectors of the emerging economies. However, the cylindrical robots and others segment comprising customized and refurbished robots, are expected to grow at a significant pace in the near future, owing to their increasing demand in industrial sectors in the Asia-Pacific region.
• By End-user industry, the global ROS market is segmented into automotive, electrical/electronic, metal/heavy machinery, chemical, rubber, & plastics, food, and others. In 2018, the automotive segment dominated the global market. The development of automotive robotics in the industry has picked up pace due to the cost-effectiveness, job efficiency, and safety. Also, with the rising demand for vehicles across the globe is expected to drive the automotive industry and therefore, fueling growth in the global industrial robotics market.
Regional Analysis
• By geography, the global Robot Operating Systems Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority share in the global ROS market. The broad market share of the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the high growth in the automotive and electrical/electronics industry in countries like China, Japan, Republic of Korea, and India. China has been the biggest robot market in the world with continued dynamic growth. The industrial robot installations are continuously increasing in China, and it is also the fastest-growing robot market in the world. China’s rising robotics industry attributes to its scale, growth momentum, and capital. Also, the rising initiatives of the Chinese government are contributing to the growth of the market. The Chinese government has recognized the Robotics Industry as a strategically important sector in its Made in China in 2025 (MIC 2025) industrial policy.
• In North America, growing industrial automation; emerging applications, such as augmented and virtual reality and IoT; and need of new technologies and innovations to produce higher quality products at faster speeds with lower costs will further drive the market during the forecast period.
Competitive Analysis
• Global Robot Operating Systems Market is moderately fragmented with the presence of global and regional players in the market. The market players in the Robot Operating Systems Market are focusing on expanding through strategic interventions, such as acquisitions, and collaborations in the Robot Operating Systems Market.
• Some major players in the market are ABB, FANUC, KUKA AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Denso, Microsoft, Omron, Universal Robots, Clearpath Robotics, iRobot Corporation, and among others.
• In April 2019, ABB collaborated with Ericsson to accelerate wireless automation for factories, which enhances connected services, industrial Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies in the future. ABB would provide fully automated flexible robotic cell solution that assembles 5G radios for Ericsson.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/robot-operating-systems-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/robot-operating-systems-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.