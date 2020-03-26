Radiotherapy Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
• Global Radiotherapy Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
• Radiotherapy, also known as radiation therapy, is used for cancer patients to cure cancer by destroying the cancer cells and reducing the size of tumors. X-rays, gamma rays, and charged particles are commonly used radiations during radiotherapy. Based on severity of cancer, the radiation beam can be applied externally, internally or systemically. The latest developments in the implementation of Computed tomography aided intensity-modulated radiotherapy, and image-guided techniques are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Increase in demand for cancer treatments are expected to give lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
• The global radiotherapy market is driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, considerable investments in research and development activities of cancer treatment, technological advancements in radiotherapy devices, rising geriatric population, increasing adoption of radiotherapy devices and procedures, rise in the number of awareness campaigns regarding the benefits of radiotherapy.
• The rising prevalence of cancer is expected to drive the market over the period of forecast. For instance, according to WHO, cancer is responsible for 9.6 million deaths in 2018 and globally, about 1 in 6 deaths is only because of cancer. International Agency for Research on Cancer has estimated that there will be 413,000 new cases in the forecast period.
• The presence of advanced radiation therapy techniques is expected to boost the market. For instance, on August 23, 2019, Heidelberg University Hospital, of Germany, has started using the RayStation treatment planning system for carbon ion therapy treatments. The center is using RayStation for both particle therapy and photon therapy currently.
• In July 2018, Mirada DLCExpert deep learning software got FDA approval, which automatically identifies segments, organs and auto-contours them as the first step in creating radiation oncology treatment plans. This example of a segmented prostate computed tomography scan is used to plan radiotherapy was created without any human intervention.
• The rise in adoption of radiotherapy services is expected to boost the market. For instance, the National Cancer Institute estimates that about 50% of cancer patients receive some radiation therapy during their treatment. According to the UICC Global Task Force on Radiotherapy for Cancer Control, published in The Lancet Oncology, presented at the 2015 European Cancer Congress in Vienna, Austria, estimates that 204 million fractions of radiotherapy are needed to treat the 12 million cancer patients globally who could benefit from treatment in 2035. Also, according to them, investment in radiotherapy services could bring economic benefits of up to US$ 365 billion in developing countries over the next 20 years. According to a new report published on 7 November 2018, commissioned by the Marie Curie Legacy Campaign, an initiative of the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) and the ESTRO Cancer Foundation (ECF), estimated that by 2035, if every cancer patient who needs radiotherapy has access to it, almost one million more lives globally will be saved annually.
• The presence of campaigns for increasing awareness regarding the radiotherapy is expected to boost the market. For instance, on November 7, 2017, The Marie Curie Legacy Campaign, pioneered by the ECF and ESTRO, a global initiative was launched. It raises awareness of the benefits of radiotherapy and optimizes the provision of radiation in Europe and beyond.
• However, lack of skilled personnel to perform radiotherapy, the presence of alternative treatments, high cost of equipment are likely to hamper the market.
• The actual number of skilled persons required for a radiotherapy procedure depends not only on the number of patients treated but also on other factors, like the complexity of the treatment and the nature of the equipment.
• The development of side effects due to radiotherapy is likely to hinder the quality of life of cancer patients. Natural products, including crude extracts, bioactive components -enriched fractions, pure compounds prepared from herbs as well as herbal formulas, are proved to prevent and treat cancer. Radiotherapy induced esophagitis and enteropathy are significant issues for long term cancer survivors. Chinese herbal medicine Zhu-Ye-Shi-Gao granules can treat recurrent oral ulcer and chronic pharyngitis. Thus, the presence of competent alternative treatment options for radiotherapy is expected to restrain the market.
Market Segmentation
• By type, the global radiotherapy market is segmented into external beam radiation therapy, internal beam radiation therapy/brachytherapy, and systemic radiation therapy.
• External beam radiation therapy based on the product is further segmented into compact advanced radiotherapy systems, proton therapy systems, and conventional radiotherapy systems. Compact advanced radiotherapy systems are further sub-segmented into cyberknife, gamma knife, and tomotherapy. Based on technology, the external beam radiation therapy is segmented into image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT), intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), stereotactic technology, proton beam therapy, 3D conformal radiotherapy (3D CRT) and others. Based on the application, the external beam radiation therapy segment is further segmented into prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and others.
• Tomotherapy is expected to drive the market over the period of forecast. This is owing to the presence of recent launches. In 2019, the BLK Super Speciality Hospital has launched the advanced version of Tomotherapy, i.e., Radixact 9 for the treatment of cancer patients with a high degree of precision, speed, and accuracy.
• IMRT is the typical type of external beam radiation therapy. It has a significant market share among all the types of external beam radiation therapies. This is owing to the advantage that it can deliver high doses of radiation to cancer sites, new launches, and increased research activities related to IMRT.
• In August 2019, Varian has launched the image-guided patient positioning system at the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM) 2019 meeting. It helps in aligning the patients on radiotherapy system treatment table to match the position they were in when the computed tomography scan was created.
• On October 31, 2018, researchers at Philadelphia’s Fox Chase Cancer Center found that by treating the localized prostate cancer with hypofractionated intensity-modulated radiation therapy (HIMRT) is yielding equivalent disease outcomes compared with other conventional intensity-modulated radiation (CIMRT).
• The internal radiation therapy/brachytherapy segment, based on the product, is further segmented into implants and applicators, electronic brachytherapy. Based on technology, the internal radiation therapy is further segmented into low dose rate and high dose rate. Based on the application, internal radiation therapy is further segmented into prostate cancer, gynecological cancer, breast cancer, and others.
• Internal beam radiation therapy is expected to grow at a high rate over the period of forecast. This is owing to the presence of recent launches in the market. For instance, in March 2019, the oncology center at Netcare Pinehaven Hospital in Krugersdorp has bolstered its cancer treatment options, with the launch of a high dose rate (HDR) brachytherapy, an internally delivered form of radiation therapy for the treatment of various cancers.
• On April 9, 2018, Varian announced a new version of Velocity™ cancer imaging software which includes the Rapidsphere™, a module for Y90 Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (SIRT) dosimetry analysis. Rapidshare offers the ability for cancer care teams to understand better the tumor response and normal-tissue toxicity for individual patients receiving SIRT.
• Systemic radiation therapy, based on the product, is further segmented into Iobenguane (I-131), Samarium-153, Rhenium-186, and other systemic radiotherapy products. Based on type, it is segmented into intravenous radiotherapy, oral radiotherapy, and installation radiotherapy.
• By the end-user, the global radiotherapy market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospital's segment is expected to drive the market owing to the increasing number of small-footprint advanced radiotherapy products promoting their adoption in hospitals, the rising global prevalence of cancer, increasing installations of advanced radiotherapy devices in the hospitals.
Geographical Analysis
• North America is dominating the global radiotherapy market in 2018 and estimated to hold largest market size over the forecast period (2019-2026) owing to the rising prevalence of cancer, extensive ongoing research and development programs engaged in improving the existing radiation therapy techniques like integration of image-guided and intensity-modulated radiotherapy combined with hormone treatment to reduce remission percentages.
• The rising prevalence of cancer is expected to drive the global radiotherapy market over the period of forecast. For instance, the National cancer institute has estimated that in 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer are diagnosed in the US and 609,640 people died from the disease. American Cancer Society has estimated that more than 1.7 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in 2019.
• The rising adoption of radiotherapy services and procedures in the region is expected to drive the market. For instance, On January 29, 2019, Isoray, a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy powering expanding treatment options throughout the body, announced that Hollings Cancer Center at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) has completed the world’s first prostate cancer surgery using the pioneering Blu Build real-time Cesium-131 brachytherapy (internal radiation therapy) delivery system.
• The rising number of mergers, launches, acquisitions by the key players related to radiotherapy are expected to boost the market. For instance, on 28 May 2019, IBA (Ion Beam Applications) announced that it has signed a contract and received the down payment for the delivery of a Proteus®ONE solution with the European Institute of Oncology (IEO) in Milan, Italy.
Competitive Landscape
• The major players operating in the global radiotherapy market are Varian Medical Systems, Elekta AB, Accuray Incorporated, IBA (Ion Beam Applications), Nordion, Inc., Isoray Medical, Inc., Raysearch Laboratories AB, Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, GE Healthcare.
• The key players are adopting various strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the radiotherapy market globally. For instance,
• On April 26, 2019, IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), has showcased technology leadership in proton therapy at the 38th Annual European Society for Radiotherapy & Oncology (ESTRO) Meeting and Exhibition being held in Milan.
• On November 13, 2018, IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.), announced the first clinical implementation of Dolphin Online Ready Patient QA solution in Brazil. With the use of Dolphin, the radiation therapy team at the Radion Institute implemented a new quality assurance standard for challenging radiation therapy and Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) cases.
• On January 08, 2018, IsoRay, Inc, announced the signing of an exclusive manufacturing and supply agreement with GT Medical Technologies, for proprietary Cesium-131 seeds embedded in collagen tiles. The term is of 10 years.
• In 2017, Mitsubishi Electric has signed an agreement to transfer its particle therapy systems business to Hitachi and integrate into one entity.
• In 2017, Varian Medical Systems opened a new facility in Brazil. This expansion is to increase access to advanced radiotherapy treatment in the country.
• In 2016, Varian Medical Systems launched an innovative treatment platform-Halcyon Treatment System. The product simplifies treatment delivery with high-quality plans delivered at significantly increased speeds.
