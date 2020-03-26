PU Films Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global PU Films Market is segmented By Type (Polyether PU Film, Polyester PU Film), By Function (Thermoplastic based PU films, Thermoset based PU films), By End-use Industry (Textile, Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Others), and By Region (North America,
• The Global PU Films Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Polyurethane Film is also commonly referred to as TPU, Urethane or PU film. Polyurethanes are formed by reacting a polyol, which is an alcohol with more than two reactive hydroxyl groups per molecule with a diisocyanate or a polymeric isocyanate in the presence of suitable catalysts and additives. Because a variety of diisocyanates and a wide range of polyols can be used to produce polyurethane, a broad spectrum materials can be produced to meet the needs of specific applications.
• PU Film market is divided into type, function and end user industry. By type polyether PU films and polyester PU films, by function into thermoplastic based PU films and thermoset based PU Films. By End-Use Industry the market is divided into textile, automotive, aerospace, medical, and others. Whereas by geography the market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.
• Automotive designers, engineers and manufacturers rely on our polycarbonates, polycarbonate blends, coatings, PU foams and films for a broad range of interior applications, including trim, electronic components and instrument panels that require high-quality surfaces and dimensional stability.
Market Dynamics
• The increasing demand for PU films from the automotive end-use industry is expected to drive the growth of the PU foam market.
• Automotive designers, engineers and manufacturers rely on our polycarbonates, polycarbonate blends, coatings, PU foams and films for a broad range of interior applications, including trim, electronic components and instrument panels that require high-quality surfaces and dimensional stability.
• After-sales or replacement has been a major segment for TPU demand in automotive application. High elasticity, shear strength, grease resistance and low temperature performance of TPU make it an idyllic material for automotive applications compared to other conventional thermoplastics.
• While after years of strong growth, global automobile sales were broadly flat in 2018, on account of slump in demand in the world's major market, such as China. Trade tensions between U.S and China is one of the factor behind the slowing down of economy and thus auto industry.
• Jaguar Land Rover have figured out decline in the company sales due to poor Chinese demand, while Ford has pulled plans to sell a Chinese made Ford focus in the US because of the impact of trade tariffs.
• Moreover in Europe emission norms have led to the major drop in diesel vehicle sales, contributing to a 7% fall in new car registrations in the UK in 2018.
• While the fourth largest automobile industry in the World, India have witnessed slowdown in the automobile sales owing to the liquidity issues in the financial sector, followed by mandatory transition to the Bharat stage VI vehicles is also one of the factor have lead to the poor demand.
• Although the conventional fuel vehicle sales have been negative, However, Electric vehicles sales continues to grow rapidly. In 2018, the global electric car fleet exceeded 5.1 million, which has advanced by 2 million from 2017, almost doubling the number of new electric car registrations.
• Government policies continue to have a major influence on the development of electric vehicles. Further technological advancements, investments flow for the electric vehicle infrastructure development and price reductions of electric vehicles are driving the electric vehicles sales.
• Moving forward turmoil in the current automobile industry is anticipated to settle down in the near term and improving environment for electric vehicles production to bring 350 million electric vehicles on the road by 2040, these prospects to aid PU films demand.
Market Segmentation
• By function, the PU films market is segmented into thermoplastic-based PU films and thermoset based PU Films. The global PU Films market size by thermoplastic based PU films type was worth USDYY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USDYY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY% during the forecast period. Thermoplastic based PU film is expected to grow with high CAGR rate in the forecast period.
• After sales or replacement has been a major segment for Thermoplastic based PU(TPU) film demand in automotive application. High elasticity, shear strength, grease resistance and low temperature performance of TPU make it an idyllic material for automotive applications compared to other conventional thermoplastics.
• Growth of major end-use industries such transportation in Asia Pacific is expected to yield growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period. while growing preference for TPU films in medical devices is expected to complement the global market growth over the forecast period.
• TPU films market is bound by stringent regulations from EPA, REACH and OSHA, which have made produce registration mandatory for manufacturers in the market. Rising concerns regarding the use of petrochemical raw materials which have adverse environmental effects may restrain the market growth.
• Development of bio-based TPU is expected to provide companies operating in the market with opportunities over the next six years. Companies such as PolyOne, Arkema, DuPont, BASF and Lubrizol are already involved in the production of bio-based TPU compounds. Companies in the market are focused on improving production technologies and developing new additives to improve product specifications and quality.
• Some of the important producers of thermoplastic polyurethanes include:
Geographical Analysis
• The Asia Pacific PU Films market size was worth USD YY million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD YY million by 2026, at a CAGR of YY % during the forecast period.
• Asia Pacific region represents the largest segment for consumption of PU films in the world, accounting around half a percent of global demand.
• Due to the rapid urbanization in the region and this trend is projected to continue in coming years and thereby to bring unprecedented demographic, economic and social shifts. This trend to show positive impact on the PU film end user sectors such as textile, automotive, aerospace, medical and other in the APAC region.
• Economic growth and rising incomes across the region are fuelling unparalleled growth in airlines business and leisure travel. Owing to this reason aircraft manufacturers are showing interest to build aircrafts in this region.
• For instance, In December, 2018 Boeing opens first 737 plant in eastern China, aiming to deliver 100 Boeing 737 planes a year. The plant is being set up amid forecast by Boeing that China will need 6,810 new aircraft in the next 20 years at an estimated cost of USD 1 trillion. This development in the region to aid demand of one of the aircraft building component such as PU film.
• The range of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films is used for liquid and viral barriers, wound care and transdermal components and waterproof-breathable medical textiles. Therefore along with the rising population and growing health problems to bring use for the medical items.
• The leading national markets for PU films in the region includes by size are China, Japan, India and South Korea.
• Moving forward automotive industry in the region to further expand with the flow of investments into the automobile industry. For instance On January 29, 2019 KIA motors have initiated car production at the newly constructed car manufacturing facility with a annual production capacity of up to 300,000 units.
• Maruti Suzuki India plans to increase its capacity to 0.75 million units at its unit in Gujarat plant by 2020, taking the total capacity to over 2.25 million units a year. While Thailand, wants to raise annual automobile production to 3.5 million units by 2025.
• Therefore the growth of PU films end user industries in the region will make Asia Pacific region as a key market area for PU films industry.
Competitive Landscape
• The PU Films market is highly competitive with existing players in the market.
• Some of the major players include Covestro AG, SWM International, 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, DingZing Advanced Materials Inc., American Polyfilm, Inc, BASF SE, Taiwan PU Corporation, Plastic Film Corporation of America, Jindal Poly Films.
• Companies are focusing to extend their market shares through acquisitions and facility expansions.
• In August 2018, Mitsui Chemicals & SKC Polyurethanes Co., Ltd have commercialized new polyurethanes production facility in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh with a production capacity of 15,000 tons/year.
• Covestro is a global supplier of special technical films, primarily made from polycarbonate and thermoplastic polyurethane. With production facilities in Europe, North America and Asia
• This company strengthens its global film production through expansion of its thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU) business by raising its stake in the joint venture DIC Covestro Polymer Ltd. (DCP) from 50 to 80%. DCP, established as a 50/50 joint venture in the year 2000, is a leading company in the Japanese TPU industry. The investment is part of Covestro’s expansion of its global TPU business.
