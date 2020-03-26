Offshore Mooring Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Offshore Mooring Market is segmented by Product Type (Spread Mooring, Single Point Mooring, Dynamic Positioning, Tendons & Tension Mooring, Others), by Anchorage (Drag Embedment Anchors (DEA), Suction Anchors, Vertical Load Anchors, Driven pile, Others)
• The global Offshore Mooring market expected to reach a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Mooring systems keep offshore structures in place by withstanding all environmental loads as currents, winds and waves. Rising mooring installation in the renewable energy sector such as wind energy has played a pivotal role in the steady growth of the market.
• The offshore mooring line or anchor rode is the means of connecting the anchor on the seafloor to a large ship or a floating structure at the surface. The mooring line is also called mooring wire, anchor rode, mooring chain, mooring rope, mooring hawser or mooring warp. The continuous exploration of the offshore sector due to the increasing demand for energy and the growth of deeper and more complex subsea installations will further fuel growth in the market.
• The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the global Offshore Mooring market. The global Offshore Mooring market has been segmented based on region, product type, anchorage, and application.
Market Dynamics
• The global Offshore Mooring market growth is primarily driven by a rapid expansion of the oil and gas industry across the globe. According to OPEC National Statistics Bulletin in 2017, the total world proved crude oil reserves increased from 1487 Billion barrels in 2015 to 1,492 billion barrels in 2016. According to the data published in organization of the petroleum exporting countries in 2017, the total world proved natural gas reserve increased from 199.742 billion cubic meters in 2015 to 200.539 billion cubic meters in 2016.
• Besides, renewable energy is gaining traction across the world, which is expected to encourage growth in the Offshore Wind Power systems, further resulting in growth of the offshore mooring market. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), Grid-connected offshore wind capacity additions reached almost 4.5 GW in 2018, 15% higher than in 2017. Expansion shifted from the European Union to China: while EU additions declined by 16%, in China they more than tripled to 1.6 GW in 2018. For the first time, China installed more offshore capacity than any other country (1.6 GW), followed by the United Kingdom (1.3 GW) and Germany (0.9 GW). Moreover, New growth markets for offshore wind are emerging in the United States, Chinese Taipei, and Japan. For instance, Chinese Taipei completed an auction for 5.5 GW of offshore wind capacity, and the utility already signed power purchase agreements for 1 GW, with the revised feed-in tariff announced in late February 2019.
• Therefore, rising exploration in oil & gas sector coupled with increased investment for offshore wind power systems is expected to further boost growth in global offshore mooring market.
Market Segmentation
• Based on product type, the global Offshore Mooring market can be classified into Spread Mooring, Single Point Mooring, Dynamic Positioning, Tendons & Tension Mooring, and Others. In 2018, Spread mooring accounted for the majority share in the market and was expected to retain its dominant position over the forecast period. Spread mooring systems are multi-point mooring systems that moor vessels to the seabed using multiple mooring lines. These are the most common used moors which can be utilized in a wide range of platforms ranging from mobile offshore drilling units (MODU) to the ships with catenary systems being the major product category.
• Based on anchorage, the global Offshore Mooring market can be classified into Drag Embedment Anchors (DEA), Suction Anchors, Vertical Load Anchors, Driven pile, and Others. In 2018, the vertical load anchors segment accounted for more than 1/4th market share in the global offshore mooring market. Vertical load anchors are similar to drag anchors as they are installed in the same way. However, the vertical load anchor can withstand both horizontal and vertical mooring forces. It is used primarily in taut leg mooring systems, where the mooring line arrives at an angle at the seabed.
Regional Analysis
• By geography, the global Offshore Mooring Market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
• In 2018, APAC held the majority share in the market. China is one of the leading countries in the region as well as globally. Most of the demand in the Asia Pacific is fulfilled by China, India, Malaysia, Australia, and Indonesia.
• Additionally, countries such as Australia, Vietnam, China, and Indonesia have emerged as the leading FPSO markets globally. The regional market is anticipated to witness overwhelming growth over the forecast period owing to increasing oil and gas E&P to boost domestic production and reduce the dependence on imports.
• Moreover, Offshore drilling industry in the Middle East is anticipated to grow over the forecast period in spite of challenges faced in deepwater drilling worldwide. Key players including BP and Total are investing in the region and have become the leading stakeholders. Countries such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia are developing their shallow and deep-sea reserves for offshore drilling. High investments in offshore operation and profitable business conditions in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are propelling the growth of the mooring systems market. Technological advancements in the production and drilling capability of vessels and rigs in deep water and ultra-deepwater are estimated to boost the global offshore mooring market over the forecast period.
Competitive Analysis
• Global Offshore Mooring Market is moderately fragmented with the presence of global and regional players in the market. The market players in the Offshore Mooring market are focusing on expanding through strategic interventions, such as acquisitions, and collaborations in the Offshore Mooring market.
• Some major players in the market are Offspring International, Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V., Single Point Mooring Systems, ScanaIndustrier ASA, Delmar Systems, Inc., Sofec, Moorsure Mooring Systems Solutions Pty Ltd, Blue Water Energy, AMOG Engineering Services, and among others.
• In March 2019, Delmar Systems, Inc. completed an 8-line disconnect of the mooring system on Seadrill’s West Phoenix semi-submersible drilling rig on the UK Continental Shelf. The rig disconnection was performed in an impressive two and a half hours without needing AHTS vessel assistance. The West Phoenix is currently under contract with Equinor for a three-well campaign all of which are using Delmar’s Releasable Anchor Mooring System.
• In August 2019, MODEC announced that it had developed the "MODEC NOAH" and "M350", next-generation hulls for Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels utilizing its extensive knowledge, experience and proven successes in engineering, construction, operations and maintenance of FPSOs.
