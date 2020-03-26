Natural Food Colors Market Global Forecast by Products, Applications, Distribution Channels, Form, Regions, Company Analysis
Natural Food Colors Market Global Forecast by Products, Applications, Distribution Channels, Form (Liquid Colors, Powder Colors), Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) and Company Analysis.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 26, 2020 ) Around the globe, consumers are attentive to their sedentary habits to maintain an active lifestyle to fight against diseases like cardiovascular, obesity. Adverse health effects of synthetic food colors are driving consumers to buy food products with natural food colors. In the food & beverage industry, the surging demand for natural food colors gives traction to this market. According to Renub Research, The Global Natural Food Colors Market will be worth USD 2.5 Billion by 2025.
In beverages and confectionery, there is an increasing demand for natural blues and green shades. Enhanced appearance, ease-of-use, superior stability, and increased consumer appeal have resulted in carotenoid representing a significant share of the bottom lines of the manufacturers. Industry experts analyzed that sales of spirulina extracts expect to grow at a higher rate than carotenoid in upcoming years.
Antioxidant properties of superfood spirulina like high nutrient content, vivid color to offer 100% natural and safe food colors targeted by many companies globally. Apart from the effects of carmine on consumers with bug allergies, the growth of vegan culture, despite its' natural' status, is projected to pose a potential challenge to carmine sales.
Surging demand and consumption across the global food & beverage industry, the natural food colors market is gaining momentum. Research & Development have been going around the globe by the companies to advance the shelf-life of odorless and flavorless natural food colors to scale higher in competitive environments.
Based on Regions, strict rules to prohibit the use of harmful synthetic colors containing lead, arsenic, and mercury in the North American regions. Asia-Pacific region remains high in the global natural food color markets. China emerges as the largest exporter in the global natural food color markets.
In the Middle East & Africa countries, High prices of natural food colors may hamper the growth of this market. In UAE region, the high cost and the ban on quinoline yellow and tartrazine, there is an expectation of acceleration in the natural food colors in the food & beverage segment. Increased adoption of new technologies in production, manufacturing, and enhancement of stability has played an essential role in resolving cost-in-use challenges, thus increasing the final price.
Renub Research report titled “Natural Food Colors Market Global Forecast by Products (Carotenoids, Curcumin, Anthocyanin, Carmine, Copper Chlorophyllin, Others), Applications (Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Products, Meat Products, Oil & Fat, Fruits & Vegetables, Food), Distribution Channels (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Conventional Store, Online, Others), Form (Liquid Colors, Powder Colors), Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), Company Analysis (Naturex S.A. (Givaudan), Archer Daniels Midland Company, Symrise AG, Chr. Hansen Holding, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (Frutarom Industries))” provides a detailed analysis of global natural food colors market.
Products - Market Segmentation
The report global natural food colors market has been segmented as carotenoids, curcumin, anthocyanin, carmine, copper chlorophyllin, others. Carotenoids is the leading product in the global natural food colors market.
Region - Segmentation
On the basis of Regions, the report covers the market of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America & Europe regions represent a significant market in the global natural food colors market.
Applications – Market Segmentation
Based on the application, the report has also been segmented into bakery & confectionery, beverages, dairy & frozen products, meat products, oil & fat, fruits & vegetables, food. Beverages are the major application segments in the global natural food colors market.
Company Analysis
All the companies have been studied from two points
• Recent Developments
• Sales Analysis
Company Insights - Global Natural Food Colors Market
• Naturex S.A. (Givaudan )
• Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
• Symrise AG
• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (Frutarom Industries)
By Products – Global Natural Food Colors Market
• Carotenoids
• Curcumin
• Anthocyanin
• Carmine
• Copper Chlorophyllin
• Others
By Applications - Global Natural Food Colors Market
• Bakery & Confectionery
• Beverages
• Dairy & Frozen Products
• Meat Products
• Oil & Fat
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Food
By Forms - Global Natural Food Colors Market
• Liquid Colors
• Powder Colors
By Distributions - Global Natural Food Colors Market
• Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
• Conventional Store
• Online
• Others
By Regions - Global Natural Food Colors Market
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
If the information you seek is not included in the current scope of the study kindly share your specific requirements with our custom research team.
